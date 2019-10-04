President Trump’s reign a horror story
In all my years I would never have dreamed that some day we would have a president who would tariff-fy much of the world, downright frighten the rest of U.S. and then threaten that there will be a civil war if he is impeached. Isn’t that in itself impeacheable?
I’ve always thought of myself as a Republican. I do not want to belong to the party that has no backbone.
David Hatch
Southeast side
A day of silence would be golden
Is it possible for Trump to sleep in and get up late in the morning, have a quiet, late breakfast and lunch by himself, take an afternoon nap, have supper with a few close friends and then watch television before calling it a day? All without making speeches, without interviews and without tweets, all so quietly.
Arthur Smith
South Tucson
Impeachment thoughtfully provided
The founders of our country had an unstable head of state in mind when drafting our Constitution. King George III was thought to have developed mental problems from eating off lead-infused plates.
We now have an obviously unfit head of state as our president. Rather than having to fight a war to get rid of him, we can simply use the impeaching provisions of our Constitution so thoughtfully provided by those brilliant founders.
Robert Maddex
Oro Valley
Ukraine debacle
a result of selfish act
Let’s be clear, the president was not asking for favors from Ukraine on behalf of the American people, he was asking favors for his own political and personal ambitions and gain. He continues to establish anarchic foreign policy that has compromised our national security and abused the public’s trust. His seditious attacks on a whistleblower who followed every step of the Whistleb lower Protection Act are indefensible. The president and his fixers are now spinning conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims in order to obstruct the truth. Let’s also be clear, the abuse of power and morally bankrupt policy decisions by the president and White House are nothing new. The looting and diversion of billions in vital military projects to build a wall, the dozens of emolument violations, the stonewalling of legal and constitutional requests from Congress, and the continual denial of past and present foreign interference in our elections demonstrate that the president will not defend our country.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
The two versions
of ‘Ask not …’
John F. Kennedy, 1961: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Donald J. Trump, 2019: “Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what you can do for me.”
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Time for true patriots
to say enough is enough
Many are still holding on to their support of Trump, only because he still espouses some beliefs that to them represent their conservative values. The facts laid out in the Mueller report and now both the whistleblower account and the subsequent transcript of Trump’s actual call to Ukraine, clearly show that the man is a rogue criminal who will go to any means, to include criminal and unconstitutional acts. This cannot stand in our American republic. Without going into the long litany of wrongdoings alleged/committed by Trump, just the latest act of extortion of an ally foreign government for potential dirt on a political opponent, should be more than enough for true patriots to lay down party bickering and say enough is enough. Impeach now and lock him and his co-conspirators up later. Do this now, and you need not give up your cherished values; on these political and moral issues we can respectfully continue to disagree and reflect with our future votes.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Ukraine’s president and the whistleblower
Re: the Oct. 2 article “Ukraine’s leader says Trump did not use US aid as leverage.”
Trump pressures Ukraine to investigate Biden, Trump withholds aid. Democrats open impeachment inquiry. Yet, Wednesday’s edition highlighted the president of Ukraine speaking again about the call. Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the second time denied he was pressured by Trump. Zelenskiy denied knowing that military aid being used to pressure him. Now news that the so-called whistleblower spoke to Congressmen Adam Schiff’s staffers before the complaint was written. The staffers told the person to lawyer up, may have suggested which lawyers to use. At the same time a form to file complaints was modified about the issue firsthand knowledge, no need to have firsthand knowledge. ICIG ICWSP Form 401, May 24, 2018: In order to find an urgent concern “credible,” the IC IG must be in possession of reliable, first-hand information…” That language does not appear with the new version dated August 2019. The IG later said of the change that “… it was never the intent to have firsthand Knowledge.” How convenient.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
Trump’s bad manners embarrassing
I am so embarrassed by President Trump’s bad manners Wednesday. He sat and raved to the press about his personal problems, while the president of Finland sat beside him.
President Sauli Niinisto seemed embarrassed and very uncomfortable. Don’t we owe President Niinisto an apology? I think we could send a letter to President Niinisto, Helsinki, Finland. I think I will.
Karen Austen
West side
Good old USA,
over and over again
The letters USA now stand for “United States of Advertising.”
We are inundated with ads throughout our lives. It has become the lifeblood of our business nation.
The TV shows and even the radio stations are coordinating their ads so no one changes stations to get away from the sounds and sights doing the same daffy commercials over and over again. Some of them are amusing the first time, but are a chore to watch from then on. The producers of them know that just getting their product in front of an audience, no matter the repetition, no matter the idiocy, works. It is cruel, but effective.
YouTube and all the other web conglomerates are the worst at driving users to distraction.
What can be done? Nothing can be done.
Grin and bear it. This is the good old USA.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Medicare for all not the answer
So Bernie Sanders is in Las Vegas and needs emergency surgery. So nice for him. He has the Cadillac plan to cover all medical procedures, where the rest of us have to deal with insurance that doesn’t cover out-of-plan hospitals or doctors and pay through the nose to cover our deductibles that haven’t been met, and hopefully we won’t have to file for bankruptcy. Medicare for all is not the answer.
Carol Whiteaker
Southwest side
Is history
repeating itself?
After being subpoenaed, Rudy Giuliani made the smug comment: “Those guys should remember that I’m a lawyer.” More correctly, he’s a consigliere for the White House mob. And Giuliani should remember Watergate: four of Nixon’s top aides went to prison. Altogether, 69 persons associated with Watergate were charged with crimes and 48 were convicted. Right now, the only person in Trump’s inner circle who shouldn’t be nervous is the whistleblower.
James Merry
Saddlebrooke