Trump, supporters
are pseudo-Americans
The Declaration of Independence says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no laws respecting the establishment of religion, or petitioning the free exercise thereof, or abridging freedom of speech or the press; or the right to assemble and peacefully petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The Pledge of Allegiance has the words “one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
Insisting to exercise your rights at the expense of preventing others from exercising those same rights is an affront to the above-mentioned documents.
The words and actions of President Trump and many of his supporters, including Gov. Doug Ducey, in their approach to people who believe differently than they ignore and offend the very foundation of our nation.
They are, at best, pseudo-Americans.
Dr. Leonard Rudnick, retired
North side
TEP, city helped us after microburst
I would like to thank the city of Tucson and TEP for working with unflagging enthusiasm throughout the last few days and nights to restore power and cleaning up the debris in our neighborhood.
Timothy Wright
East side
McSally just another unelected bureaucrat
Martha McSally should recuse herself from any vote directly related to the impeachment of Donald Trump.
I know most Republicans will agree with this because they so often criticize “unelected bureaucrats” just as we saw with the uproar when the DOT introduced the new $32 public safety fee. It’s a big issue with them like balanced budgets, ethics, private property rights and taxation.
And what is McSally other than Arizona’s highest ranking unelected bureaucrat?
She’s already declared this little misunderstanding as a “kamikaze mission,” and “total distraction” without benefit of facts. As my conservative friends are sure to agree, those unelected bureaucrats could care less what the public thinks and need to be reined in.
Let her know she doesn’t represent you or Arizona.
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
Constitution
well-trampled
Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, with much help from Vladimir Putin and his Russian trolls and hacks, I commented that our national nightmare had begun. That national nightmare has now reached a critical mass.
Donald Trump has been trampling all over our Constitution and this country’s laws since he took office. Those of his staff who have tried to stem his autocratic efforts have been summarily fired. Once he found his “Roy Cohn” — William Barr, ostensibly the U.S. Attorney General, but in practice, just one more of Trump’s flunkies who aid and abet him in his continued abuse of his power — he has been feeling invincible.
Now that he is facing impeachment because of his latest abuse — attempted extortion of Ukraine’s president before releasing the congressionally approved aid that country sorely needs, Trump is striking out psychotically at all those who dare to tell the truth about his many misdemeanors even implying that they be executed for treason.
Perhaps Congress should also be looking at the 25th Amendment.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
GOP hypocrisy
on impeachment
Ken Starr opposes impeachment although his attempt to impeach Clinton found only consensual sex with an intern. Lindsay Graham, at that time, stated that it didn’t necessarily need a crime but a person should be removed if morally unfit. Martha McSally says she has been assaulted. I believe her but she doesn’t extend the same to the 17 women accusing Donald Trump. He has on tape bragged about grabbing women by genitalia. He has insulted Gold Star families, John McCain, the handicapped and believes in dictators over our allies. His using the office to get dirt on a rival is despicable. I guess appointing federal judges outweighs the damage Trump is doing to this country.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Classified
for a reason
I am a retired military person. Unfortunately the Republican Party has been denigrated by two elected presidents (Nixon/Trump). I have been honored to have worked in job association with intelligence people from the FBI/NSA/CIA, and understand security control. In my era, any and all data would be declassified by the initiating person. To this day (I am 81), I do not discuss anything I know as classified because I don’t know what the current status is today.
Trump has no reality of the importance of intelligence and should refer all declassification to proper classification authorities. He is totally in his own personal, unknowledgeable bubble and fails to be logical with any level of intelligence. His ignorance shouldn’t be tolerated by our congressional oversight people.
Donald Groner
Benson