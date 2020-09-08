Letters to the Editor

Take your
country back
The response by the president to the pandemic has been pathetic at best. Now, instead of improving the situation, he had a crowd of 1,500 at the White House with very few masks and little social distancing. The president wants to hit the road and do more events. That is just foolish. Seems to be all about him and his ego. Let’s elect a president that cares about us. Your vote is more important than ever. This is our country; it’s time to take it back.
Mike Rantz
Green Valley
Trump promotes fear over facts
When I watched the Republican National Convention on TV last week, I noticed that several speakers seemed sincere in their belief in President Trump and his way of being in power. Perhaps their Christian faith has given them the ability to see the good or remember past goods, even though many people are now protesting in our streets.
These many people are standing up and speaking out on what needs to change to level the playing field for Black Americans. Even the NBA is doing that! But President Trump labels those peaceful demonstrators as thugs and evil people who are supporting looters and violent behavior.
These people are aware and concerned American citizens who believe in diversity and the multitudinous beliefs of their fellow Americans. They don’t believe in only one way.
President Trump is manufacturing fear, without facts. This is unconscionable. Watch out!
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
Vote Bickel
for treasurer
Democrat Brian Bickel is a top-notch choice for Pima County treasurer, offering experience and solid public service. I will be downright pleased to vote Bickel, who serves without pay or benefits as chairman of the Pima County Election Integrity Commission. That gives Bickel unique insight into county government.
He is experienced handling public funds as treasurer of the Foothills Clusters Homeowners Association, plus the treasurer of Legislative District 9 Democrats, a state-mandated organization of elected precinct committee persons.
As the Pima County treasurer, Bickel has stated he will work diligently to bring clarity, transparency and fiscal responsibility to the office.
Best of all, I am voting for Brian Bickel having seen first-hand over several years the results and benefits of his work in the public interest.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Don’t feel safe
in Trump’s world
In May, an Oakland security guard was killed. Due to protests by BLM at the time, speculation was that some left-wing group was to blame, but it turned out to be a member of the right wing “boogaloo” movement. Other incidents, such as the “Umbrella Man” in Minnesota also were right wing “instigators.”
Members of the BLM movement, a number of which condemned the looting and violence, were targeted and blamed. “Dastardly Donnie” went so far as to call in federal troops to inflame the situation. He has encouraged the QAnon group that may actually be patsies for the Russian GRU (Q is GRU?) and made a bad situation worse with his insane stances on COVID-19 and climate change.
Frankly, I don’t feel safe in Donald Trump’s world, so this nonpartisan is placing his mark next to Joe Biden in November. Understand I’m voting against Trump and not for Biden.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Protests are pleas
for law and order
It’s ridiculous that Republicans claim to be the party of law and order. While most Americans are against the criminal behavior occurring during the protests, a quick survey of the data shows almost all of the politically or racially motivated shootings over the last four years are committed by members identifying with the right. The protests occurring throughout the country challenging police violence are pleas for law and order, not calls for crime and disorder. Add to this the number of the Great Divider’s cronies who have been convicted, charged or investigated for felonies, and you get a much different picture.
Our nation and communities need policies and action that will assist our police do the job they have sworn to perform. This can’t be accomplished by an administration that continually encourages police and citizen militias to act unlawfully against American citizens. Vote for change!
Carl Evertsbusch
Midtown
A hypocrite
on masks
I do trust that a maskless Gov. Doug Ducey has quarantined himself for 14 days after attending the super-spreading Republican National Convention debacle in Washington, D.C. The gall to picture himself and his wife in masks, then attending the GOP White House event sans masks. Again, I must repeat the coronavirus is apolitical.
Wear a mask, Mr. Ducey. Show some leadership, in Arizona and in Washington, D.C. Think about a past super-spreading event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Herman Cain, God rest his soul. We do not need history to repeat. Please all be well and wear a mask.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Progressive bias
in Star’s ‘fact check’
It is widely known that the Daily Star’s editorial bent is progressive, and I certainly accept that as your right. What I find objectionable is how that bias bleeds into your news coverage. Your “fact check” of Trump’s speeches, while often very dubious, is seldom matched by a “fact check” of Biden.
Can you honestly say that Biden’s orations are so accurate that they need not be questioned? This “fact check” is in the news section. How about some parity? While I only read the Star for the local news, I cannot help but notice your news articles and how they not-so subtly reflect your worldview bias rather than straight reporting.
Timothy Vayhinger
Foothills
Another civil war
remains a possibility
With civilians driven by politics killing other civilians in Portland and Kenosha, we may have seen the opening shots of a civil war fueled by bigotry, racism, hatred and the availability of dangerous weapons and ammunition. A 17-year-old, ineligible to carry a weapon, used a semi-automatic AR-15 to kill two BLM protesters in Kenosha. In Portland, a caravan of Trumpers was organized and drove through and area of demonstrators to set off another killing.
These actions are designed to inflame the participants on both sides. To control and limit these insurrections, armed forces will have to be used. Remember the killing of war protesters at Kent State in Ohio and you can see potential disaster. Trump has already laid the groundwork for war if he loses. If he wins, chaos will follow for four more years with a possible civil war in either case. The electorate must decide regardless.
John Kuisti
West side
Not too tired
to vote Trump out
Watching the Republican National Convention gave me a four day migraine. I’m exhausted by the incessant lies, the campaign of deliberate division, stoking unrest and mayhem in an attempt to blame the party not in power for the chaos and real damage to our nation Trump has caused. I’m tired of his moral bankruptcy and intellectual inadequacy.
I’m tired of his face, smirk and whiny voice. I’m tired of his sycophants, enablers and rapacious family members feeding at the public trough. I’m tired of seeing the people’s sacred trust betrayed by a buffoon using the White House as a backdrop to pompous delusions of imperial splendor. As a senior, I’m horrified by his bungling of the COVID pandemic, and I’m angered by his threats, made to a private golf club audience, to dry up funding to our Medicare and Social Security. But I’ll have the energy to vote him out.
John Harmer
Green Valley
Tanque Verde T. rex welcome at our church
Re: the Aug. 30 article “With fossil record on his side, T. rex here stands tall against web slights.”
As a Christian and the pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in downtown Tucson, I just wanted to announce that I have absolutely nothing against dinosaurs. In fact, some of my best friends are dinosaurs. I don’t personally know the dinosaur in front of McDonald’s, but I am sure that he/she/it is a fine citizen who is making a contribution to the welfare of our community.
I would be thrilled to have the dinosaur visit our church, as long as it doesn’t eat the congregation. That would be a bummer.
The Rev. Dr. Mack Sigmon
Midtown
Trump backers
own this chaos
The Trump-screaming minions at the Republican National Convention predicted riots and chaos if Joe Biden is elected. But wait, isn’t that what is happening right now under Donald Trump’s administration? And aren’t the vast majority of weapon-toting vigilantes Trump supporters?
The wealthy couple with their high-power weapons who voluntarily walked outside their mansion to “protect” themselves from peaceful protesters? The young man in Kenosha with an assault rifle to whom the police handed a water bottle? These people have been encouraged by the Trump rhetoric.
Trump and his cabal threw out so many lies at the convention, they broke the fact checkers’ ability to keep up. Lying big and often is a great way to confuse people and intimidate them from voting. Don’t let these crooks steal the election and continue the most corrupt and divisive administration this country has ever suffered.
Gail Kamaras
East side
McSally is a friend
to Davis-Monthan
Sen. Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achievements has been her efforts to keep the A-10 flying out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the associated billions and billions of dollars in revenue for Southern Arizona.
That passion is hers only (being an A-10 pilot) and a huge advantage for the A-10 program and Arizona.
Does the program stay, or does it go? In large measure it may be up to the next elected Arizona senator. Mark Kelly is a retired Navy jet pilot with no legislative experience and no voting record. In other words, he hasn’t done one thing for Southern Arizonans, much less with all those spin promises he’s made in the campaign. Not hard to figure this one it out!
Dave Efnor
East side
2nd Trump term would only deepen the misery
In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump referenced inner-city mothers and children “trapped in poverty,” “rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape,” “crime and gangs and drugs,” infrastructure “in disrepair and decay.”
He promised: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
Spoiler alert: It didn’t. Nearly four years into Trump’s corrupt, incompetent reign, the problematic has become the disastrous, an irony lost on the man whose policies caused it.
So, why should anyone believe that a second Trump term would do anything other than deepen the misery?
Trump pretends that the actual American carnage of 185,000 COVID-19 deaths, many of which a coherent national pandemic policy might have prevented — isn’t worth mentioning, because “it is what it is.”
Forty-seven states have seen their highest-ever unemployment rates under Trump. A looming tsunami of evictions is about to dump millions of Americans onto the street.
Four more years? Heaven help us.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
We must live up to our founders’ declaration
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” — Mark Twain.
How so? People are mature, educated, community-minded, don’t lie, mock the disabled, or plagiarize copyright property. We learned that our “self-governing republic” came through the genius of our founders, who left despotism to design this “experiment of government,” which survived and remains operational. That forward-thinking happened in 1776!
Most understand that our government is directed by the U.S. Constitution, enabled by citizens, as we learned in civics class. We mourn lives lost in the American Revolution; then, in wars waged to protect and maintain freedoms gained by loss.
We are one: “E Pluribus Unum.” We “agree to disagree” because we’re citizens of a “self-governing republic.” That’s our job, which has not gone away and cannot be ignored by complacency, disagreement, violence, not by anything! One is a citizen or one is not a citizen.
The Declaration of Independence wasn’t drafted on a napkin, written overnight, or received as a FWD.
The language is specific. The oath is total. “It is what it is!”
Elaine Cummings
Northwest side
