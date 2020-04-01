Letters to the Editor

Editor’s note: A March 30 letter to the editor mentioned the Health and Wellness Expo planned for April 18 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton at Reid Park. That event has been rescheduled to August 2020 and other planned events at the hotel are on hold or canceled for at least 30 days.
Contain the spread so we can rebuild
To everything there is a season, now is the time for a national shutdown, and the time for parents to be with their frightened children. The U.S. needs to be proactive and shut down now, in order to contain the virus and the economic fallout. We all know it only gets worse and more lives are lost if we wait. The sooner we get this contained, the sooner we can rebuild our economy. There is no economic gain to be made for anyone whose goal is to profit off of this virus in any manner, and this is not a time for business or politics. Begin an in-home quarantine now to protect your families, schools are closed and children need to be supervised in their own homes. Take the lead America, and protect your citizens now, and save lives.
Children are scared, everyone is scared, our lives have been upended. But, children have more difficulty making sense of what is going on and figuring out what they should be doing. Children function best with routine and that has been taken away from them now that schools have had to close. They will have nervous energy and may act-out because of anxiety, and not being able to understand what is happening in their lives. Children who live with a family that is anxious will absorb their families anxiety and become more fearful. Now is the time for families to love their children, help them feel safe and secure, and do their best to enjoy this time together. Create a healthy routine for them to follow and most of all help them to feel secure in whatever way you can.
Cheryl Kelli
Midtown
Give jobs to locals, not National Guard
Please tell me why Gov. Ducey is calling out the National Guard to stock empty store shelves? How many folks have just lost their jobs? Perhaps they might want to be hired by Albertsons and Safeway to do the job. I may be one of them since my business has tanked like so many others.
Certainly we can find something useful and essential for the Guard to do that ordinary citizens cannot.
Mark Hall
Downtown
Time to recognize health-care workers
We are experiencing rather bleak times surrounded by this coronavirus, now is the time for us as a nation to step up and recognize our medical/health-care professionals and volunteers as the heroes they are in this battle for our health and survival. They are risking their safety and lives due to the threats before them because of the lack of adequate protective essentials. Yet each one does his or her job with what is available to them. They should be honored as we do our military and first-responders.
To each, I extend a virtual hand with a virtual hug, saying, “Thank you for your service.”
Al Henton
East side
Doctor’s honesty deserves Nobel Prize
Dr. Anthony Fauci should receive the Nobel Prize for his steady, honest responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In numerous press conferences, he has had to clarify comments by President Trump and other administration errors about the virus and its treatment. He has spoken truth to power over and over again, a beacon of honesty and medical fact in each case. No doubt uncomfortable correcting the president, Dr. Fauci continues to spread accurate medical advice to the American public, one of the few such sources. Along with the many heroic efforts by the medical workers throughout the nation, Dr. Fauci has the best interest and care of sick patients in mind. The Nobel Prize is the perfect reward for such stellar performance.
Roger Shanley
East side
Recovery rate statistics should not be ignored
I appreciate your coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. While the statistics of confirmed cases and deaths is disturbing it is necessary. There is a key statistic that is being ignored. How many people have recovered from the virus? As we hopefully flatten the curve it would be a key factor to know when more people recover versus new infections. The public is seeking whatever positives there might be. The Star could be the trend setter for the national media by starting this with Arizona data.
Dave Hunter
Oracle
Incompetent handling of COVID-19
The administration’s handling of the COVID-19 emergency has been dismal. Trump’s first response was denial, calling it fake news. He then spent a couple of weeks waffling about its severity and, finally, after six weeks and a stock market crash we got a little action. But, as of today, it’s governors and mayors who are leading the response. Trump’s response has been to cancel incoming flights leaving thousands of Americans stranded overseas and pumping money into the economy while workers are homebound and citizens are dying. Forward planning was nonexistent as evidenced by the lack of test kits, face masks and ventilators. The panic buying indicates the public has no confidence in the administration’s ability to handle things. This country needs better leadership than it is getting from the Trump administration or a lot more of our lives and incomes will be at risk.
John Kuisti
West side
Make lemonade out of a lemon
The whole world is experiencing a hopefully once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon with the shutdown of all kinds of activity due to the virus.
What we will find out is that many people will be able to effectively work from home. A good worker will get their job done whether at an office or at home. Marginal workers will not work well at home, and more probably, are not effective or productive workers at the work place. More than likely, they are a protected class of workers that are hard to weed out. The national government, local governments, school districts, utility companies and many more of this nature.
Two positive outcomes will happen: Think of maybe 25% of working people that commute now, don’t really need to be in an “official work” place. Less congestion, more productivity, hours saved by transit, fuel saved and it goes on. Think of 25% less nonessential workers that are what they are, nonessential on a payroll that the public pays for.
Ed LeGendre
East side
