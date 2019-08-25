We must start cutting carbon emissions now
Re: August 20 letter “Green New Deal is rooted in reality.”
As the writer showed in her letter, the Green New Deal has people talking and writing about climate change.
The GND movement grabbed headlines when its package of goals was passed in February as a resolution in Congress. It starts as a call to act on climate change to keep global warming to just 1.5 degrees by 2050. Unfortunately, it isn’t realistic.
The GND can only succeed if a myriad of regulations are passed at every level of government. Likely? Hardly, but analysis shows that HR 763, a bill already in Congress, will achieve a 90% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050. There is no other comparable plan that would achieve this success.
Tell Rep. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran to support HR 763. We must make a giant step in cutting emissions now — that’s the bottom line for a livable future.
Mike Carran
East side
A deficit of over $21M won’t make US great
Would some of the MAGA readers explain how a U.S. government deficit of $21.97 trillion, 77% of GDP, is a great economy? The government’s own predictions are that by 2028, if current policies continue, the national debt will be 100% of GDP. With current downward pressure on interest rates, there’ll be nowhere to hide when this old house of cards comes a tumblin’ down.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Why does Trump insist on picking bad friends?
Why is the president canceling his visit to Denmark? Because of an embarrassing episode with Greenland, an autonomous region of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Especially after he failed to cancel visits with Putin due to the Kremlin’s sweeping, systematic and illegal election interference in 2016. Especially after he failed to cancel visits with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un when he had an American citizen, Otto Warmbier, tortured and killed. Especially after he failed to cancel visits (and arms negotiations) with Saudi Arabia after Mohammed bin Salman ordered the torture and killing of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi.
Why does our president continue to entertain relationships with murderous, authoritarian leaders and snub or criticize our allies? Is this what putting America first looks like?
Linda Stanley
East side
Trump is a con man, not the ‘chosen one’
What ever happened to Americans’ perennial search for a levelheaded president, regardless of party affiliation? Trump’s recent claim to be the second coming of God, the chosen one, King of Israel, must surely have given second thoughts to those who voted for him in 2016.
He certainly is the least historically minded man to ever have reached the pinnacle of power. He is the high priest of anarchic disorder, bulldozing American values like decency, inclusiveness and fair play. He has replaced traditional democracy with despotism, nepotism and autocracy. He is a lousy businessman but possibly the greatest con man in the world. He is infantile and reckless, shattering everything around him. He is the creator of alternative realities and his fidelity to the distortion of truth is mind boggling.
Thanks to him, we live in a world where falsehood and misrepresentation have become the strange new form.
It’s one thing to have a corrupt president. But to have one who is incompetent is ... well, sad!
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
Why doesn’t Oro Valley listen to its residents?
Let’s hear if for Oro Valley yet again, another ridiculous decision. Why doesn’t the town of OV finish one major road construction project it’s working on before starting more. This La Cañada Drive and Moore Road closure will negatively effect everyone. Where is the consideration for the daily commuters, students, area schools and the surrounding neighborhoods? Neighborhood streets are not equipped to handle this amount of traffic. School buses will necessitate being re-routed.
The impact of this ludicrous decision can’t even be imagined. The town of OV finds it necessary to continually tear up the desert to build houses on top of each other or worse build some in the flood areas. Why does the town always navigate toward absurdity as opposed to quality of life for it’s citizens?
Why is the town not listening to businesses immediately impacted by this stupid idea? Especially mind-blowing is a traffic light could have been installed this past summer. Supposedly a roundabout is safer but at what cost and impact?
Lisa Hart
Oro Valley