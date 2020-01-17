Letters to the editor

Impact of Trump’s acts
will linger for years
How many Kurds died as the result of Donald Trump’s whim to withdraw from parts of Syria? We may never know. But we do know who is responsible for those deaths.
We now know the Iranians shot down an airliner with 176 people on board. That was a mistake by someone in the Iranian military. Why was the mistake made? Iran had just fired a missile attack on a U.S. air base in Iraq. Their forces were prepared for any crazy act that the egomaniacal U.S. president may come up with as a response.
This tragedy was the direct result of a cold-blooded assassination ordered by Trump. The man who was murdered by Trump’s order was a bad man. Several of Trumps buddies are as bad, or worse. The real problem in this execution is that he acted alone. As he says, “Only I __”, you fill in the blank.
His legacy has yet to be fully written as the repercussions of his thoughtlessness will come at us for years.
Jeff Rayner
Saddlebrooke
GOP congressman suffering from amnesia
Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, recently stated that Democrats who object to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani revere terrorists more than Gold Star families. First, Democratic anger is largely generated by not having been informed of this action prior to its being taken. Second, Rep. Collins has apparently forgotten that, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump publicly vilified and defiled a Gold Star family.
Where was Collins’ outrage then? Why did he not speak up then in support of a family who made the ultimate sacrifice? Yet he now politicizes that very sacrifice for no other reason than to attack the opposition party. Collins’ duplicity and selective outrage is disgraceful. He owes Gold Star families everywhere an apology.
John Riley
Oro Valley
Inadequately funded IRS set up to fail
Re: the Jan. 10 article “IRS in ’19 struggled to process refunds, answer the phone.”
Thank you for the AP article, it points out that the IRS’s inability to provide adequate customer service is due to a declining budget coupled with an increased workload. What the article does not address is how this came to be.
I have a theory. Republicans operate with the belief that government takes in too much money and spending must be reduced. So, Congress cuts budgets. But they don’t cut the mandates the agencies are tasked to carry out. As a result the agencies perform poorly. Apparently this is good politics. But it is bad business.
The IRS is not the only federal agency with this problem. Perhaps it is time for Congress to either adequately fund agencies or eliminate them completely.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Downing of plane in Iran
latest in long line
Many years ago the U.S. shot down an Iranian airline and 260 people died. A scheduled passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai via Bandar Abbas, shot down on July 3, 1988 by an SM-2MR surface-to-air missile fired from USS Vincennes, a guided missile cruiser of the United States Navy.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was traveling over conflict-hit Ukraine on July 17, 2014, when it disappeared from radar. A total of 283 passengers, including 80 children, and 15 crew members were on board. The plane crashed after being hit by a Russian-made Buk missile over eastern Ukraine which had been brought in from Russian territory and was fired from a field controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
Now this recent disaster. This is what happens when things get out of control.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
Gun laws could mean no need for tributes
Re: the Jan. 11 photo “Stars of Hope honor Jan. 8 victims.”
It was disheartening (and ironic) to see the Daily Star front page picture of the student placing his star at the “Stars of Hope” event in honor of the victims of the Jan. 8 mass shooting in Tucson. Especially given that Arizona, according to the Giffords Law Center’s Annual Gun Law Scorecard, has the fourth-weakest gun laws in the nation, and the 16th-highest gun death rate.
How much more meaningful it would be if we honored victims of gun violence by enacting laws that would make the violence less prevalent, than by honoring them with thoughts, prayers or “Stars of Hope”
Kathy Simolaris
East side
What is Sinema doing for Arizona?
I have of lately read many letters bemoaning Sen. Martha McSally. However, we do have another senator, Kyrsten Sinema. Since her election she seems to have disappeared. What does she stand for? What is she sponsoring? What are her views on Trump? What is she doing for Arizona? I don’t have a clue. As I like to say, “I would rather be criticized for doing too much than doing too little.”
Mark Moral
East side
Despite loss, women’s team a treat to watch
Oh my gosh! If you didn’t go to the U of A women’s basketball game Thursday night, you missed such a fun and exciting game. Our girls are such scrappers, fighters right to the end. They played the No. 9 team in the U.S., the Oregon Ducks, and we almost won. It was a game right up to the end. I’m so proud of our team and their efforts, and for the wonderful coaching of Adia Barnes and her staff. Thank you all for all the fun and excitement. We love our lady Cats. Go lady Cats.
Pat Young
Northeast side
Trump would have acted quicker on Hitler
Re: the Jan. 11 letter “Thankful Trump wasn’t president during WWII.”
How sad the writer would prefer a man who many consider to be the closest thing the U.S. has had to being a dictator, FDR and his four terms, over a man who acted decisively when the opportunity was presented in taking out a known international killer of thousands. Had President Trump been in office in the 1930s, one wonders how long Hitler and his axis of evil would have been at work. Millions of souls later, we will of course never know.
But yet you praise a man who had to wait until a bombing on U.S. soil to lead a declaration of war. I am confident that men the likes of Eisenhower, Reagan and, yes, Trump would have found a way to stop the evils of WWII long before FDR did.
No thanks. We have the right man in the Oval Office; wish he was there for WWII.
Wayne Penazek
Northwest side
No time
for due process
It is up to the House of Representatives to investigate and, if deemed appropriate, send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial. It is not the responsibility of the Senate to run a second investigation. If there is no known value for the “new” witnesses named by Sen. Chuck Schumer there is no reason for the Senate to call them for a “fishing expedition.”
The House should have subpoenaed the witnesses and, upon assertion of due process rights, gone to the courts for enforcement. It affirmatively chose not to. By subsequently claiming (in the second article), the demand for due process in requiring a court order for testimony was itself an impeachable offense of “obstruction” is an extreme stretch of the imagination. The judicial branch of government exists for such determinations.
I personally find it demeaning to the process, that no legal citation was provided for the “high crimes and misdemeanors” claimed to be criminally violated.
Henry Rosenbaum
East side