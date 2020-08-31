Letters to the Editor

Trump, McConnell must be blamed for relief delay
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claims that House Democrats are the obstacle to progress toward relief measures. However, the House Democrats enacted a bill two months ago. The next step, according to the Constitution, is for the Senate to enact something. Anything.
Negotiations take place after, not before, the Senate passes a competing bill. The president is not involved in negotiations until after there is an act of Congress, which he can veto with written objections, which must be answered or overridden to continue. The fact that the Senate has not voted the House bill up, down, or amended makes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the roadblock, not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or President Trump.
The majority leader controls the recess and the initial agenda. Rather than negotiate with the House, the president has the power to put Congress back in session (void the recess) to pass something, and keep them in session until they do. That neither Trump nor McConnell is willing to do the job makes the delay their fault.
David Vernon
East side
Trump’s QAnon love will sadly win out
Apparently there is some division from the executive office with regard to QAnon. President Trump seems to buy into the theory that Democrats from Mars (or Florida) are vile sex traffickers working in the deep state to undermine the USA. Since they declare their allegiance to him, Trump buys into this even though he likely doesn’t even understand their agenda. As long as they like me, they’re good.
On the other hand, Vice President Mike Pence denies their loony assertions, for once breaking with the Trump narrative.
Which is it?
From Trump’s perspective any group that supports him is laudable regardless of their position. “Just like me ... and vote for me!”
Dense Pence will likely be chastised for his break from the GOP stance as presented by Trump. And he’ll accede to the Trump position for the sake of his political position regardless of what reservations he may have.
Don’t think ... obey. Right Pence?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Trump has harmed many Americans
Re: the Aug. 22 letter “Trump excels at keeping Americans from harm.”
I must respond to my fellow letter writer’s comments. To my understanding, the American foreign policy in the Middle East has really put more Americans serving in that region at risk. He has done little to restrain Iran’s behavior, or that of other actors in the region, such as Russia, who do not wish us well. Yes, North Korea has not launched any rockets; but perhaps they don’t need to for strategic purposes; and they cannot afford to.
However, it is safe to say his failure to deal effectively with the coronavirus threat has harmed most of us, including the 180,000-plus of us who have died, the million or so sickened, and millions more who have lost jobs, homes and fortunes because of the economic fallout of his incompetence. This is unforgivable harm close to home.
Paul Waugaman
East side
McConnell must act to help USPS
Arizona has mail-in voting. It works well. I am not aware of any problem regarding fraudulent voting. Recent changes made at the USPS threaten mail-in voting in many parts of the country.
Lack of adequate funding, as well as legislative mandates that the USPS must follow regarding pension funding, guarantees that the postal service will never operate profitably. Changes definitely are needed, but to make the changes that will severely impact the process of mail in voting so close to a presidential election is just plain wrong. This should not be a partisan issue.
In fact, many Republican legislators believe that their constituents may be affected by these changes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should not refuse to take this matter up in the chamber. This is too important an issue for him to ignore. This is especially important during this pandemic period when social distancing should be practiced.
Martin Greene
East side
It’s become clear Biden doesn’t care about riots
Joe Biden came out Aug. 26 condemning the violence and rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He and the Democratic Party have remained largely silent on the protests and violence that have been ongoing for months now in cities across America. Trump and Republicans have been outspoken against it, especially during their convention.
The rioting in Kenosha has been going on for days now, but Biden all of a sudden decided to condemn it.
Why? CNN’s Don Lemon last night provided the real reasons, focus groups and polling are showing Biden and Democrats are vulnerable on not addressing and denouncing it.
So in effect, Biden’s decision today was focus group and poll driven, not violence and safety driven. Also, first lady Melania Trump in her speech pleaded for national unity and an end to the unrest. Maybe Biden listened to her.
Regardless, Biden’s “words” seem disingenuous and politically motivated now, coming months too late. He did not have the courage before to go against the left in denouncing it.
Rebecca Lawson
Northeast side
Russia has found a way to use Black Lives Matter
Only a few days ago, the sitting president was set to lose the November general election in a landslide, trailing in national polls by 10 points and positioned to yield to Joe Biden about 350 electoral college votes. America seemed ready to face up to its troubled racial history, and virtually every demographic, specifically the suburban one, was abandoning Trump in droves.
Most Americans were seeing through Trump’s media manipulation and his puffed-up persona. His campaign was flailing. He needed a war to save his candidacy.
Now, conveniently, the Black Lives Matter movement and other protest groups seem to have been infiltrated by rock-throwers, looters and arsonists. Out have come the vigilante groups, toting their firearms and claiming to be law-enforcing militia. Voila — civil war!
It makes one wonder if Trump’s wealthy Russian allies have found a new way to manipulate the outcome of our democratic elections. Sure looks like it.
Jim Christ
East side
Don’t let hate, violence win
I have been around during hard times. Times when people were protesting, burning and looting. I have never seen the president of the United States encourage the armed populace to bear arms against their fellow citizens. Now we see a killing by some teenager that has an AR-15 and instigating violence leading to the senseless death of two people and a third wounded. When the lootin’ starts the shootin’ starts ... a phrase plagiarized by the thief in the White House.
I hope his actions do not lead to the masses rising up in hatred against those who think and act in ways they do not like.
We cannot be led into the race war that all too many want us to be in. I suggest that we think about who would benefit. In my opinion, all of America’s enemies would. We are stronger together, even with our differences, but only if we respect each other.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Democrats are to blame for chaos, not Trump
Re: the Aug. 26 letter “Righteous fury aimed at Trump.”
It is amazing to me how an intelligent person like you can be brainwashed so easily. How is President Trump doing anything to your right to vote? Are you registered to vote? Do you know where you can cast your ballot? Do you know you can request an absentee ballot?
It is the misguided voting officials in some states that are mass mailing ballots to anyone. These are the same officials that allow “protesters” (criminals) to destroy our country and kill our police officers. We should be furious, at people like you who refuse to see what is right in front of your face! Look at downtown Tucson. Trump did none of that damage, your “friends” did that. Your hatred is badly misplaced!
Larry Cory
West side
Disaffected GOP voters, there is a home for you
This is an open call to all GOP voters who can no longer hold their nose to vote for the current White House tenant and party in the general election this November. Join in the crowd of Independents, moderate Republicans and non-declared, which includes former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, ex-Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Secretary of State Colin Powell Sen. Mitt Romney and Cindy McCain. The Trumpian message has too much corruption and stench. Notify the county recorder’s office to change your registration. The Democratic Party welcomes you.
Vote your heart, not the party line. Democracy requires your vote. Vote early, by mail, before October 23.
Mary Ann Ahrens
Oro Valley
Voting really isn’t meant for everyone
Re: The Aug. 25 editorial cartoon “Make America a Democracy Again.”
Our Founding Fathers opposed the very idea of a Democracy, i.e., unrestricted voting for everyone. Adams and Madison called it “mob-ocracy,” knowing that masses of people always vote themselves into dictatorships.
Speakers at the Democratic Convention called for millions of non-taxpayers to vote, such as the homeless, college students and prisoners. They want to do away with voter I.D. and the Electoral College — a concerted effort to disenfranchise taxpayers and give more and more power to the government. If just taxpayers could vote, we would imitate the mindset of the Founding Fathers, who wanted those who pay for the government to have the say in who is elected — a Republic.
Let’s say, “Make America a Republic Again,” which was the purpose of the U.S. Constitution.
Jim Douthit
West side
Is supporting Trump worth the price?
After watching President Trump for over three years, I wonder how anyone could vote for him again. But millions of voters will.
Why? What I hear most often is they like his policies such as closing the border, appointing conservative judges, supporting the pro-life cause, cutting taxes, increasing military funding, cutting regulations and getting tough with China on trade. Reasonable people can disagree with some or all of these policies.
But look what Trump has not delivered on. He has terribly mismanaged the pandemic. He denies climate change, has gutted regulations that protect the environment, is indifferent to public education, continues to try to take health care from people, denies science on many levels and worst of all by far, has complete disregard for our democracy and the rule of law.
I want to live in a country with affordable health care, a clean environment, where education is treasured, science is respected and equal justice under the law is a reality. If you want the same, Trump is not your man.
Michael Mulcahy
Northeast side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!