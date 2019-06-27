Trump tariffs create business uncertainty
Another month another tariff levied by Tariff Man. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 greatly increased tariffs on thousands of imports into the U.S., no matter the country of origin. The tariffs didn’t cause the Great Depression, but economists agree they deepened and lengthened it. More free trade after WWII was responsible for decades of prosperity. Tariff Man doesn’t know any of this; he doesn’t read.
The current chaotic imposition of tariffs, some for dubious economic and even noneconomic reasons is resulting in U.S. and world growth projections being repeatedly decreased. Businesses don’t know what to do. Do they build a new factory in another country only to learn tariffs will be levied on their products? Do they invest in the U.S. only to find tariffs being imposed on imported components necessary for their operation, tariffs no one could predict? Mexico was threatened with tariffs after a free-trade treaty was negotiated. Tariff Man can break any deal for any reason.
‘Not Trump’ endorsement
Congratulations to the editors of the Orlando Sentinel for their courage in publishing a “Not Trump” endorsement for the 2020 presidential campaign. Like a good sentinel, they notified Florida readers of the red-hatted army incited by fear and hate that has begun another campaign in their city. Any loss in subscribers is worth their saying that “After 2½ years we’ve seen enough. Enough of the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies.”
One hopes that other papers will react the same way to future rallies and the Republican Party will show equal courage in offering candidates and programs that address 21st-century challenges, not fear-mongering calls for a past that never was. At the same time, the Democratic Party must avoid a “Not Trump” campaign and offer candidates that address real issues while maintaining American core values.
HOA horrors
made us flee
Re: the June 19 article “HOA demands extra cash for solar-panel review.”
My wife and I, Wisconsin natives, bought our first Arizona house, in Oro Valley, in 1997. We were confronted with covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&Rs) and something called an HOA (homeowners association). We had never heard of those things. We were ignorant. But we learned.
We became the subjects of our HOA. We were pestered by our HOA board over minor things, such as weeds in our yard. We consulted our CC&Rs, and the word “weed” was never mentioned. That mattered not to the HOA board. Stories from our neighbors revealed horrors well beyond our “weeds.”
Because of our HOA’s interference (it actually had a paid staff member to survey properties) we sold our house after two years. We retained a new real estate agent. Our first requirement and more major requirement was “no HOA!”
Our search was successful, albeit HOA-free properties are not easily found in Tucson. We wound up in unincorporated Pima County on four lovely saguaro-studded acres. And no HOA.
Trump rallies
aren’t news
Re: the June 21 letter “Burying the biggest news.”
The letter writer complained that Donald Trump’s Orlando rally wasn’t given enough coverage by the Star. Please spare me! This wasn’t news, much less anything that required more coverage than it got.
Trump has been holding rallies and running for re-election pretty much since the day after his inauguration. And what he said at the Orlando rally wasn’t anything new either. Just more of the same misleading statements, exaggerations and outright lies.
In a normal presidency, a president’s words and actions are covered by the media because they’re important and really news. Since that’s not the case with Trump, maybe the media should reconsider that practice.
Obama, Biden
were soft on Russia
A team of international investigators has just announced the indictments of four Russian nationalists for the 2014 downing of a Malaysian Airlines jet over Ukraine that killed 298 people. It was pretty much certain then that the Russians were responsible for it. And it was during the time when Russia forcibly took the Crimea.
All of this occurred under the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administration. There were some sanctions placed on Russia, but they were relatively weak in proportion to what occurred. Obama and Biden placated Vladimir Putin by not proceeding with an already planned missile defense system in Eastern Europe. They proposed to Putin a dangerously low nuclear reduction to 300 warheads.
Russia established a military presence in Syria under the Obama and Biden administration. Then there was the interference in the election, which both Obama and Biden knew was done by Russia. Obama’s initial response to Putin was to tell him to “cut it out.” They later expelled some Russian diplomats, but that occurred in December 2016, after Trump’s election.
History has taught us
not to trust Moscow
I had an opportunity to teach English in Hungary and Poland this month. It was a chance to see Budapest and Krakow, and to meet Polish and Hungarian citizens. Since Soviet withdrawal, both countries are alive and appear prosperous. They are also countries that still remember oppression. In Budapest, the House of Terror Museum vividly demonstrates the brutality of Soviet occupation.
The museum walls are lined with pictures of Hungarian people who were tortured and executed. I could not help think about recent Russian incursion into our electoral process. I can’t think of anything we have done to prevent future Russian influence in our electoral process. It actually seems that some politicians want their help. I believe to accept the help of a foreign government especially Russia, is unethical, immoral, un-American and criminal.
Avra Valley freeway almost unimaginable
Take a leisurely drive in the Avra Valley as it is now, encompassing Saguaro National Park West, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Tucson Mountain Park, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and the Central Arizona Project’s Tucson Mitigation Corridor. Enjoy these irreplaceable areas of the Avra Valley as they exist today with open space, wildlife, and gorgeous views that refresh the spirit.
Now consider what your drive might look like with highway I-11 cut through or near these areas that protect the Sonoran Desert for today and generations to come, e.g., semi trucks with drivers or perhaps driverless, gas stations, restaurants, etc. Thoughtful alternatives already exist.
Building I-11 in the Avra Valley should be a non-starter for all of us who need open areas of natural beauty that feed the human spirit, with trees that are essential to the air we breathe, and wildlife that share this planet with us.
