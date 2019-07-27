Downtown needs leadership
Although more downtown hotel rooms are welcome news for the city, the question becomes how to fill them? The annual gem show, tourists and a few business people will not do the trick. This comes back to inadequate city leadership and a narrowly focused citizenry that refuses to see the city as anything more than the “Old Pueblo.” This small town mentality continues to hold the city in a 1950s time warp as exemplified by government leaders seeming paranoia in constructing true high-rises downtown.
Plans to refurbish bathrooms at the convention center/theatre complex and splashing a few coats of paint will prove hardly adequate to draw major groups and attractions. After all “lipstick on a pig” is still a pig. The solution, tear down (or modernize and greatly expand) the convention complex and build a center to compete with any city and attract people all year long. Government (and private) leadership, vision and most of all action can lead Tucson to be the world-class destination it deserves.
Robert Joyner
Midtown
Migrants endangering their children
Since 2001, about 3,000 skeletal remains of “migrants” have been found in the desert and documented by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office. The desert is a dangerous place, especially for children. Dangerous terrain, intense heat, and armed smugglers. So it begs the question, why is the Pima County Prosecutor’s Office, i.e. Barbara LaWall, not charging these Central American parents with state criminal violations of Child Endangerment, ARS 1201, which reads “a person commits endangerment by recklessly endangering another person with a substantial risk of imminent death or physical injury.”
The evidence is clear as the parents bring their children on a dangerous 2,000-mile journey and walk for days through the desert. Many Central American parents are fleeing poverty, not violence, and are intentionally bringing their children with them knowing that after being apprehended by the Border Patrol, they will be released from custody into the public. It is time to put political correctness and sympathies aside and prosecute these parents who endanger their children.
Ric Hanson
North side
We all sink
or swim together
Re: the July 20 letter “Far left fails to grasp Trump’s appeal.”
I hear your frustration with people who disagree with you and the president. I’m referring to people who want change in Washington because they don’t love what Trump has done to the country. Those are the people who Trump is telling to leave the country if they don’t like what he is doing.
Right now, the Democrats, particularly the Squad, believe there needs to be change in Washington. During Barack Obama’s presidency, Trump (and maybe you as well) railed against President Obama and said he was hurting the country. At that time, you wanted change and nobody told you, or Trump, to leave the country.
The reason nobody told him or you to leave is that almost everyone, other than Trump and his base, knows that if we tear our democracy apart with hatred, we all lose.
We should care about maintaining our democracy. We are all in this boat together. If the boat sinks, we all sink.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Are we enablers
of bad behavior?
Re: the July 23 article “Supplies drive gives $50 gift cards to Tucson teachers.”
Tucson has a heart and Tucson Values Teachers’ supply drive is a wonderful example of the community stepping in to fill a gap left by a governmental failure. So I am happy for our students, teachers and our city. But I worry. When the community “saves the day,” it is exactly what feeds poor public policy.
Conservative political thought believes in less government, less taxes, less regulation, etc. So when that selfish philosophy works, we become enablers of their bad behavior, because we are left with no other choice. But it needs to be said, over and often, it is not the role of private entities to fund the public good. That is why we pay taxes, why we elect pubic officials.
Public education is a public good and should be adequately funded by our public policy. Please let your public officials know we expect more of them. And we will show it when they seek our approval in the voting booth.
Christina Angle
East side
Go see for yourself what volunteers do
Re: the July 23 article “Supervisors OK deal to house migrants at county’s juvenile detention facility.”
The close vote regarding the use of the detention center was disheartening to me. The voting along party lines is disgustingly familiar. I understand that discussion and dissent is important in our culture but at some point this polarization is not helpful. I would invite all that are interested to check out what is happening at the mission to better understand the outstanding work that is being done there. The volunteers here are providing comprehensive, 24/7 care to the migrants on their journey. Oh and by the way, Tucson gets the credit.
Gail Forrester
Sierra Vista
Time to speak up about the hate
When I heard the chants at the Trump rally, “Send Them Back” it harkened back to a time in my own life when, as an 8-year-old son of an American Serviceman in Germany, I had to wait by the side of the road to catch the bus to school on base. Every day I heard, “Yankee go home,” “Big Nose Jew” and “Send him back.” I was rocked, punched and spit on by German school kids on their way to school.
Those words hurt and are not fond memories. Can you imagine a white person in our nation being subject to “send them back?” Not now, not ever. Maybe I don’t agree with anything from the “squad,” however we have to be able to dialogue about our differences in a civil and considerate way. The squad and their families and all minority families don’t deserve the hate that is being spewed. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, say something! It is wrong.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Don’t forget civics lessons
Dove Mountain C
STEM K-8 school may create and live up to
its implied promises; however, having just watched and listened to Robert Mueller’s testimony, I truly hope these nascent scientists of tomorrow are as enthusiastically engaged with civics requirements as 3
D printers.
Mueller treated all who would attend to a display of intellectual integrity and civility, a rare and under appreciated demonstration of what it means to be a complete citizen. The future requires engineers and scientists, of course, but a functioning society is the quiet foundation.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
Burning questions need to be answered
Can anyone wiser than I please answer some questions for me?
Why there was no outrage expressed by Trump or his many henchman over the continuing interference in our elections?
Has coal dust in Kentucky had an adverse effect on the intelligence of Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul?
Did Mike Turner (R-Ohio) really say that there was no way that Bill Barr could exonerate Trump because no legal resource that he could find (and he piled a bunch of them on his desk) gives the power to exonerate anybody?
Can Lindsey Graham prove that “We all know that AOC and this crowd are … communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country”?
Can Trump ever give a speech, anywhere on any subject, without turning it into a self-induced orgiastic celebration of the miracle and wonderfulness that is him?
Peter Seidl
Midtown
Getting rid of Trump, and the scarlet letter ‘I’
Getting rid of Donald Trump before next year’s election would take two steps. First, the House of Representatives would need to “impeach” him. Second, the Senate would need to “convict” him. We all know the Senate would not do that because right-wing Republicans, especially Mitch McConnell, control it. However, if the House impeached Trump, that action need not be forwarded to the Senate.
At that point Trump would have been impeached for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors” (Section 2, Article 4, of the U.S. Constitution) but, yes, sadly, would still be in office. However, perhaps that would be enough going into the 2020 election. He would then bear a well-deserved large scarlet “I” letter.
Defeating Trump next year is of overwhelming importance to eliminating the corruption and swamp he has created and building a positive future for the U.S. Being an impeached oval-office occupant could be a powerful reason to help elect the Democratic candidate, whoever that is, president.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side