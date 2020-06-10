Letters to the Editor

Trump’s poor actions speak for themselves
I am not qualified to provide a genuine psychological evaluation of our president, but I have known cowards and bullies during my life. President Trump qualifies on both counts. The fact that he is a coward is easily documented. While he often touts his own toughness, he failed to answer his nation’s call in a time of need. He claims he had bone spurs in the 1960s as a way of avoiding military service. He did not have to be in the armed forces. He could have been a member of the Peace Corps or VISTA.
He is well known for persecuting people through his unseemly use of Twitter. Never, however, to the face of anyone who is in a position to stand up to him. He failed early in life and he is failing us now. His current examples are horrific. He will not own today’s pandemic and he has not appropriately responded to the murder of George Floyd. How much more will we take?
David Byrne
Northwest side
Trump has no plan to beat coronavirus
Re: the June 7 opinion piece “Breaking down Trump’s game plan for coronavirus.”
The recent opinion and “analysis” by a retired aerospace engineering manager did not shed any light or provide analytical information.
The writer claims that Trump’s draconian closing of our borders was good. A recent UA-led study suggests COVID-19 was introduced two weeks after Trump’s border restrictions were imposed. This period was when an estimated 40,000 U.S. residents were repatriated from China with cursory and lax screening. These people were crowded at China’s airports standing in very close proximity to others hoping to get back to the U.S. Let’s face it. Trump had no game plan for the coronavirus. And still doesn’t.
Dale Secord
Southwest side
What will police reform look like in Tucson?
Talk of police reforms through the nationwide George Floyd protests are getting heard and many at a local government level are pushing for such reforms. It’s not a question of if it will get to Tucson but a question of when. It is inevitable and we must do our part and prepare to answer such a question in our community. What will such reforms look like in Tucson? That must be pushed to our local government so we can prepare. Seeing many ideas, this one might be the best one and most interesting to push.
When you go to the doctors, you go to specific doctors, like a dentist or neurologist. You wouldn’t want to visit a doctor who has to jumble all these complex ideas and try to apply them to you. Same could go for the police; law enforcement could be split to individual manners and specializations. Instead of having police officers jumble all these ideas.
Ernesto Carranza
East side
Dems’ protest hypocrisy on display for all to see
When crowds of people were out protesting against lockdowns in their states due to COVID-19, Democrat governors, mayors and the news media decried them for being irresponsible for potentially spreading the virus and endangering the public health. Most protesters were freedom-loving conservatives.
But now we have had days and nights of nationwide protests related to the George Floyd killing. Over the weekend, 200,000 marched in Washington, D.C. Now esteemed Dr. Fauci is warning that the protests could cause a resurgence in the virus, wasting all the mitigation efforts taken by millions of Americans across the country. Yet, denunciation and opposition by Democrats to these protests for potentially spreading the virus and endangering people’s lives is nowhere to be found! In fact, the mayor of Washington, D.C., the governor of Michigan, etc. have joined protesters marching in the streets in violation of their own COVID-19 social distancing orders. All hypocrites!
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Be wary of demands to defund the police
To anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to defund police departments:
So, who will you call when you have a emergency? Who will you call when your home is burglarized, when you are mugged or your car is stolen, or when you are involved in traffic accident? Who will direct traffic at the intersection where traffic lights are not working? Etc., etc., etc.
Karen McKee
West side
Venting can help promote healing
I offer a plan to help our country heal from the emotional traumas caused by COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing aftermaths. We remain traumatized. How can we be otherwise?
My idea is based on this maxim: After Impression comes expression.
The plan: the government (federal, state, county, city) sets up venting stations for anyone to speak. Venting stations would be located in schools and churches where space might be provided for such AV services. Even drive-thru venting stations. The resulting expressions (limited to 5-10 minutes) would be broadcast.
Providing a public platform for ANY person to vent can become a reality. Where venting defuses hostilities, healing begins.
Joyce Franke
Northeast side
No matter the work, all businesses are essential
Thankfully, my small business was considered “essential” during the pandemic. My employees were able to continue to work and fulfill customers’ needs for raw materials. But others weren’t so lucky. Over 600,000 Arizonans, about 17% of the state’s workforce, have filed for unemployment benefits.
Local businesses and their employees need our help now more than ever. While many of the stay-at-home orders were lifted in mid-May, businesses are struggling to reach the levels of prosperity enjoyed pre-lockdown because customers are hesitant about returning. As a business owner, I want to reassure all Arizonans that safety is our priority. I was able to do it with my employees and customers. And with proper precautions, all businesses can do it for theirs. Arizona has almost 400,000 small businesses that help to put food on the table and keep our state and country running smoothly. As we continue to open, it is important to understand that all businesses are essential to someone.
Carlos Ruiz
Northeast side
Health rules ignored on Tumamoc Hill
I love Tumamoc Hill. I love our city. Tumamoc always felt like a small community moving together, lumbering up the hill before coffee in the morning or after a day at the office in the evening. My wife and I went back for the first time since the reopening and I was excited to show off my sporty new mask. Masks are required according to the guidelines posted at the entrance. Hand sanitizer was available and the path was clearly marked according to social distancing practices.
Here’s what we actually found: Only about 5% of walkers wore masks. We saw dogs (forbidden, to protect wildlife), groups of six or more (limit is three), runners heaving liquid respiratory droplets everywhere, and unmasked families.
We were both deeply disappointed in the lack of regard for others and for the spirit of Tumamoc that we witnessed. We won’t be going back anytime soon.
Connie Brannock
Downtown
Media should think before publishing
Re: the June 7 column “Viewed as the enemy, journalists come under attack in Tucson, around country.”
The media should take time for self-reflection. By taking the privacy away from private citizens, they invite their wrath. Bad behavior should not be justified by what is done on the internet. The traditional media would be better advised to advocate for legislation that would abolish this breach of privacy. This legislation would allow a private citizen to sue any media source that makes money off of their maligned image.
The mass media has a role in the riots and anger that have swept this country, and they should be held accountable. The national news has repeatedly broadcast the murder of a man during prime-time television. How can you watch the news with your child with material that should be rated ‘X”? The role of the media is to inform the public, not to incite them. A news source that engages in biased reporting, either conservative or liberal, loses all credibility.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Bystanders could’ve saved Floyd’s life
Re: the June 4 letter “Someone should have stopped officer.”
The letter writer got it right! I had previously mentioned to my daughter that I was thunderstruck that no one had stepped forward to stop the officer who was pinning Mr. Floyd to the pavement! (I speak from experience — 35 years ago I intervened with three armed guards in a southern African country and saved a man that they were stomping to death. I did so, because it was the right thing to do as a human being.)
I do not know how many bystanders were there at the time of the incident, but there was at least one who could have made a difference!
Had the individual who filmed the incident put aside the camera and intervened, Mr. Floyd might be alive today.
Though I am now 90 years old, had I been in Minneapolis at the time, you’d have seen an “old man” wade into the police officer!
Barry Freeman
East side
Despite progress, racism still plagues America
My husband and I were born and raised in Detroit. We were married there in 1962. We went to New Orleans on our honeymoon and learned a lot. We got on a bus and there were no seats up front so I went to the back and sat down. Then it hit me, I was not supposed to sit there even though the only vacant seats were there. A soda fountain in a drug store had counters for blacks and whites separate. We found a cab stand and the cabbie looked at us and said “we can’t haul white folks.”
Black bands were playing in clubs, but only whites could enter. Now here it is 2020 and we can share drinking fountains, restaurants and public transportation but there is still a huge chasm.
Nobody should be treated like second class citizens in the UNITED States of America and it is time for a radical change. We will never have peace in the world, until we have peace in our hearts.
Barbara Physician
Northeast side
Through death, Floyd has changed the world
George Floyd did not die in vain! Although his death is a tragedy of 400 years in the making — of white people’s ignorance and arrogance, murderous intent and apathy against black people — his voice is echoing in the hearts and minds of the thousands of peaceful protesters who are still marching on the streets of America and who are not going to let his death be just another statistic.
More than five decades ago, Cesar Chavez sat at our family table. He was just coming out of a 35-day fast that was instigated by the injustices of white people treating farm workers as less than human.
He was weak, humble and thankful for the orange juice my mother had served him. He was discussing with my father, strategically, about how to better implement the boycotting of grapes in our hometown of Tucson.
Throughout our human history there have been those people unknown and known, as in Floyd and Cesar, who change the world.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
