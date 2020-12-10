Letters to the Editor

Being a peace officer is a tough gig
Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of in which: You have to know the city, state and local laws without the benefit of being able to consult law books. You have to have the skills of a social worker to handle domestic issues, mental health emergencies and addiction cases. You have to have medical knowledge in case of health issues and be able to drive a car as well as be a race car driver.
You have to be tolerant as civilians hurl verbal and physical abuse at you. You have to be able to make split-second decisions as fast as a Pentium processor. If you do make a wrong decision, either yourself or a civilian may die. If the civilian dies, the cop could face life in prison or the death penalty.
Who besides a dedicated public servant would want to work under these conditions?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Could Trump pull off the unimaginable?
Do you think our 244-year experiment in democracy is hanging by its fingernails on the precipice of authoritarian rule? Then consider this.
What cataclysmic circumstance might ensure its plunge into oblivion amidst the smoke of martial law, civil unrest, imprisonment and executions?
Consider why Donald Trump is surrounding himself with true-believer advisers. Those whose allegiance is unshakable? Men who will do his bidding in spite of the law.
MSNBC wonders why “this whole parade of wing-nuts is in there for just a few weeks before they’ll all be fired?” But has MSNBC failed to imagine the unthinkable for American politics?
Michael Craig
West side
Those over 65 aren’t the MVPs now
I’m a bit confused here? All during the pandemic I kept hearing how senior citizens over the age of 65 were so very important and needed to be extra vigilant in guarding against exposure to COVID because they were valuable and precious loved ones. We needed to be careful about where we went and that most of the time we should be sheltering in place.
Now the latest information on how the vaccines will be allocated hardly supports the claim that we are MVPs (Most Vulnerable Population). We are now projected to be so far down the list that we are less precious than gas station attendants, bank tellers and funeral home workers. But hey, at least we’re in the same category as prisoners, which is what we’ve felt like all along anyway!
John Sjursen
Oro Valley
A foiled attempt at dictatorship
Donald Trump’s cruel treatment of migrant children and their parents, his attacks on transgender individuals, his determination to destroy Obamacare and deprive millions of health insurance, and his indifference to the death of hundreds of thousands of virus victims convinced me he was capable of ruling as a brutal dictator.
His refusal to accept his loss of the election and fully cooperate with the transition process provide further evidence of his fascist inclinations.
Trump is a seriously disturbed human who is comfortable witnessing people suffering and dying as a result of his actions or inactions. We should be thankful that he was denied the opportunity to perpetrate additional evil.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
How I handle
deluge of plastics
My belief system says that we, the people and our country are drowning in plastics in our streams, oceans, landfills, roadways, everywhere! So, when I go to the grocery store I always ask for paper sacks rather than the plastic equivalent. As I finish shopping and proceed through the line to the checkout clerk, he or she removes my plastic-wrapped purchases, placing each plastic-wrapped item in my paper bag and joyfully placing my receipt (paper) in my paper bag for the tote home.
At home, each paper bag is placed on the kitchen floor and sprayed for COVID, then each item is taken out of the plastic bag and the plastic bags placed in the trash for removal to the local landfill. But we do have some recyclable paper bags.
Is there something missing from this conversation? I suppose the fish in the ocean won’t tell!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
GOP isn’t scared; it’s complicit
I keep hearing that the reason that GOP elected officials (especially members of Congress and state legislatures) continue to remain silent when Donald Trump does something that should be condemned is because they fear him and his base. They even remain silent while Trump continues his un-American effort to overturn the election.
What is the real reason GOP members are silent? Well, we need to retire that narrative about fearing him and replace it with what is more accurate. They are silent because they agree with him.
The reality is that many Republicans, like Trump, appear to crave power at all costs. If Trump was somehow able to get the election reversed by undemocratic means, they would be extremely happy to accept and wield that power.
The GOP has, for several years, had a dangerous lack of commitment to democratic norms, disrespect of political opponents and encouragement of violence and the violation of minority rights.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
Donations provide comfort, show respect
Re: the Dec. 8 letter “I’ll donate what I please, thank you.”
This was an interesting take on how and why some people donate food to those in our community who might be hungry, or maybe in need of other donations.
As the famous playwright August Wilson said “Something is not always better than nothing.” Donations of healthy food, shoes, diapers that fit, a clean bed for a homeless person; all these donations tell our less-fortunate community members that not only do we want to help you, but you are also worthy of our respect.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
A thought for after the pandemic
Once the dust settles from this horrid challenge to our nation and worldview, we’ll have to deal with the undoing of our long-standing trust in our institutions, whether from a political, economic, social acceptance and our past assumptions in understanding them.
I’m probably in over my head even touching on this perspective. Our country has survived several attacks on its dynamic institutions over the few centuries of our existence. Hopefully, saner heads will prevail in this current onslaught.
John Foltz
Northeast side
Healthy food
for hungry people
Re: the Nov. 28 article “Think before donating; people of color need healthier food.”
I appreciate the article about donating healthy foods to food banks.
Because I enjoy eating healthy foods myself, knowing they are nutritionally superior to “junk” and overly processed foods, it was helpful to acknowledge that hungry people can also benefit from healthy foods that are donated to food pantries and soup kitchens.
Healthy foods are unprocessed and not stripped of nutrients (like whole wheat pasta, brown rice, lentils and beans, along with fruits and vegetables) and will help improve one’s health overall. Junk food, which includes processed foods that are high in sugar, fats or white flour, can cause a variety of health problems including diabetes and heart disease. So, I will gladly donate healthy food items to our community for the well-being of hungry people.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
What flavor is the Kool-Aid?
Donald Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his followers would still support him. Unfortunately he was right and that’s the real scary part. If you still believe Trump won the election or that his taxes are still being audited or that the virus will magically disappear or Rudy Giuliani has actual evidence of massive voter fraud, this missive will have no effect.
Trump has created a cult following. They look at him as a messiah who can do no wrong. So many are drinking the Trump Kool-Aid, and that’s scary.
Dan Prisble
Foothills
Trump’s donors are being conned
Well, now that the Donald is history and he knows it, he is raising a humongous amount of money to tide him over until he can invent another scam. He’ll have lawyers to pay and his cost of living must be out of sight. Keep donating, small-time suckers.
It costs $8,600 per hour to fly his 757 jet. Hmmmmm! I suppose there are many very wealthy people who could keep him going, but he has nothing for them now.
He is in debt to banks for large sums coming due. It’s difficult to feel for those who have been suckered into his mess.
Byron Snyder
Northwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!