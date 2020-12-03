Letters to the Editor

Biden’s Cabinet
doesn’t reflect America
Re: the Nov. 25 article “Biden seeks swift votes on Cabinet, but Republican senators stay silent.”
President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he wants to bring this country together. His appointees do not reflect many of the people in this country, because his picks are career liberal politicians who are generally Ivy League graduates.
He should consider some of the Republicans who backed his campaign for Cabinet positions. Then Joe Biden might really bring this country together.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Supreme Court
sets aside science
Anyone surprised by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to allow unrestricted access for New York’s church/synagogue attendees? In the middle of a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, our judicial braintrust saw fit to countermand Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s wise and scientifically backed order restricting access to all but “essential” establishments.
Last time I checked, essential was held to be life-sustaining, truly required facilities. Obviously some, including our Supreme Court, see worshipping in a crowd to fit the essential category. The only good news in the story was our conservative but clear-thinking Chief Justice John Roberts saw the lunacy in obstructing a smart leader trying his best to save the lives and health of those he’s sworn to protect and voted with the dissenting side.
Later in the Daily Star, a related story indicated that while our rodeo, parade, restaurants and bars were restricting access to prevent the exploding virus spread, the Tucson Expo Gun Show would proceed as planned! God forbid we rile the NRA as well as the religious right.
William Ohl II
Marana
Yet another
treaty breached
The 1918 the Migratory Bird Treaty Act was originally between the U.S. and Canada and was later expanded to be between the U.S. and Mexico, Japan and the Soviet Union (now Russia).
Donald Trump, probably without consultation with our fellow treaty members, is removing protections from birds that spend only part of their lives in the U.S. They migrate from place to place. Sometimes we see them when they are raising their young during nesting season, or perhaps flying over during migration, or spending the winter with us. Whatever they are doing, they need protection in all of these places if they are to survive. Hence the treaty with other countries.
So once again, despite the science, despite the acknowledged harm to these, our avian guests, despite our treaty obligations, lame-duck Trump will blunder ahead, going it alone for the benefit of industry. We, and these birds (such as our overwintering sandhill cranes) are the losers.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
City policy on glass
about to shatter
Re: the Nov. 28 article “Tucson to eliminate curbside recycling of glass for new plan.”
First, the city of Tucson decides to reduce recycle from weekly to biweekly, and now they are planning to no longer pick up glass? Well I hope there is room in our dumps for glass because no one but diehard recyclers are going to drive somewhere to turn in glass. Instead of making recycling easier for the people of Tucson, our wise city leaders are making it more difficult. Another brilliant decision by the city of Tucson.
Karen Bettenhausen
East side
Ramada closures do more harm than good
Re: the Nov. 27 article “Tucson park ramadas closed through December amid rise in COVID-19 cases.”
We are public-health graduate students in the University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman School of Public Health writing in response to this article.
This prevents people from gathering, but that it is not an effective way to prevent transmission overall. Going to a park has a low risk of transmission compared to indoor events that are still allowed, such as indoor dining. Furthermore, going to parks can have very positive effects on community members, as they offer a safe space for physical activity, which has positive mental health benefits.
We recommend keeping parks open and implementing cleaning protocols to help keep the areas sanitized rather than risking the positive impact outside space has on community members.
Emma Armstrong, Iris Almazan, Karyn Bloxham, Mariah Albertie, Calli Stewart, Sandra Wood
East side
How to ensure
your vote counts
Arizona politicians are working hard to destroy the ballots of those who voted in the last election. Let’s get all politicians out of the election process. How? Abolish the Electoral College.
According to its supporters, the Electoral College protects the states with smaller populations, like people in Delaware and Rhode Island.
I always get a good laugh out of that. The dirty little secret is that the Founding Fathers did not trust the masses.
They used the Electoral College as “training wheels.” Well, fellow citizens, we don’t need “training wheels” any longer. Getting rid of the Electoral College will eliminate partisan influence from the election and create a more perfect democracy. In its place, we would create a single agency that would provide ballots for national elections (both presidential and congressional).
This agency must be completely trustworthy and independent of politics, created along the lines of the Federal Reserve or the Supreme Court.
Walter Mann
Marana
Glass will end up in the landfill
Re: the Nov. 28 article “Tucson to eliminate curbside recycling of glass for new plan.”
This article noted that the city was removing glass from the recycling stream, instead asking residents to bring their glass to one of several collection centers. Seems to be a bad move. All recycling centers are able to segregate glass in the stream. Now, to depend on homeowners to transport the glass to a collection point seems like overkill.
I suspect the result will be a lot more glass in the Los Reales Landfill.
Dennis Davis
East side
McSally should
defend democracy
Former Sen. Martha McSally has been a defender of democracy with her service in the armed forces. It is time for her to defend democracy again, this time from her position as a former Republican senator, and speak out against the recent actions of President Trump. With his false allegations of election fraud and conspiracy theories, Trump is misleading the American public and weakening our democracy by undermining faith in our election system.
His spurious lawsuits are being thrown out by judges across the country. His refusal to allow Joe Biden’s teams to begin working on the transition is endangering our national security. His calls for recounts have uncovered no significant miscounts.
Though his own Homeland Security staffers have said the election was secure, Trump continues to hammer away at our democracy. It is time for McSally and her former GOP colleagues to speak out against this dangerous nonsense. Trump’s behavior is a clear and present danger to our democracy.
Sheryl Joy
Foothills
Republican Party drove me away
I’ve always considered myself a moderate Republican in the mold of our former Sen. John McCain. Unfortunately there is no longer a place for people like me in the Republican Party of 2020. I changed my registration to independent in 2018 and will soon be changing it to Democrat.
The final straw was the refusal of the so-called leaders of the Republican Party to stand up to Donald Trump and acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election. It’s bad enough that the chief narcissist can’t admit defeat, but when the leaders of his party follow suit it is disgraceful. It is shameful the example our leaders are showing to our children and grandchildren.
Mel McIntyre
Oro Valley
Note that Yellen
backs a carbon tax
Re: the Nov. 30 article “Yellen is Treasury secretary America needs right now.”
I was delighted to read the Washington Post opinion piece by Catherine Rampell. Rampell writes that Janet Yellen “thinks rigorously about the values a society should pursue ... and what economic tools are most effective for achieving them.”
Rampell also writes: “Yellen is also one of the founding members of the Climate Leadership Council. The bipartisan group advocates harnessing market signals—specifically, through a carbon tax and dividend to combat climate change.”
Why would an economist who is concerned with people’s welfare support a policy of carbon pricing with dividends? Yellen favors a carbon fee and dividend because decades of studies show it slashes carbon emissions quickly, protects people’s health by reducing pollution and protects the poor and middle class from rising prices.
It stimulates local economies, protects American businesses and jobs without increasing national debt.
Please tell Ann Kirkpatrick, Raúl Grijalva or Tom O’Halleran that they should also support a carbon fee and dividend and that bill is now in Congress: H.R. 763.
Patsy Stewart
Foothills
