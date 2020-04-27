Letters to the Editor

Some possible solutions
to Sabino overcrowding
Re: the April 9 article “Social distancing now impossible at Sabino Canyon, which must close.”
I, too, agree Sabino Canyon is overcrowded. But we all need exercise, and the sun provides natural vitamin D.
So may I suggest that we just don’t all go at the same time. For instance, allow odd- and even-numbered license plates on like days of the month, or a three-day scheme if needed to prevent spillover into neighborhoods.
And designate some of the shorter trails for one-way traffic. People should be able to stay apart on the main road and wider trails.
And reserve an area of the main parking lot for seniors.
Joe Cottom
Northwest side
A time to forgive debts
It seems to me that during this pandemic, we will all be called on to do two big things. First, we will need to make many sacrifices. Second, we will need to offer grace to others, especially our debtors.
Donald Reese
Southeast side
Virus map by ZIP code
serves no real purpose
The recent decision by the state to provide locations, by ZIP codes, of where COVID-19 is showing up makes absolutely no sense. Was the state’s goal to alienate neighborhoods? Or maybe the goal was to let people know that since it is not in my neighborhood, we don’t need to continue to maintain social distancing as a way to contain the spread of the virus.
Not a good idea in any case. This ranks right up there with the first bonehead plan from the state to maintain at least 6 feet separation, but if you want a haircut or your nails done that was OK. After all, most barbers and stylists have 6-foot arms.
Knowing where the virus was yesterday doesn’t mean it will not show up someplace else today or tomorrow. Everyone needs to continue to mask up whenever they are out and continue to stay at home until the virus is contained.
George Gluski
Oro Valley
Stark inequalities
laid bare by virus
Re: the April 21 article “Some Tucsonans plan to use stimulus funds to help others.”
By way of gratitude for living in a time when we have pensions, Social Security checks, invested (albeit) diminished retirement savings and no employment concerns, we happily tripled our stimulus checks and sent the amount off to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in honor and memory of the incredible foresight and enthusiasm of its founder, “Punch” Woods. The photos of lines snaking around food banks are heartbreaking. If this pandemic teaches us nothing else, it showcases the tremendous inequality in this, the richest country in the world.
Denice Blake and John Blackwell
Midtown
Just what qualifies
Kelly to be a senator?
What are Mark Kelly’s qualifications to be a U.S. senator? Is it having been an astronaut in outer space, being a devoted husband, or his Giffords gun control corporate PAC? At least former military pilot Martha McSally served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being appointed as a senator.
Even Democratic U.S. Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran have not run for the Senate, and they have national legislative experience! How much of Kelly’s millions in campaign donations have come from his PAC donor list? Any conflict of interest there?
Does Kelly support Arizona state Democratic senators’ legislation criminalizing noncompliance if not registering an AR-15, as he supports banning those? The Arizona Daily Star in 2018 endorsed, i.e., provided a free campaign ad, for the aforementioned Democrats for Congress. It has endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination and will likely endorse Kelly for the Senate. Of course, no Democratic Party bias at the Star!
Aida Reed
North side
Stop the wall and let the jaguars roam
Re: the April 19 article “New wall sections would spell end for Ariz. jaguars, environmentalists and ex-official say.”
My family and I have been wondering for weeks if the wall is still being built and why. The “if” was answered in the paper in the article about jaguars written by Tony Davis. Yes, it is still being built.
Now for the “why?” The wall won’t stop drug smuggling since most of the smugglers cross at ports of entry. The wall should be put on hold to protect the jaguars and other animals that migrate back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico.
The wall should be put on hold and the money spent on the work to contain COVID-19. How can the administration think the wall is more important than the thousands of people who have died from this virus? We want the wall stopped!
Judy Moll
Northwest side
Sometimes you must ride the elephant
Re: the April 20 local opinion piece “Mind-set is key to navigating uncertain reality.”
Amy Hirshberg Lederman’s columns have always inspired and comforted me. This description of the resurfacing now, during the coronavirus pandemic, of her feelings during her late husband’s battle with cancer is one of her best.
Her advice to us, your readers, is practical and meaningful. I, like her, feel better after I make my bed. As a recent widow, I find that riding the elephant in the room is much more helpful than avoiding it. Every point she makes can help us to create a positive mind-set.
Please continue to feature Ms. Lederman’s words of wisdom.
Arlene Bathgate
SaddleBrooke
Government bailouts
are a kind of socialism
People were screaming that Bernie is a socialist and that was bad for America. What would you call the government’s bailout of big business? Same.
Next question: What would you call someone who values their political career over human life? Scum. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Joe Marino
Oro Valley
Let’s help keep grocery stores safe
I am a physician living in Oro Valley and just returned from getting my essentials at a grocery store on Tangerine.
First, one has to take a non-wiped-down cart into the store where after 20 feet there is a station with paper towels and a shared bottle. Only about 5% of the shoppers had any hand protection like gloves, and were passing the bottle, which they touched, back and forth.
Only about 30% of shoppers had any masks on. There was no adhering to 6-feet social distancing except at the checkouts. Folks were coughing and sneezing and handling all the produce and putting it back. Come on. They should make the aisles one way to prevent passing face to face.
The employees are required, as of today, to wear masks, but several had them bunched around their necks and not on their faces.
I have lost hope for humanity with these rude, insensitive and selfish shoppers.
Leonard Harvey, M.D.
Northwest side
Do the maskless make a political statement?
Dear Editor,
This is just an observation on my part. About once a week to 10 days, I venture out of my home to the supermarket and resupply. Being a good citizen, I don a mask, sanitize my hands before entering the store and again when I leave.
While looking around the store, I have noticed about 60% of other shoppers wearing masks, too. The other 40% without masks are people of all ages. It occurred to me after watching the news, most of those protesting at state capitals to have their governments to reopen society, do not wear masks and are standing right next to one another.
I am going to take a leap here and say that non-mask wearers are mostly following the tweets of our president to rage against their states to reopen. It is more important for him to have the economy humming again when November rolls around at the expense of lives or secondary wave of COVID-19. Am I right?
Tony Strungis
Green Valley
Mr. President, please stop ‘winning’
During your campaign, Mr. President, you stated that we the people would be so tired of winning that we would be begging you to stop. Well, we have the highest death toll from COVID-19 of any nation in the world, and more confirmed infections. We are the only nation to cut funding to the WHO in an attempt to shift the blame from your slow, sloppy, inadequate response to this pandemic.
I am tired of watching you on television daily spinning untruths regarding our virus-testing capabilities, that “anyone who wants a test can get a test” and that PPE is available to all our front-line medical workers. Lastly, I was hoping for a win on your reasonable back-to-work plan, until you put more lives at risk by encouraging your base to protest your plan. Please, I am ready for you to stop winning.
Chuck Swivel
West side
Thank health workers
by voting in November
Here’s how to thank health-care workers risking their health and that of their families. Let’s promise them we will vote against this self-absorbed president who put them at risk unnecessarily.
In January, Donald Trump learned from experts about the severity of the coronavirus threat and shrugged them off. Any other president would have initiated America’s pandemic response plan, immediately testing, quarantining and tracing contacts of ill Americans. Trump’s monthlong delay cost thousands their health. Many will die without family at hand and will have no traditional funeral service.
Senators, too, were briefed in secret meetings at a time when infected Americans were unknowingly passing around coronavirus. Did they act to stop the spread? No, some of them sold their stocks — insider trading — and told us not to worry. So let’s dump every senator who should have voted to impeach and remove this unfit president.
Mark Hengesbaugh
Foothills
Hikers keeping
trails clean
Like many of my fellow residents of Tucson during the quarantine times, I have been doing much more hiking and walking, including in Catalina State Park, Pusch Ridge, and Pima Canyon. Other than tracks, I have not seen one evidence of human presence on any hike, although the parking lots are full and I frequently meet folks on the trails.
The residents of Tucson and surrounding areas should feel very proud of themselves for respecting their environment in keeping all our outdoors so pristine. Pat yourselves on the back and continue keeping the trash in your pockets!
Lee Jacobson
Oro Valley
Know your
limitations
In the movie “Magnum Force,” Clint Eastwood’s character says, “A man has to know his limitations.” It seems that our King Midas President thinks that he has none. It is because of this that I don’t bother to take in his daily coronavirus TV series.
Why are folks willing to listen to someone who clearly has no idea what he is talking about, and worse yet, repeats what he’s saying without any real understanding? This issue isn’t about politics or the economy, so unless our leaders suddenly become viral epidemiologists, they should stop talking and let those who are take the stage.
As we know, the person that Dirty Harry referred to died, because he “didn’t know his limitations.” King Midas lost his daughter to greed.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
COVID-19 versus H1N1 and Ebola
Re: the April 23 letter “How things have changed.”
If I remember right, H1N1 and Ebola were contained early on. The Democrats did not shut the government down for COVID-19; it is the extreme spreading of the virus that has shut things down, and remember, Trump shut down the government over a wall in 2018-2019.
It is easy to blame the Democrats for this pandemic, and it is a pandemic, not a flu or a cold like we were told by a certain person early on. Neither H1N1 nor Ebola were near the level of pandemic that we’re facing at present with COVID-19. Look up the numbers of these infectious diseases, please.
Martha Brooks
Green Valley
Must find our way back to a selfless society
For the people rushing to reopen and get back to work saying the stay-at-home orders violate their civil rights, I am reminded of the expression: “Your right to swing your arms ends just where the other man’s nose begins.”
The generation that endured the Great Depression and WWII were the last Americans that had to sacrifice and struggle to survive. As a result, we lost the concept of the the good of the all over each individual’s needs. I hope we can find our way back to more selfless society.
Judy Bullington
West side
