Letters to the editor

What we say affects
our country’s standing
Although I am not a fan of President Trump, I believe we should think long and hard about bringing him down at the cost of our country’s dignity. I also believe we need to keep some of our military information private to protect this great country and our citizens.
Too much information, some correct and some incorrect, should be kept out of the public media until verified. Our country’s standing and protection should be our highest priority. Please think about how what we say affects our country.
Pamela Fauxbel
Green Valley
Companies have become too big to fail
Capitalism is similar to the board game Monopoly, where contestants seek to win by getting the most money, without regard to ethical considerations. Every century or so, large companies must be broken up to allow the free market to properly function. Monopoly laws and antitrust legislation are two ways to combat this problem. Unfortunately, the judicial branch of government does not enforce these laws strenuously because large companies oppose them.
These organizations reason that they dampen the growth of the economy, but they actually enhance competition. The companies employ lobbyists to represent their special interests, without considering society as a whole. This is the root of many of our problems in this country. The only answer lies in a “true” reform of our government; to eliminate redundant agencies and wasteful government spending that benefits special interests. This is not an unprecedented problem: At the beginning of the 20th century, five families controlled most of the wealth in the United States.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Modern weaponry
takes heavy human toll
A commercial airline was just destroyed by Iran with a military missile. In 1988, a U.S. missile downed an Iranian airliner. These two events bracket a time when 15 commercial planes have been struck with military missiles resulting in over 1,000 deaths of families with women and children, students, business travelers, teachers and tourists. Modern weapons have also contributed to the displacement of millions of refugees when their towns were destroyed to liberate them. Thousands of civilian deaths, caused by missiles and bombs, are labeled as acceptable “collateral damage.”
Compared to this tragic cost, what are the benefits? We made profits from arms sales to a country that butchered a U.S. journalist. What is left of Syria is still ruled by a ruthless dictator. Iraq is killing its own people who want an end to corruption. Afghanistan is mostly in the hands of the Taliban.
This world is just too crowded to be used as a battlefield.
Douglas Holland
Northeast side
Desegregation case has gone on too long
Re: the Jan. 9 article “TUSD seeks end of court oversight in desegregation case.”
In last week’s article, the Star allowed self-appointed “Plaintiff Representative” Sylvia Campoy to make a statement on behalf of the long-deceased TUSD parents, the Mendoza plaintiffs. Please notice that both the Mendoza and Fisher plaintiffs are no longer involved in this case, they both died long ago, and sadly our public district is controlled by unelected/ self-appointed “representatives” and out-of-state corporate law firms.
Each of my five children and now 18 grandchildren are at one of TUSD’s ethically integrated and excelling schools, and I appreciate the diversity they are surrounded by every day. A 40-plus-year desegregation case is no longer relevant to District 1. Our Tucson public school district needs to be run by our Tucson publicly elected officials. This abuelita says, “Enough is enough.”
Elena Hidalgo
West side
Civic involvement made easy online
Re: the Jan. 14 article “How to keep track of proposed laws, be heard by legislators.”
I praise the Arizona Daily Star’s article explaining a user-friendly way to learn of and respond to current Arizona legislation. Citing azleg.gov, the article provides readers with a simple path to pending bills, support by legislators, and methods for response like request to speak, or RTS. Bravo for this informative, civic article supporting citizen involvement. Please take advantage of the site and involve yourself in this state’s political present and future.
Roger Shanley
East side
Royal news
a nice distraction
I learned a new word today. Megxit. It is the negotiations within the British royal family and Harry and Meghan to dodge royal duties and spend more time in Canada. I would volunteer to take over some of those duties as long as they don’t interfere with my golf schedule.
All this drama could not have come at a better time for those of us with too much time on our hands. Just as speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, decides to send over the impeachment stuff, we get much better entertainment possibilities with “royal” news. Bad timing for her. Hopefully Megxit will outlast the Senate bore fest (still thought by some to be an actual trial) and provide a much-needed distraction.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Ask McSally to call
for trial witnesses
Sen. Martha McSally’s service to our country is highly honorable. Rising to the rank of USAF colonel, she has fought for women’s rights and other needed changes. She knows right from wrong.
Sen. Mitch McConnell has preemptively decided there will not be witnesses in the impeachment trial.
The articles of impeachment are the basis of the trial, and truth the foundation for making a decision. I’ve urged McSally to vote to allow witnesses and cross-examination. Each party should be entitled to call three witnesses, enforceable by subpoena and not dismissible by executive privilege. Let the president, and our country, have a fair trial.
I’ve asked McSally to do what is right and uphold the Constitution. I ask that you contact McSally and encourage her to support the call for witnesses. The civil health of our nation depends on it.
Bryan Bates
Downtown
President Ahab’s
ship is sinking
If you want to better understand the emotionally impulsive obsessions of Donald Trump, I recommend you see the Rogue Theater presentation of Moby Dick. While Captain Ahab is obsessed with the White Whale he seeks to destroy, Trump is obsessed with destroying the major accomplishments of his predecessor in the White House.
Trump was obsessed with and was a prominent leader in the racist, anti-Obama “Birther” conspiracy theory, purporting Obama’s African birth. Ahab’s obsession is so powerful that he is able to convince his entire crew, including the otherwise rational First Mate Starbuck, to follow him on his ultimately suicidal mission which destroys his ship and all but one of the crew.
Beware of how Captain Trump, First Mate McConnell, the Fox News Sirens and the intimidated Republican crew allow their obsessive anti-Obamaism to drive the ship of state and its constitution to ruin!
Michael A. Zaccaria
Foothills
Bicycles, crosswalks need illumination
Bicyclists riding in the city of Tucson’s traffic and bicycle lanes should be required to have lights on their bicycles and use them at dusk, night and dawn just as motor vehicles are required to have lights and use them. Requiring bicycles to be licensed and have handlebar ringy-dingy bells like the ones we had on our childhood bikes and/or horns on road bicycles might be nice, too.
Painted crosswalks including those at unlit intersections should have streetlights at both ends of the crosswalk. Occasionally we’ll see TV news reports on the difficulty pedestrians have attempting to cross our marked crosswalks at night. And how often do we see pedestrians dressed in dark clothing walking in the streets at night? I think that doing a better job of illuminating our painted crosswalks might help to reduce accidents and loss of life.
Bill Kendall
Downtown