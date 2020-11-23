Letters to the Editor

Old Tucson Studios could be a destination
Growing up in Southern California, I was fortunate to have Knott’s Berry Farm nearby, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time, there wasn’t an entry ticket cost; it had unlimited free entry and the place was fantastic for youth with limited financial resources to take their dates. Income was from fees paid by the many gift shops and restaurants there, plus entertainment venues.
If the city of Tucson would provide “beat cops” to ensure public safety, this would be a wonderful place to go frequently for our locals. Installing RV hookups along with steam baths for tourists would add foot traffic for those travelers. The longer the hours (hopefully reaching 24/7/365), the more successful the venue would be.
Electric vehicle chargers would help. Let it be known as a travel destination provided by Tucson, the most friendly city of the West.
Bob Atkinson
Southwest side
If 2016 was landslide, this is even more so
Four years ago, Donald Trump supporters yelled loudly and often, “Get over it!” He narrowly won three essential swing states and their 46 electoral votes (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) by a combined total of 79,646 votes.
A landslide victory, he declared — 306 to 232 electoral votes — which is identical to his 2020 loss margin, but now it isn’t a landslide, it’s fraud, despite Republican election officials across the country vehemently denying that.
Trump lost the popular vote this time by about 3 million more votes than in 2016. Millions more citizens voted for Joe Biden than Donald Trump. Tens of millions of us see his tragic mishandling and politicizing of the pandemic, see his racism, see his incompetence, see his corruption, see his cruelty.
His supporters either fail or choose not to see the truth. He lost for many reasons, but he lost fair and square, by a margin that he once called a landslide. Get over it!
David Eisenberg
Midtown
President has been a lying lawbreaker
President No. 45 is paying Rudy Giuliani $20,000 a day to represent his accusations of voter fraud. Who knows how much he is paying the other legal teams with our money. President No. 45 is stalling.
I am sure this is to shred documents and other things. He is so worried about his lying, cheating and all the laws he has broken. He fires his staff members because they don’t want to go along with his lying.
They don’t want to be charged with breaking federal election laws. There is no fraud! The Republican Party is gutless.
Thanks to No. 45, America is a banana republic.
David E. Leon
Vail
President has
our welfare at heart
I can say that I do not understand voting for giving our business to China, abortion and all the other America-depleting agendas. I do not want America the Beautiful to become America, Once Beautiful. Progressives do not bring progress; socialism is ruin and chaos.
This is not about politics. This is a spiritual condition and battle.
I am grateful for this president, vice president and their staff who work for us in the midst of such venom against them. They are not the problem. To despise one who is working for your welfare and is more interested in that than you are yourself is not even sensible.
Patricia Haight
Midtown
Everybody wins this season
It was reported the Pac-12 faces a major challenge in determining the conference football champion in this year’s season due to the cancellation of several games caused by the pandemic. In these politically correct times, the simple solution is to give each school a participation trophy. Just think what that will do for their self-esteem!
Bud Watson
Oro Valley
Projection is
really something
Re: the Nov. 16 letter “A Trumpian house of cards.”
“Actually, it’s the Dems who are sore losers.” I just read this letter and had to ask, what the heck? Robert Guth of Tucson, who states he’s had a “formal education in psychology,” is confused with his own analysis. He thinks the democratic leadership uses narcissistic triangulation.
He goes on to state, “The Democrats’ hatred for the president and by extension the United States of America has created the toxic atmosphere — not President Trump.”
If anyone else feels that is true, please go back to school and study because it’s the furthest thing from the truth that I’ve read in the Daily Star today. I didn’t hate the president; I don’t hate anyone. But Don the Con fooled 40% of Americans and is still doing so even when he’s been proven to be a liar and a cheat.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Lack of transition harming the nation
Every day that goes by without a professional and orderly transition for our president-elect is a day that our country becomes less prepared to confront and manage our health, economic and national security challenges. There are real-word consequences for stalling the Biden transition.
We have a petulant, petty and vengeful president who does not care about any agency he undermines, any norm he shatters, or any dedicated and honest professional he fires. With the help of his “conspirator in chief” Rudolph Giuliani, the president continues to undermine our election process and democratic values with wild tweets, baldfaced lies and crazy conspiracy theories.
Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election and begin the transition is damaging our country. So-called GOP “leaders” are willfully complicit in the president’s corrupt and shameless actions. Their silence enables the president to continue creating division and conveys to Americans that truth and ethics no longer matter.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
No wonder AZ
is turning blue
One has to question the sanity of requesting a special session of the Arizona state Legislature to timely review the accuracy of the Dominion Voting System as requested by the Arizona county GOP chairs. But there can be little doubt as to the motive to postpone the certification of the Maricopa County election results. The motivation — a last-minute attempt to subvert the will of the voters in servile obedience to the outgoing president.
The Maricopa County GOP chair had an opportunity to view the logic and accuracy tests of the Dominion Voting Systems, but did not attend — ultimately leading to her resignation. This latest, desperate attempt to retain power speaks volumes as to the causes of the steady decline of the GOP in Arizona.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
GOP spewed hate
even before Trump
Re: the Nov. 18 letter “Trump didn’t deserve all the hate.”
Two letters printed Wednesday, November 18, titled “Trump didn’t deserve all the hate” and “Actually, it’s the Dems who are sore losers” respectively, need a response.
The writers seemed to have forgotten Mitch McConnell swearing that Barack Obama would be a one-term president. Or the obviously racist birther movement against Obama by the candidate Donald Trump and former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Or the multiple racist remarks about the skin color of the Obama family.
The NRA’s American Rifleman magazine put a picture of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on its November 2016 cover. Republican North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr said, “I was a little bit shocked at that — it didn’t have a bulls-eye on it” (he later apologized but is still in the Senate).
Trump said, “Second Amendment people” could do something about Clinton if she was elected president (Trump never apologized).
And let’s not forget Trump running rampant over the law.
This cynical, neo-fascism is what the Democrats are fighting against. Please join us.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Lock them
up, please
On Jan. 21, 2021, every state attorney general should prosecute Donald Trump and Mike Pence for negligent homicide, or at the least negligent manslaughter, for all lives unnecessarily lost from COVID-19 because of their actions and inactions. Hardly an hour goes by on any news outlet saying that Trump’s lack of allowing President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team access to governmental agencies will delay the roll out vaccines to diminish infection and loss of life.
Vice President Pence has not done his job running the COVID-19 task force and should be jailed along with Trump. Trump didn’t shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, but his lack of action killed thousands all over the U.S. and is killing more every day.
William Hewes
Benson
Arizona Republicans embarrass themselves
Re: Nov. 18 article, “GOP leaders seek to postpone certification of Maricopa vote.”
I’m outraged by this blatant attempt to stop the certification of millions of votes on a hunch. It is an attack at the very heart of our democracy — the right of citizens to select their leaders.
Also, it sets a dangerous precedent: Any time you don’t like the results of an election, just fall on the floor and throw a temper tantrum.
I should also point out that the GOP’s comparison is flawed, in that it assumes that candidate Hillary Clinton is equal to candidate Joe Biden. Trump in 2016 did get 25,000 more votes than Trump in 2020, but that is a minuscule percent of the total vote and could be due to the lack of Russian influence in the recent election.
Robert Mann
Marana
Trump leaves DC worse than when he found it
We have finally turned the corner as a nation. Our White House gang that couldn’t shoot straight made quantum leaps, but largely in the wrong direction. But we learned: Greenland was for sale before from those troublesome Danish! Administration briefings are best issued over the roar of Sikorsky Lockheed Martin helicopter rotors. Math majors only can keep a running tally of the number of departing Cabinet members, media directors, department heads, and golf outings.
Fox News became the official administration voice. Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen et.al. Great administration. Great Americans. Not.
We learned volumes about pandemics (hoax), investing in irrelevant border walls, the paucity of foreign heads visiting the swamp, the belittling of the Secret Service, CIA, FBI, USPS, chiefs of staff, Homeland Security, Savannah Guthrie (of all people) and others.
We learned that, aside from applying instant tariffs, cuddling up to despicable dictators, vilifying NFL and NBA players, and, petulantly ignoring presidential etiquette — the 45th president’s departure is overdue.
He walks out of Washington much as he found it, but worse. Good luck, 46.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Many dislike Trump
but love their country
Re: the Nov. 18 letter “Actually, it’s the Dems who are sore losers.”
This letter writer seems to be equating the presidency with the country; i.e. you hate the president so therefore you must also hate the country. This is faulty logic and simply not true. I dislike Donald Trump but I also love my country.
And by the way, I decided to use the word dislike rather than hate. Hate is such an extreme and hurtful word that has been used way too much lately, so I thought it might be refreshing to give it a rest for a while.
Douglas Maul
West side
Trump’s lawsuits are a distraction
Donald Trump and the Republicans know he’s lost the election. They will lose power, so their goals now are to:
First, destroy the credibility of a Joe Biden presidency (election was “stolen”).
Second, mangle essential government programs to prevent a fast, efficient launch of the new administration (no vaccine cooperation; premature complete drawdown in Afghanistan; Treasury secretary told the Fed to stop business support programs).
Third, to create such chaos, fear and doubt that big efforts like the vaccine rollout will be hamstrung and ineffective.
The lame lawsuits are, as we have seen again and again with Trump, distractions for the media and Kool-Aid for the cult while Trump and company take a wrecking ball to government and scare voters to death.
Karen Owsowitz
Northwest side
