Editor’s note: You’ll notice that the Opinion section is one page instead of the regular two and that we have fewer letters to the editor. No need to worry, it’s just the typical holiday and end-of-the-year slow down that happens as writers take time off and tend to other things. Please submit letters and guest opinions at tucson.com/opinion. Thanks for being part of Star Opinion — Sarah Garrecht Gassen, opinion editor
KXCI Radio leans to left with Democracy Now
Local community radio station KXCI just sent out their year-end fundraising letter. I will not donate another dime to KXCI as long as they continue to run a political news show every weekday called Democracy Now. This left-leaning show is targeted mostly to progressive Democrat voters. As a Conservative person (Republican) with Conservative views I find the Democracy Now! news to be biased and one sided. I won’t listen to it. It insults my intelligence and angers me most of the time. I know there are many other Republican voters in Tucson who feel the same way I do about Democracy Now.
KXCI should drop this news show in favor of local news or more music. Until they do, KXCI is continuing to serve a particular demographic and that is Democrats and I won’t be donating.
Curtis Simpson
East side
Benefits of SNAP outweigh the costs
Re: “New SNAP rules ignore realities of food insecurity.” The author was right on with his support of SNAP, or food stamps as they were once known. His personal story of how they helped him reach the pinnacle of success he now enjoys is a truth that so many recipients could echo.
SNAP is a successful program that does not cost our government much. The good that it does far outreaches the cost. The money spent stays within the United States. Farmers, wholesalers, retailers and families in need all benefit. No one gets rich, unlike those who are reaping billions of dollars from government programs like private prisons, and those who contract to keep migrant children locked up.
The new rules are political chicanery. Those in power use SNAP to unfairly hurt the poor. Why not look at reality and see that the Trump tax reforms are a massive revenue ripoff? Once again the poor are deemed the culprit and the rich win the benefits.
Ann Young
Oro Valley
Trump’s drama is Shakespearian in scope
President Trump is a tragedy occurring in real time. All he touches is defiled either by tapping into the innate moral weakness of his tainted brood of advisors, or insulting and harassing the ones who do not appease his appetite for mock glory.
While Trump lays waste to the foundation of our country, faux religious segments of our society cheer him on to further desecration of their supposed lofty beliefs. They view him as a savior; the rest of us see him as something scary in the dark. Shakespearian in scope, this drama highlights what one man who is elevated to the highest place in government can do with the help of the weak and ignorant. We’re witnessing the growth of an authoritarian regime. It’s a slow slide toward a cliff too few know is there — just like lemmings.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
National security
not reason to block mine
Curious that a writer uses “national security” as a reason for supporting Hudbay’s appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that blocks the proposed copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains. Since when does a private company located in a foreign country owe any allegiance to America? Hudbay can just as well sell American copper to a foreign adversary, like China for example, as sell it in the United States. This supposed national security argument is fatally flawed, not the judge’s decision.
Morris Lenk
Green Valley