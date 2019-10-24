We should have left Syria after defeat of ISIS
Under President Barack Obama, U.S. forces went to Syria to support the overthrow of Assad. Under President Trump, U.S. forces joined with Iraq and Kurd forces to defeat ISIS. After this coalition defeated ISIS, we should have left the region, leaving Syria, Iraq, and the Kurds to manage the incarceration of ISIS and return refugees to their homes in Iraq and Syria.
Our strength is in putting together and executing military plans to successfully wage war and win. We are not good at the political aftermath, especially in the Middle East. Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran all have history with the Kurds. We do not need to be in the middle of Muslim religious infighting and centuries-old battles for land. Our history in the Middle East shows we cannot successfully execute regime change no matter how bad the dictator or ruler.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Effective missile defense can prevent catastrophe
Re: the Oct. 22 guest opinion “Successful missile defense system is unrealistic.”
John Warnock writes that a successful missile defense system is unrealistic.
His principal argument is that an adversary could evade it by simply firing too many missiles for the system to destroy them all. That might be true of Russia or China, which have vast numbers of missiles. But his arguments fail to address both the problem of nuclear proliferation and rogue nations.
As more and more nations seek and obtain nukes (Iran, and now Turkey), the probability rises that someone will use them. And then there’s the risk that a tyrant of a rogue nation (North Korea) launches them.
In any of these instances, the adversary likely will have only a few missiles, and a defense system would likely be effective and prevent catastrophe. The threat and consequences are too great for us not to try to develop an effective defense system. It’s regrettable that too many people refuse to recognize that we do face existential threats. The Israelis understand this. We need too also.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Conflicts of interest seem endless for Trump
The president does not get to say whether he is doing his job right. The president is granted no immunity and no privileges by Constitution or public law. The Founders left impeachment, i.e., indictment for official malfeasance, to the House of Representatives.
The single phrase from the White House’s own transcript, “do us a favor, though” is by itself a violation of the United States Criminal Code, Title 18, paragraph 201(B), Abuse of Power. This malfeasance was charged in two of three prior impeachment cases. This is by no means all.
If one compares this president’s actions to the Constitution and Public Law, one finds more than half a dozen specific federal violations or crimes he committed openly.
This is not a witch hunt. Trump’s constitutional violations of the presidential compensation clause began the afternoon of his inauguration.
Hiring Jared and Ivanka, even for no pay, is criminal nepotism. Trump is in violation of his contract to operate the Trump International D.C. just by being president. There’s more.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Enemies of enforcement have given us Prop. 205
Soon, Tucson residents will vote on Prop. 205, which would make Tucson a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants, restricting cooperation between city departments, i.e., the Tucson Police Department, and the federal law enforcement agencies. It would likely violate state law.
But, what is a city resident to think when so many entities here have been supportive of undocumented immigrants?
The Tucson City Council and their anti-immigration-enforcement rhetoric, the Arizona Daily Star with its continual sympathetic stories and opinions about “migrants,” both legal and undocumented. TPD Chief Chris Magnus, who has repeatedly separated his department from any immigration enforcement issues, saying they “are not the Border Patrol,” and severely restricting his departmental officers from enforcing state law SB 1070.
So after constantly hearing, reading and consuming all of this pro-undocumented immigrant stuff, it will be of no surprise if Tucson residents pass Prop 205. If they do, it will be the result of what the Tucson City Council, the Daily Star, and Chief Magnus have sowed into their minds!
Aida Reed
Midtown (Editor’s note: The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board did not endorse Prop. 205)
Democrats always wanted Trump’s hide
Since the day Trump was elected president, Democrats and their biased allies in the news media have wanted to oust him. A coup of a duly elected president. It included protest marches in the streets, the national “Resist” movement, and the harassing of Republicans at town halls.
Then there was the phony two year long “Russia collusion” investigation headed by a feeble, weak special counsel Robert Mueller and his 13 Democratic federal prosecutors.
Now we are on to impeachment of Trump, based on a secondhand “whistleblower complaint” where he/she met with Democratic committee members before filing the complaint and who is reportedly supportive of Joe Biden.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is afraid to call a formal vote on impeachment as it would jeopardize some member’s reelection chances from swing districts. Formal House votes on impeachment occurred in both the Nixon and Clinton investigations. And the House Intelligence Committee Chairmam Adam Schiff, is holding hearings in secret, without any public scrutiny, cherry picking leaks to their news media allies.
Alice Moreno
North side
We already pay
for (bad) health care
We are already paying for health care. If you have earned a paycheck you have been paying for Medicare since 1966. Medicaid is paid for through a combination of taxes. The Veterans Administration is funded by the federal budget. Military treatment facilities and Tricare (the military health insurance) come out of the Department of Defense budget. This is all ultimately paid for by taxes but not in a straightforward way.
Those who are uninsured may skip care most of the time, but when they are seriously injured or in tremendous pain they do get medical care. Often, they cannot pay the bill and so the hospital must try to collect the money or pass the cost on in the form of higher charges for everyone. This is difficult for small rural hospitals and many have closed.
A system where everyone is covered benefits everyone. You are less likely to contract a drug-resistant infection.
Better treatment for mental distress and addiction will decrease homelessness and increase the productivity of the workforce. More medical research can bring better treatments and increase the quality of life.
There are different ways to achieve universal coverage. The cost of the “premium” for Medicare for All can be calculated and put into the tax code in a straightforward way.
For those who want to keep their private health insurance, that premium could be deducted from the federal tax return, provided that coverage meets the standards of the Affordable Care Act.
We can do this. Let us not be blinded by fear.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
‘Medicare for All’
good for workers
Re: Oct. 21 opinion piece “Warren needs to do more homework on health care”
Here are a few tips for Elizabeth Warren and other proponents to use in order to better peddle the benefits of “Medicare for All.”
1) Employers and unions would be released from the cost and administrative burden of overseeing health care and could offer other perks to recruit, retain and reward employees.
2) Employees would be able to move from job to job without worrying about choosing among multiple programs with varying requirements and costs.
3) Today’s employees who hang on to a job just to retain health care until they reach age 65 would be able to retire early, thereby creating a more fluid labor market by opening up positions for younger workers.
And as for the objection to paying higher taxes, an employee is already paying a health-care premium plus 1.4% of every dollar to secure Medicare, which we don’t get until 65.
John Blackwell
Midtown
Trumps are allergic
to military service
Here I am, doing what I’m getting very experienced doing, watching TV in low gear, dozing, listening and mindful of no major responsibilities for the day.
Along comes a conversation to wake me and tune in to a mildly heated conversation with one of the TV participants saying something to the effect that supporting the military and understanding the sacrifice military families give to our country have no connection with the title commander in chief.
Just give me the name of anyone with the name Trump who served in the military!” What a wake-up call! Military and Trump don’t seem to go together unless you were a “Brooklyn Dodger” a few years back.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side