AR-type weapons must be outlawed
Two more terrible events, perpetrated by mad men. In France, one person was killed and nine injured by an attacker with a knife. In Texas, seven were killed and 22 were injured by an attacker with an AR-type weapon. Both involved mentally ill people. The difference was the weapons available to them. An attacker with a knife can do a lot of damage. An attacker with an AR can do a lot more.
While it is true we have to address the problem of mental health to try to decrease the number of these incidents, that is not enough. It might be naive to assume that better gun safety laws will eliminate all such attacks but it is even more naive, even foolish, to assume such laws will not at least prevent some of them. Let’s mandate universal background checks. Enact red-flag laws. Outlaw AR-type weapons and high capacity magazines. This carnage cannot be allowed to continue unabated.
Phil Tygiel
Northeast side
Mexico has ne at history but falls short on heroes
This is one of my issues with the Hispanic activists in Tucson. They refuse to assimilate into American culture and cling to people like Pancho Villa as one of their heroes.
I was born to Mexican American parents in Morenci, Arizona. Spanish was spoken in the home. I went into the Marine Corps after graduating from the University of Arizona and served 27 years. My heroes are George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Chesty Puller, Ronald Reagan, Vince Lombardi, astronauts and my parents. I chose the United States, its people and history. The battle of Iwo Jima and the race to the moon inspired me, not some knucklehead bandit or a country whose corrupt government causes its people to flee north for a better life.
To Tucson’s Hispanic youth, please embrace your rich American history, warts and all, and let that inspire you to work hard and be successful. Mexico’s history is interesting but that’s about it.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Foreign aid is necessary for diplomacy to flourish
Last month President Trump wanted to cut almost $4 billion dollars in foreign aid to the International Affairs Budget. This idea is very controversial and an extreme way to govern. The president thinks, “We are giving too much money to countries that don’t even like us, and they need to start to pay us for assistance.”
Let’s take a step back. This is a very outrageous move for the U.S., and it endangers our making peace with countries around the world. Thankfully this plan did not make it through Congress. What could have resulted were dramatic cuts to foreign aid programs. Countries depend on our foreign aid to foster their economies. But we still need to lobby our congressional leaders on issues that matter like this one. At the Borgen Project, we believe that developed countries around the world should do more to help countries in need.
Foreign aid is a vital part of our international diplomacy.
William Ellis
Downtown
Growing network helps educate on the climate
Arizonans depend on rain more than anyone, but because of the spotty nature of our precipitation, we don’t have a clear picture of “how much” and “where.” What the airport got is little help!
The good people of the Community Cooperative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) are trying to get 15,000 volunteers nationwide to report every morning. This growing network has operated for over 20 years and has become an essential contributor to both immediate weather information and to climatological data.
We especially need daily reports from outlying and less populated areas in Arizona. CoCoRaHS will send you a standard rain gauge, and all you have to do is check it every morning and enter the rain amount. Then you can also see how much more everyone else got! Look up CoCoRaHS.org, or check with the local National Weather Service station.
Christian Hansen
Foothills