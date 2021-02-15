Letters to the Editor

Reid Park
space war solved
Why is the zoo made the culprit in the Reid Park space war? About two-thirds of the municipal land in that area is devoted to golf. It is much more expensive to play golf than to visit the zoo. And what is golf’s “mission” compared to the educational and conservation mission of the zoo? Take some land from one of the two golf courses to create a free and open oasis for the citizens of Tucson and allow the zoo expansion to go forward.
Trish Buls
Midtown
Finchem must
have been proud
Did Donald Trump yell “fire” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on Jan. 6? Did he incite his gang of worshippers to walk with him to the Capitol and “fight like hell”? Did Trump’s strategy work ungodly well? For hours that afternoon, his bunch of militants took over the U.S. Congress. This group of extremists came prepared with armaments and munitions for a violent, deadly battle.
A local politico that callously tosses truth around like beach balls, Arizona House member Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, represented us at the the Capitol. Illicitly standing inside the breached police security barricades, Marvelous Mark was there broadcasting, up close and personal, eyewitness opinions and photos of the mob’s riotous invasion. Finchem must have been immensely proud.
A month earlier, Trump’s campaign paid politician Finchem $6,000 to hold a “sham” legislative hearing in Phoenix to investigate alleged voter fraud in Arizona. It was a PR failure. The FBI is investigating.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Barnum Hill, pond
are irreplaceable
During the pandemic, my young children have become avid birders, thanks in no small part to our frequent visits to Barnum Hill and the small pond at Reid Park. They can quickly get around this pond to better observe a bird landing on the opposite side. They’ve practiced gross motor skills climbing rocks around the waterfall and leaping over stones. We’ve picnicked under trees on hot summer evenings, enjoying sunset over one of the most pavement-free views in midtown. Where else in midtown does the public have this available? Even the adjacent large pond, edged in concrete, is a stark contrast to the stone-edged small pond rimmed with mature trees.
Green spaces are crucial to mental and physical health and Tucson has very few. These irreplaceable areas are a public good, and the need for public greenspaces has never been greater. Let’s not be a city that would rather breed Malayan tigers (“Tiger King,” anyone?) than preserve or better yet, enhance a beloved urban oasis for its residents.
Madeleine deBlois
Midtown
Ultramarathoner
continues to inspire
Re: the Feb. 10 article “Reed’s 100th 100-mile race is excellent time to celebrate, commemorate ultramarathoner.”
Congrats to Pam Reed on her “century” of 100-mile races! Some years ago, I was downtown at the starting line of Tucson’s El Tour bicycle race (110 miles). As we waited in the cold morning twilight for the sky to brighten and the race to begin, the master of ceremonies announced that Pam Reed was just finishing her 24-hour run of the El Tour route and would be joining us on bicycles to do it again. That announcement was both inspiring and humbling. Clearly, she still inspires.
Don McCarthy
Northwest side
Lift yourself
to a higher wage
Once again, we are being bombarded by liberals screaming about raising the minimum wage proving ignorance is paramount to liberals. Simple fact: The minimum wage was never intended to be a living wage. It was intended to make sure the employee was paid while learning and growing in a company. The problem is that many people are incapable of making the effort to learn and develop. They want a free ride.
Any employee can raise themselves out of minimum wage by working harder and better, and asking the business owner or manager what they need to do to be better, ask for criticism and learn from the comments of others. Perhaps you would rather stay at minimum wage. M, many of these people deserve what they are getting with the lack of effort. Do they realize they can go to another company and prove to them how good they are? They don’t because that would require effort.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
Some people just
don’t like change
As with many issues on which two sides don’t agree, the Barnhum Hill controversy is a specious argument when held up as a loss of green space. For someone who remembers the desert that stretched from Kolb Road to the Rincons, that was green space. This is not about a loss of space or cherished memories, this is about a chance to complain, to vent frustration with inevitable change. Tucson today is not Tucson of 1920, which is a good thing.
The zoo will bring more to Tucson than the small space that will be lost. In case you have any doubt, I am a supporter of the zoo and also a longtime member of the Board of Directors, but I’m speaking as a resident of Tucson and a supporter of our community. Please pull your heads out of the dirt and look at the future of Tucson. That future is brighter with a vibrant zoo where our children can learn there are wondrous things in the world.
George Ball, Ph.D.
Downtown
We still refuse to deal with our gun problem
Re: the Feb. 11 article “Police: Gunman had made prior threats against Minnesota clinic.”
It is an unfortunate, and unnerving, sign of our times that the nation’s latest mass shooting, this one in Minnesota, is relegated to Page A8 of the paper. It’s a sign of complacency instead of outrage to the fact that we refuse to deal with our country’s gun problem. We can’t become immune to the fact that mass shootings continue to occur and we fail to address any sane and broadly acceptable solutions. Instead, as noted on the front page of the Tucson & Region section in the same morning edition, we read that our state Legislature is seeking to authorize gun owners to carry concealed weapons into most government buildings. Apparently the sponsors of this legislation failed to notice how, in many states including ours, angry mobs descended on state capitol buildings armed to the teeth to menacingly take on workers in those government buildings.
We need thoughtful legislation, not the insanity we continue to see from some of our elected officials.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
Trash along The Loop leaves bad impression
As The Loop has recently received accolades about its existence, I, who bicycle a good portion of it five-plus days a week, must comment.
When locals, and especially visitors, utilize the Loop as it aligns with the Santa Cruz River and the Rillito River they will be exposed to major amounts of litter, trash piles, and general discarded refuse of all types in these waterways. This will be an impression of our community that they will have in their memories.
I applaud the efforts of TPD, Pima County Flood Control, and various other agencies that attempt to stay on top of keeping these areas clean. It is a daunting task, and as I observe, one that is being lost more every week.
I love Tucson and the Sonoran Desert (being a longtime resident) and wish that all locals and visitors respect the area by depositing their discards in appropriate containers.
Stephen Carlat
Downtown
Consequences
of Trump’s actions
Re: the Feb. 8 letter “Trump will always be target for liberals.”
The letter writer is correct that there will be no easing up on Donald Trump. What he fails to say is why. He neatly does the Republican tiptoe around the (ahem) elephant in the room.
The reason that the PGA canceled the championship at Trump’s golf course is because of his Big Lie that the election was stolen, thus whipping up a frenzy among his most ardent supporters that eventually led to an attack on our Capital.
Stores removed MyPillows because the company’s owner worked to perpetuate the Big Lie and continues to do so. Honorary degrees are being rescinded because there is no honor in helping to foment dangerous lies. There will be no easing up on those who tried and continue to try to steal our democracy.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Bills aim to make voting more difficult
Several bills being proposed in both chambers of the Arizona Legislature would restrict a citizens right to vote.
HB 2369 would require that voter signatures on the envelopes holding early ballots be notarized and HB 2370 would repeal the permanent early voting list. In the Senate, SB 1069 would purge a voter permanently from the early voting list if they failed to vote in both primary and general elections in two consecutive cycles.
According to the Phoenix New Times, early voting has existed in this state for over a decade and a majority of Arizonans voted early in past election cycles. The Republican Party in Arizona had no problems with our current voting laws until this election when Arizona turned Democratic. Maybe they should consider the candidates they supported as a reason why. Voter repression has no place in a democracy.
Anne Edwards
West side