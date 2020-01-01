Letters to the editor

Political duopoly
not serving us well
Re: the Dec. 29 article “Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior.”
While author Diego Rivera has some good reasons why Trump supporters continue to support Trump, I found yet again the disturbing trend among pundits to pit one party against the other as if there are only two parties to choose from. The salient part of his letter was not why people chose Trump but that they feel confined to choose Republican because they can’t tolerate the Democrat platform.
Pundits who perpetuate this binary thinking limit freedom of thought. Voters need to get beyond this two-party mindset. Why? Because it perpetuates tribal entrenchment and party bigotry. Also, our two parties do not have a stellar record with wars, CIA interventions and recessions.
Voters feel trapped in these two parties and as a result, we see a huge increase in independent voter registration in the past 20 years. This should be a red flag to all those pushing our current political duopoly.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Hoping Kozachik’s recycling idea gets a look
Re: the Dec. 20 article “Councilman converts glass into sand to illustrate its sustainability.”
Thanks to City Councilman Steve Kozachik for again listening, studying, researching and trying a new approach to a continuing problem for the city of Tucson. We appreciate how he is trying the glass crushing on a micro level. Let’s hope it proves useful to all of us. We know our alley could use quite a few barrels of the “new” sand.
Sally and John Evans
Midtown
Impeachment process
has been troubling
Re: the Dec. 28 article “A suggestion for GOP senators with a conscience.”
Saturday’s editorial offered “A suggestion for GOP senators with a conscience” as have several recent letters. But if you change just one word in the author’s first sentence condemning Republicans “Senate” to “House” his statement would apply equally to the House impeachment: “The problem with the impeachment of Donald Trump, a drama about to open in the U.S. … (House) is that all the actors, all the media critics and even all who will be in the audience are already acting like they are sure how it ends. Everybody is talking as if they have sneaked a peak at the script’s last page.”
And a recent letter writer called House Republicans’ defense of Trump hypocrisy while ignoring the lockstep march to impeachment by the Democrats. So much for open minds; convict on prosecution evidence alone. I do not write to defend Trump, but to convey my disgust with the process.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
We need to cut carbon emissions
Re: the Dec. 27 letter “Alternative energy not a shining example.”
I am a climate activist, not warrior. Never drove a large vehicle nor owned a “double door” refrigerator. My husband and I have lived a life of intentional minimalism. However with “big American lifestyles” and flying many times, blame us. Then, let’s go further!
At this time, we are progressing to lobbying businesses and government, the macro powers, to reduce CO2 levels in our atmosphere. The reality is humanity has burned and burns too many fossil fuels.
I invite (vs. demand) the letter writer to visit our Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan group with bipartisan solutions. Don’t be “fuelish.” Clamor for climate! We’ll all feel better.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
Laws meant to protect pedestrians are ignored
Re: the Dec. 29 letter “Stopping pedestrian deaths.”
My compliments to Richard Harper on his letter regarding drivers speeding and pedestrian deaths.
I want to share our experience from last week. The day after Christmas, my wife and I went to Winterhaven to enjoy one of the last days of the wonderful light show. After walking the streets we stopped for a bite to eat and were walking back to our car. We crossed Fort Lowell and were crossing Country Club in the crosswalk and with the green light when a vehicle traveling west on Fort Lowell jumped the lagging left turn light and crossed in front of me! If my wife hadn’t reacted I would have been the first one hit.
It isn’t just speeding drivers but those ignoring basic traffic rules. Tucsonans opposed red-light cameras, but at least when they were in use drivers were more cognizant of the consequences.
Tim Johnson
East side
Impeachment irony: Biden won’t be nominee
I have no doubt that Mr. Trump, as a sitting president, pressured a foreign government for his personal gain, that’s just who he is. For his efforts he is the third U.S. president to be impeached. The irony, he was impeached trying to smear a candidate who will not even be the Democratic candidate. But wait, that’s not all! Mr. Trump will not be convicted by the Senate, he will be emboldened and I predict will be the first president to be impeached twice.
David Berryhill
Sahuarita