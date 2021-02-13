Letters to the Editor

Zoo expansion
an act of privilege
This is in response to those who think zoo expansion would benefit all Tucsonans. I am a 79-year-old white middle class male who has learned some things about white privilege. Well-meaning, middle- to upper-middle-class whites value things in relation to their situation, and in this case are convinced that expanding the zoo would be good for all, not realizing that there are a number of Tucsonans who can’t afford the zoo.
Those people can, however, go to and enjoy Barnum Hill and the lake. This kind of privileged myopia is common in many areas.
John Morgan
Midtown
Cano connects PCC
and economic recovery
Re: the Feb. 6 article “Support for Arizona’s junior colleges is key to COVID-19 recovery.”
State Rep. Andrés Cano’s opinion column correctly identifies funding holding Pima Community College and others back from additional economic recovery from COVID-19.
To his credit, he not only understands the problem, he has offered a solution with his legislation to invest state surplus monies in all 12 state junior colleges.
Cano ties workforce development and employment to past successful employment moves building partnerships and attracting new employers to the area bringing thousands of new jobs and expanding educational and skill-building opportunities to benefit the entire community, young and older workers.
Cano is correct finding partnerships and matching jobs. Lower-cost education is sound public policy with huge, exciting benefits worthy of legislative investigation.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Impeachment vote
ought to be secret
There is a long history in our country of making important decisions behind closed doors. The trial of Donald Trump began Feb. 9. Members of the U.S. Senate will determine whether his words and actions gave rise to the insurrection that brought our democracy to its knees on Jan. 6.
Because of the dark shadow of intimidation that hangs over our senators, and because of the very real threat of violence to some of those individuals, the vote on guilt or innocence should be made by secret ballot.
Based on the use of secret ballots in previous impeachment trials, there is nothing legally or constitutionally that would prohibit members from voting in that way. It would give senators the freedom to put politics aside and vote based solely on the facts presented.
Mona Udstuen
Northwest side
Zoo expansion
should move forward
I’ve been fortunate enough to live in many parts of the country. The local zoos were always popular attractions. Those experiences instilled a lifelong love for animals and conservation.
As newcomers to Tucson in 2007, one of the first things we did was become members of Reid Park Zoo. It’s been fabulous to watch the improvements that have taken place. From the amazing elephant habitat to the improvement of an exhibit for a pair of orphaned bears.
In 2017, voters were asked to approve Propositions 202 and 203. These propositions allowed RPZ funding needed to continue improving and growing their space. Both props were approved. It would be a shame to ignore the community’s wishes because a few folks are disgruntled over change. Throughout planning, the zoo has been upfront with what the expansion would entail.
As someone who voted “yes,” I would be disappointed if a halt to the work commenced. I look forward to welcoming Tucson’s new residents that will be calling Reid Park Zoo home.
Ellen Lawhorn
West side
Republicans, speak up for your party
In my long voting history, I have been a registered Democrat, a Republican and an independent. I cannot imagine what has happened to the Republican Party in Arizona and Republican representatives in Congress. The latest revelation that state Rep. Mark Finchem accepted money from the Trump campaign in efforts to overturn Arizona election results is so egregious it seems a thinking electorate would demand his recall.
As if we needed additional examples of a party run amok, Kelli Ward was reelected to lead the Republican Party in Arizona. If I still identified as a Republican, I would proudly stand with Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake and relish being censured.
Aren’t the legion of Arizona voters who have been aligned with the Republican Party disgusted? Speak up!
Noreen Nelson
Foothills
Schools need money; why not give it to them?
Enough of this delay. Come on, Republicans! It is past time to relieve parents and do what is right for the children. Open schools so they are safe for everyone. Our children deserve it, their parents deserve it, the country deserves it. We need educated children in our future. The money is available. Use it for the right purpose!
Vote to release the money and open schools today.
Irene Walden
Midtown
Republicans came as obstructors
Re: the Feb. 9 letter “The Dems need to come as friends.”
The above-mentioned letter goes on to say: “Never submit to antagonistic disagreeable hostile power.”
This is the “pot calling the kettle black,” as Mitch McConnell and his Republican Senate colleagues were certainly that. He refused to bring bills passed by the House to the Senate floor, they refused to consider the Democrats’ pick for the Supreme Court months before the 2016 election.
Three Supreme Court justices, considered a win, with two under questionable circumstance is manipulation at its best.
Jan. 6 was an example of an antagonistic, hostile power trying to stay in office.
Patricia Newman
Marana
Reid Park is huge; find other places to play
Every single early morning I have visited Barnum Hill at Reid Park, I have watched park workers cleaning up the trash so lovingly left behind. I’ve seen them picking up dead ducks the children and adults threw rocks at so lovingly. I’ve seen them trying to save the trees so lovingly carved up, picking up the dog poop so lovingly left behind by the visitors too lazy to bring a plastic bag for it or put it in the trash cans, watering down the spots of urine where people too lazy to walk to the toilets decided so lovingly to water the grass, trying hard to keep the place presentable for another day.
This is a very big park. Most of it is never used, only the areas very close to parking lots. Walk around the park and find other places to play. The zoo provides numerous opportunities for free education and entertainment. Check their website.
Bette Richards
Northwest side