Letters to the Editor

Re: the Aug. 4 letter “Socialism vs. capitalism will be on Nov. ballots.”
The letter writer believes the upcoming presidential election to be a choice between socialism and capitalism. Even though I don’t agree with his observation, I know that millions of my fellow Americans agree with him. They would also agree that by electing a Democrat, the economy would be destroyed, and that Democrats actively plan the destruction of the USA.
This is the politics of fear, widely used by fascist groups and politicians.
Perhaps this election boils down to a choice between fascism and democracy. Or maybe a choice between science and anti-science. Maybe even it’s a choice between someone who lies every day and someone who won’t.
In the end, it will be a choice between people who believe their political opponents are enemies of America, or people who believe political opponents are their fellow Americans.
Thomas Brisch
Oracle
Now more than ever, hobbies are essential
If your neighbors, my neighbors, my husband and I did not shop for essential craft/sewing/quilting/artist supplies, I would not have been able to sew 1,300 masks to donate. Children and grandchildren may not have had birthday presents, newborns may not have had that special handmade quilt from a loving grandparent. In doing all this, and by ordering online from the big stores that did/didn’t close, we kept ourselves safe and healthy to see another year!
Hobbies, no matter what they are, no matter what your age or status in life, are essential to your mental health now, more than ever! Yes, the schools are opening and the teachers are as scared as any one, a little “thank you,” “hang in there” homemade gift goes a long way to showing support and caring from those of us who are retired and crafting!
Carol and Jerry Castillo
Northwest side
New Mexico’s response more effective than ours
Re: the Aug. 6 article “Trump hails Arizona as model in COVID-19 ‘embers’ strategy.”
I was fascinated to read that President Trump hailed Arizona as a model of his COVID-19 strategy, not surprising since we have a male Republican governor who has kowtowed to the president. I compared our numbers to a state with a female Democratic governor, New Mexico.
Arizona’s population is about 3.5 times the population of New Mexico. As of Aug. 5, Arizona reported a total of 182,203 COVID-19 cases. New Mexico reported a total of 21,566. Arizona’s total is 8.4 times greater than New Mexico’s. Arizona reported a total of 3,932 deaths. New Mexico reported a total of 667 deaths. Arizona’s total number of death is 5.9 times greater than New Mexico’s.
Great work, Gov. Ducey! Great strategy, President Trump! I prefer the preventive strategy followed by the female Democratic governor of New Mexico.
Donald Klein
North side
Teachers the original ‘first responders’
Re: the Aug. 5 letter “Teachers, the ‘last responders.’”
I also have tremendous respect and admiration for our police, firefighters and medical personnel. However, I would respectfully point out that since the first humans walked on a very hostile Earth, survival was always the result of one human teaching another human the means of survival. As the ability to survive increased and the hostile environment decreased, teaching survival skills now became teaching the skills for hunting, farming, building and finally a means of creating a civilization.
In short, the “teacher” is the very first and earliest “first responder” and has existed for several thousand years — a long time before any other first responder.
Also, please remember those first responders all had their start in a classroom being taught by the original and eldest “first responder.”
Richard Rebl
East side
AZ officials should tout mail-in success
Where are our elected and appointed leaders? Donald Trump says mail-in ballots are a fertile voter fraud procedure without a shred of support. Where are our leaders at all levels saying that is not true, at least in Arizona? Why no public service announcement proclamation by our senators, our representatives, our governor, our local officials?
The media, especially the print media, has done a nice job on the matter, but does it have the same effect as say both our senators co-authoring an email and an op-ed to their constituents?
Also, Mr. Trump, if mail-in ballots are so ripe for fraud, what have you done to make it fraud free so people can vote without risking exposure to COVID-19?
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
