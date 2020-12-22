Letters to the Editor

Star of Bethlehem
or light at end of tunnel?
Re: the Dec. 17 editorial cartoon
Most of us, Christian or not, know the story of the Star of Bethlehem and how the three wise men followed it in order to find baby Jesus, the new messiah.
I can’t be the only person offended by Fitz’s depiction of a star, representing a savior, as a crisscross of vaccine syringes.
It is a clever thought, though not for the reason he intends. If these vaccines are not the “savior” he hopes they will be, it may, due to the absence of any testing on several large demographics, help some who receive it find Jesus more quickly.
Richard Peddy
East side
Biden earned her title
There are many kinds of titles used by people in this country. Everything from “Mr.”, “Miss” and “Mrs.” to senator, mayor, general, principal and so forth. As is proper in a republic, none of them are hereditary.
All are earned in one way or another. The news media have no problem with using such titles as reverend, or judge when referring to someone who has a legitimate claim to that title. I do not understand why there should be any difficulty in using the title doctor when referring to someone who has an advanced academic degree.
Originally, the title doctor was conferred by early universities on anyone who achieved a high degree of knowledge in any subject, including medicine. And today it is conferred only by a committee of people who themselves have an advanced level of knowledge in a subject. It is not easy to achieve.
Are we to deny honoring the academic title, while granting so many others? I say give Dr. Jill Biden her due, she earned it.
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
Christ, Ducey
fail to control the virus
Re: the Dec. 20 article “Health chief alters rules to protect AZ businesses.”
Thank you for this article. Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona’s top health official, manipulated the standards governing business operations so that all businesses will remain open regardless of the infection rate. This was accomplished by removing the substantial risk designation. No substantial risk designation equals no business closure.
She states that she does not believe businesses are a major source of COVID-19 infections. Believing does not suffice. There is factual data documenting the positive effects of closing select businesses in numerous American states and in foreign countries.
The bottom line is that Dr. Christ is collaborating with Gov. Doug Ducey as he abandons his obligation to protect Arizonans and submits to the demands of powerful business interests.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Big-time irony, little awareness
Re: the Dec. 20 article “Response would be different if virus struck below belt.”
Thank you for publishing Renee Schafer Horton’s piece. Too bad Republicans have such small irony receptors. Far from being merely Sunday morning levity, it struck at the crux of the divide in our country, with its patriarchal predilection.
Patrick Reed
Northwest side
No vaccine, no service
People are wearing masks because they have to go to the market, public stores, etc. If you want the vast majority of our public to get vaccinated, use the same criteria: proof of vaccination or no services.
Don’t give me this excuse about violating your rights, wearing a mask as a commercial use requirement is here and working, we have a model for getting people vaccinated, use it.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley