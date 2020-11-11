Letters to the Editor

Thank you,
Katie Hobbs
I am so happy and proud of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and her colleagues in many other states. I heard these election officials interviewed and was so relieved to hear them explain and defend the election process. Most of all, it was a pleasure to hear them defend the thousands of people who are working long and hard hours to make this election fair and accurate no matter how long it takes. This was a difficult year due to the pandemic and their efforts were herculean.
Every year, however, has its own problems which those who are paid and those who volunteer work tirelessly to resolve to keep our country safe. Thank you, Katie Hobbs, and thank you to every single person in our state and in the USA who fulfilled the dreams of the U.S. Constitution.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Hopefully,
the nightmare is over
In the words of Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, at his swearing-in ceremony of Aug. 9, 1974: “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.” To which I say hallelujah!
Now begins the healing and repair work. I pray Mr. Biden is up to the task.
Bernie Bennett
East side
Election officials, workers deserve thanks
I would like to express my gratitude to all of the secretaries of state, attorneys general, county recorders, poll workers and postal workers who have defended the integrity of the 2020 election and insured that all votes were counted. Our election system is still not perfect, but nothing is. These people have served their nation well.
Robert White
Foothills
Posters from election need to go, now
Now that the election is over, the signs boasting candidates should come down. This forest of posters is annoying, unappealing and unnecessary. Why not fine them for nonremoval? The town could use the money and our eyes could use the unobstructed view.
Sandra Mason
Oro Valley
Trump can still step up and lead
President Trump still has a chance to redeem himself if he will step up to leadership these next two months. There are 600,000 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 4 (the day COVID-19 was supposed to disappear), 18,000 deaths anticipated and cases keep increasing. Now that Trump no longer needs to lie to the nation so he can be reelected, he can step up and lead with integrity and compassion to complete his term.
Reinstate Dr. Anthony Fauci, encourage masks and social distancing, eliminate rallies of 20,000 people, issue a federal mandate for the nation to use these protective measures, listen to the science and save lives. What does he have to lose? He might gain a positive footnote in the history books. It would not only benefit him, but our whole country.
John Kautz
Midtown
Legal votes are all that count
I voted in many elections. I am 87. No ballot should be mailed unless requested by the voter. Identification should be confirmed at the time the request is made. All in-person voters should show ID.
No undocumented immigrants should be allowed to vote. All legal votes should be counted. No news should “call” any state until all polls in the country are closed. Such calls do influence late voters. Ballots should be secured.
John L. Winslow
Southeast side
MAGA, indeed
We just made America great again.
Marc Finkelstein
Northeast side
75 million,
plus four more
Today it became resoundingly clear that over 75 million Americans voted for a new beginning to our presidency. While Joe Biden was awaiting the results at home, where was our current president? On the golf course once again, thumbing his nose at his concern for our country, but stroking his ego with a golf club.
When it was announced that Biden had been elected our 46th president, Beau Biden, John McCain and Ruth Bader Ginsberg joined John Lewis in his “happy dance” in Heaven. God Bless America and our democracy.
William Lauffer
Oro Valley
The people have spoken; time to bridge divide
Joe Biden is the president-elect. For millions of us that fact creates jubilation. For millions of others the opposite emotion reigns. However one voted, the real winner is the United States of America and by the dint of our influence, the rest of the world. Despite all circumstances more voters cast ballots than ever before. The people have spoken.
In an erroneous spirit of noblesse oblige, Lindsay Graham said Biden “deserves a cabinet” if the nominees meet his approval. No, Sen. Graham, America deserves a cabinet that honors and fosters the purpose of those positions and not their own self-interests and those of their lobbyists.
So much work remains to be done. Mercifully we will have an experienced, ethical, intelligent and compassionate president. We have come so far in the last few days. I believe we are capable of bridging the tragic divide and moving forward together for the benefit of all.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
On Saturday, a historical collective sigh
A collective exhalation of the masses no doubt followed the news as it started beeping and streaming into the national consciousness Saturday.
The physical day was marked in Tucson by a breezy overcast that later developed into stronger wind gusts. The blasts of air bellowing through town kicked up the city’s renowned dust in my barrio, effusing a brown haze down the street.
The weather seemed like kismet. The AP made the call. Enough states had collected enough votes to tip the Electoral College in favor of Joe Biden. Other media outlets followed suit, leaving the United States to let out a collective sigh of relief, venting the tension built up over the last couple of days.
Brian White
Downtown
Our Democratic senators will be leftists
Your article claiming that Arizona voters have two moderates in the Senate rather than two Democrats, is laughable. The “moderate” views of Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly include gun control, open borders, national health care, higher taxes, more lockdowns and restrictions and late-term abortions. Guaranteed, these two will vote in lock step with their Democratic colleagues, even the far-left ones.
They always talk about reaching across the aisle, but what they really mean is Republicans have to come over to our side. Democrats don’t believe in compromise. Voters who believed the campaign rhetoric are truly delusional.
Francine Nordman
Northwest side
Voting shenanigans are an American tradition
I fully support the Republican Party forcing recounts and legal challenges to the voting processes in several states. I support it because citizens need to believe our elections are fair and run honestly.
Stacey Abrams, who ran in 2018 as Democrat candidate for Georgia governor, still claims the election was unfair and has not conceded. I grew up in Mayor Richard Daley’s Chicago in the 1950s and ’60s and know firsthand what a corrupt election is.
Now is the time to clean up the legal voting mess so Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump can accept the final count of legal ballots.
Kenneth Smalley
Midtown
Reaching out
with an olive branch
The people have spoken! Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris have been elected president and vice president of the United States. Arizona’s vote is still too close to call as I write this letter. But the margins, no matter who wins, will remain the same — very close. I am a lifelong Democrat but will seek to follow my party’s leader and reach out to those who voted another way.
It is incumbent for all of us in this country to put aside the partisanship of the past four-plus years, and especially the past 10 months and start working together.
We need to get about the work of being the United States, the unequivocal leader of the free world in science, politics, immigration, education and health care. Diversity has triumphed over political monoculture.
However, we would do well to reach out to the other side, because that is what we as Americans do!
Robert Selby, former Democratic chair, LD10 Tucson
East side
Time to make America great
Once again democracy has triumphed over tyranny, this time right here in America. Thank you to all who voted, both sides. It was a record turnout. Now is the time to start the healing process. Working hand-in-hand, we can begin to bring this marvelous country back together again.
A huge thank-you to all the volunteer poll workers and another to the many men and women who worked tirelessly to insure the count was both timely and accurate.
Working together is truly how we will be able to make America great again!
Fred Hill
Northwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!