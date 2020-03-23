Letters to the Editor

Ironic that some now want a dictator
I frequently read Democrats’ letters to the Star calling President Trump authoritarian and a dictator. Well, now there are some politicians like New York Gov. Cuomo, who was adamant about not closing public schools until he did, clamoring for Trump to impose nationwide restrictions on 300 million Americans regarding the coronavirus.
We have a federal system wherein states govern themselves. Does the federal government know better than the states and cities to decide what local measures need to be taken? Does Alaska or Idaho or Montana with few virus cases need to be locked down as states with higher concentrations primarily in California, New York and Washington?
Trump and Congress are providing funding to the states to deal with aspects of the virus crisis. Trump has dealt with international concerns spreading the virus with travel bans on China and Europe. That will lessen the virus numbers here.
It is so ironic that the same Democrats who accused Trump of being authoritarian and a dictator are demanding it of him now!
Alice Moreno
North side
Will Trump’s U-turn
be able to turn the tide?
It is ironic and troubling that Trump wasted months blaming Democrats for the COVID-19 pandemic “hoax,” brushing it off as a short-term blip. Sane underlings may have convinced him that America faced an existential crisis and we had to respond with guns blazing. Or, worldwide rocky stock markets and crumbling economic conditions may have shaken Trump out of his torpor. He understands the almighty dollar.
Trump’s 180-degree policy U-turn received bipartisan support in Congress after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell awoke from his weekend siesta and realized the Senate must address America’s pandemic crisis. Rep. Nancy Pelosi led the House with aid for pandemic pandemonium victims.
Treasury now prepares to open floodgates to prevent another depression. Trump tax cuts frittered away trillions for Wall Street and the wealthy, overheating the economy instead of preventing staggering debt by continuing Obama’s stable growth. Pray that the green flood will help us stem the viral tide.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
Help your neighbors however you can
Re: the March 18. article “Letter: That’ll work!”
The Tucson mayor’s necessary declaration left no time for people to prepare for the upheavals to their lives. Parents with no child-care providers, service workers with no paid sick leave, small-business owners struggling to keep their business and employees afloat, hardworking people who suddenly find themselves without a paycheck or a safety net to fall back on.
We can do things for our community that really help: If you are a landlord, can you eliminate the rent for a month? If you know a small-business owner, can you donate funds to help their employees get a paycheck? If you have a guest room, can you provide housing for someone just out of a job? If you have a garden, can you open it to your neighbors to harvest? A check from the government sounds good on the surface, but there are so many much better ways that we can put our collective resources to work that will go a lot farther and help those most in need.
Bonnie Poulos
Midtown
Similar urgency required to counter mass killings
Why is it that “thoughts and prayers” are good enough for mass shooting deaths from semi-automatic weapons — call it an “American virus,” if you will — but not good enough for this “Chinese virus” we’re dealing with today?
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Trump’s tax cuts
look ill-advised now
Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are touting their plans to throw cash at Americans, along with potential tax cuts, etc. Why have we not seen a proposal to rescind the enormous tax cuts this administration gave to its billionaire supporters and Cabinet members?
Just think of what all that money could be used for — more ventilators, more protective gear, more virus testing, providing emergency hospital beds ...
Ann Litsas
Foothills
Schumer contributes nothing constructive
It occurred to me while watching Sen. Schumer pontificate away on the Senate floor bemoaning how delinquent the administration has been in this unprecedented pandemic, where was he two months ago with putting forth his wisdom on crisis planning? As I recall he was occupied threatening the Supreme Court or telling us all what a reprobate our president is. I didn’t hear any ideas on how we could improve America. In today’s crisis we all need to pull together in a positive direction.
Donald Flood
Green Valley