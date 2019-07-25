Not a fan of merger plan for Green Fields
It has been suggested that a merger between Green Fields School and Accelerated Learning Laboratory would be a good solution. However, a diploma from a state-sanctioned, taxpayer-supported charter school (Accelerated Learning Laboratory) is different from one at a historic, nationally accredited, renowned NAIS institution (Green Fields).
While both are apparently fine educationally, they clearly have different emphases.
A school subsidized by the public as a commercial enterprise seeking profit for private owners relieves families of tuition costs. Permit me to believe that many parents who chose Green Fields see the matter differently. Many are themselves Green Fields graduates who see inherent value in the school’s independence and unique history and culture.
Perhaps some like a school not subject to the changing whims of the Legislature.
Accelerated Learning Laboratory’s CEO, not a headmaster nor a principal, thinks the move is a business decision. The laboratory’s half-price offer sure looks like a heck of a deal. But 86 years of donors and alumni might disagree, not for emotional reasons only. As a career independent school professional, including 10 years at Green Fields, I certainly do.
Randall Rodman Holdridge
Downtown
Trump’s racism, and GOP’s shame
Most members of the GOP in the House voted to not censure Donald Trump for his racial tweets. Four of them showed enough courage to vote with the Democrats and independents. Those who did vote not to censure are so afraid that Trump will give them a derogatory nickname, which he will use over and over.
In so doing they are failing to uphold the oath of office they took when they were elected.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
I wonder what they will tell their family members, especially children, who are old enough to know what their parent’s job is.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Our president isn’t a good role model
I went to my church with my wife. The Gospel lesson was from Luke 10:25-37. It was really fitting considering what is going on with the country.
For all who are on the “religious right” (a term that is neither correct nor truthful), get out your bibles and reread these verses. Jesus Christ explained that you should “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
These days, not only is “Cadet Bone Spurs” tweeting racist comments about four members of Congress to “go back where they came from,” he is also rounding up people who are guilty of wanting to be in our great country.
He knows all about loving your neighbors, especially if they are attractive women. If you are willing to cheat at golf, why not on your wife.
I bet this makes you feel good about voting for him.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Let’s demand action to remove president
I never thought I would see the day when a real revolution was needed. I know in the ’60s and early ’70s we had marches and protests, but now is the time! We the people must stand up to the White House.
We the people are not being represented by the so-called president of the United States. We the people are constantly lied to by the arrogant bully in the White House. He does not represent the good people of the United States. He is everything bad about this country.
It’s time to stand up. Time to let our so-called representatives know that enough is enough. Demand he be removed from office and demand decency and respect for we the people. Time for action, use your voice.
Bill Baker
Midtown
‘Medicare for all’ would beat private insurance
Two recent letters expressed dismay at the affordability of “Medicare for All.” One complained that his Medicare premium of $135 and $200 per month for supplemental coverage is not affordable. Another complained that Medicare for All was not free since he had paid Medicare taxes his entire life and that the Medicare tax was 2.9% of wages, half paid by the employee. Yes, both these letters are factually correct, but they miss the big picture.
As a self-employed physician, I have paid the 2.9% tax. But while I was working, I also paid premiums for private health insurance which was $890 per month the year I was 64, almost triple my Medicare premiums. The private insurance company overhead and profit is in excess of 30% whereas Medicare’s is 3%. We collectively spend at least $300 billion per year on private insurance overhead and profits, money that should be spent on health care for all. Medicare is less expensive and more efficient than private health insurance, by far.
Michael Hamant, M.D.
East side
Clean elections enhances local control
Re: the July 23 article “Keep our elections clean in upcoming mayoral race.”
I say, “Wow!” This is as close to voting for (I believe) a critical issue (local control) as I have ever been! I believe “clean elections” is the most critical issue in a city that is continually struggling to maintain independence from Phoenix and the Legislature.
The way I understand it, if a candidate chooses to participate in “clean elections,” she/he agrees to limit campaign spending to a set amount per registered voter, thereby receiving a public match of the amount ultimately raised by the campaign up to the expenditure limit. This process gives us locals power over outside money influence and power.
The key here is limits to spending, plus half of what is spent comes anonymously from the public (me and you). This is as close as it gets to “local control.”
Thank you, Mr. Volgy, for your timely article.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
Trump is a lightweight compared with Hitler
Articles and comments warning against a Trump dictatorship have begun to appear again. Let me assure your readers that President Trump is no Hitler.
Hitler was far more canny than Trump and picked his lieutenants for their unique and outstanding abilities rather than for groveling loyalty and greed.
Gregor Strasser was an early Hitler supporter and brought organizing ability that vastly enlarged the Nazi Party. Hitler wooed Joseph Goebbels for his organizing and propaganda genius. Herman Goring was an early and dynamic worker for Hitler and brought his fame, ability and ruthlessness to the party. Ernst Rohm created the Sturmabteilung, a private army of hundreds of thousands that Hitler used to intimidate and eliminate rivals.
Trump has nothing like the talented underlings that boosted Hitler to power and stuck with him to the end. Most of the people working for Trump are either low-grade sycophants or have left after giving up on his juvenile mind.
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
Give me SpongeBob over Mueller hearings
I just turned on the TV to watch some news and found that all the major networks decided I need to watch live coverage of Robert Mueller testifying before Congress. The hearings are an exercise designed to give members time to pontificate and show how smart they are.
I, for one, would rather watch something truly enlightening, like, perhaps, SpongeBob.
John Trojanowski
SaddleBrooke
Time for courage
in the voting booth
What would John McCain and/or Barry Goldwater have done if they were alive during the Mueller testimony? Everyone old enough to have remembered these two individuals knows the answer.
What will Sen. Martha McSally do? Again, you know the answer.
The next question is probably even more important. What will you do? Most partisans will vote with their party. Are you a partisan or a person of moral courage?
Michael Ullery
Midtown