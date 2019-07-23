Green Fields School needs a decision
Re: the July 21 article “Possible union with charter school might end up saving Green Fields.”
Someone offers you a way out of bankruptcy, but you have to study the problem before “jumping” into a merger with Accelerated Learning Laboratory? Parents should be demanding an outside audit of where the money went to leave only $200 in their checking account. Perhaps this reluctance to make a decision led to the school’s demise. Mr. Marshall needs to quit stalling and get with it. He owes it to the parents and students who have stood by the school all these years and are now left in limbo.
David Streeter
Northeast side
E-scooters are unsightly,
dangerous and annoying
Re: the July 21 article “City Council approves e-scooters; launch date unclear.”
Paul Durham and the Tucson City Council are making a big mistake by allowing e-scooters to operate in Downtown Tucson. My family and I are frequent visitors to Mission and Pacific Beach in San Diego, and have found the use of these vehicles on pedestrian paths to be dangerous, unsightly and obnoxious. We have recently decided to, instead, spend our vacation money in Oceanside, in North San Diego County, where these nuisance vehicles are not permitted.
Along with lack of parking, rising parking meter fees, and exorbitant parking violation citations, the Tucson City Council has given myself, and my family, one more reason not to visit Downtown Tucson.
Daniel Egan
East side
What happened to the GOP?
President Trump’s recent racist attacks on congresswomen of color are unparalleled in our recent history. What has happened to the Republican Party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, Hoover, Eisenhower, Ford, Reagan, the two George Bushes and Senators Everett Dirksen, Barry Goldwater and John McCain? None of these men would have launched the blatantly racist attacks as President Trump has done.
What is even more appalling is the silence of the Republican leadership in the House and Senate. Listening to the recent Trump rally in North Carolina with his supporters screaming “send her back” brings back memories of the 1930s when a short man with a silly mustache was haranguing crowds in Germany.
Peter Steere
West side
Some advice
for the president
President Trump is addressing domestic and foreign issues but his “in your face” approach has brought negative criticism from voters and even members of his cabinet. Immigration, the Middle East, tariffs, cozying up to dictators and his potty-mouth comments aimed at potential Democrat candidates add to the confusion. It all reminds me of a Big Band Era tune by Trummy Young and Sy Oliver, recorded by Jimmie Lunceford, Harry James and Ella Fitzgerald. It offers constructive criticism of the president’s way of handling these crucial issues. Mr. President, “It ain’t what you do, it’s the way you do it.”
Herb Williams
Downtown
‘Medicare for all’ not
an affordable solution
Medicare for all? I would like to hear about a good analysis of the much-touted “Medicare for all.” Both my wife and I are on Medicare, which costs each of us $135 a month for 80% coverage of costs determined to be covered by Medicare. Not every medical cost is covered by Medicare. The extra 20% of covered expenses can be surprisingly costly. I have Medicare supplemental insurance to cover uncovered costs, costs not covered by Medicare and prescriptions that cost me and my wife $200 a month each.
Even with that coverage, I have co-pays of $15 for a PCP office visit, $30 for a specialist visit, $100 for hospitalization and $50 for CTs and MRIs etc, plus prescription costs of $20 and $80 for 90 day supply depending on the medications.
How many married adults 20-40 years old with kids can afford healthcare that costs $1340 a month? Is “Medicare for all” a solution to a problem or just political hype?
Douglas Stevens
Vail
Rally places progress for equality at risk
The Trump rally of July 17 with him basking in the crowd’s chant of “send her back” was chilling, considering it was directed at an elected member of Congress and an American citizen who disagreed with his Mideast policies. He also made the same statement about other non-white female congressional members. The bias against women of color by him and the crowd was palpable.
It places all of the progress in gender and race equality (a constitutional guarantee) made over the years at risk. There is no religious or moral compass in Trump or those complicit with him. The fight for constitutional equality must be waged at the ballot box or we risk Trump and his party carrying us back to the not so distant dark past of America. Make no mistake this is not the Republican party of John McCain, the Bushes, Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln.
John Kuisti
West side
Shame on McSally for staying silent
I have entered my ninth decade on earth, born to parents who were die-hard Republicans. My father had a distinguished career at the Wall Street Journal; I cast my first vote for Richard Nixon. Would that my father were still alive to share my horror.
Supposedly devoted to morality, present-day Republicans appear to be paralyzed by fear of the immoral president. Previous evidence of the president’s racial bigotry did nothing to disqualify him. Now as he overtly displays his racial bias, our U.S. Senator Martha McSally and her fellow Republicans simply remain mute.
Shame, abundant shame on you, Martha and all the others. I look forward to voting for Mark Kelly.
Suzannah Savitri
Bisbee
Vigneto project’s impact
would go beyond its site
Re: the July 18 letter “Put more Arizona land in private hands.”
The letter writer criticizes Tim Steller’s excellent column on July 14 about the Vigneto permit fiasco. I have lived in Arizona and southern New Mexico my entire life, 72 years so far. Thank goodness both states have so much land belonging to the state and federal government! That means we the people get to enjoy that land without fear of it being developed.
The Vigneto project would, of course, be on private land, but its impact would go far beyond the site. The writer accuses hikers and campers of wanting to jealously guard the river for themselves. No, sir, that is not a correct reading. A lot of people in this state simply care about preserving the irreplaceable San Pedro riparian area. Why take the chance that this monstrous development might not draw down the water table, as the writer implies? Yes, the Benson area is a beautiful part of our state. Let’s keep it that way.
Aston Bloom
East side
Trump is to thank
for our strong economy
I didn’t vote for president Trump but support a number of things he has done. This economy is working for many people, not just the rich and famous. One can see it by just walking around and taking a good look. A record low unemployment, and strong job opportunities for both low and higher incomes is evident. I’m not in many neighborhoods that need a lot of help.
I tend to hang around our neighborhood, trying to work on things that can be improved. Many times if things are improved in one neighborhood, they get better in other neighborhoods. Older and younger people alike need a strong U.S. economy to help pay for the many private and government programs that do work and that provide valuable services for all. I don’t have to like president Trump to like some of the things that he does, and how the economy is working.
Dave Locey
Foothills