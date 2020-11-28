Letters to the Editor

Let City Council hear
your Reid Park concerns
Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum Hill to the Reid Park Zoo for zoo expansion. I conducted an internet search and discovered that both the zoo and Reid Park are owned by the city. The City Council is responsible for all assets, including the park and zoo, owned by the city. If you are unhappy with this transfer, call or write your city councilman.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Star should clarify who voted for what
The Daily Star reported that the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to certify the 2020 general-election results. Would the Star please print which way each supervisor voted? I’m sure that I’m not the only voter who wanted to know.
Paul Mackey
East side
Citizens, push ACC toward more solar
Our state has more days of sunshine a year than almost any other. But until now, the Arizona Corporation Commission, which decides how much solar and wind power the state’s utilities must use, has been slow to embrace solar and other forms of renewable energy. As a consequence, Arizona’s renewable-energy goals lag far behind our sunny neighbors.
Hidden in the tsunami of COVID and election events, the Arizona Corporation Commission recently took the first step to bring Arizona toward ensuring 100% of the state’s electricity is delivered by 100% clean power by 2050. This new renewable-energy mandate replaces the current renewable-energy mandate, passed in 2006, requiring only 15% renewable energy by 2025. The new mandate has two more steps before approval: The final rule must be passed again by the ACC and then approved by the Arizona secretary of state.
Please urge the the commission to approve this new renewable-energy mandate to help Arizona take full advantage of clean, renewable energy.
Karl Schaeffer
Northwest side
UA made poor choice
in hiring Sumlin
It is unquestionably apparent that the University of Arizona made a very poor choice in selecting the current Wildcat football coach. It’s time to think about finding a coach with the skill set that will attract and build a respectable program, literally from the ground up! Sorry, I just don’t see any need to continue killing the program and deflating the talent and minds of the players who remain.
John Schwamm
Oro Valley
Ducey and Christy
need to get a clue
The Arizona Daily Star recently covered our governor’s comments on election integrity: he has seen no evidence of “widespread fraud or irregularity.” Ducey continued, saying the president is free to pursue legal options. Sure, it is OK to pursue options, and to back up your administration’s process when someone is tearing it down without evidence of “fraud or irregularity.”
Ducey’s tepid comments leave room for doubt. What I feared appeared in last Sunday’s paper: a story that Pima County supervisors certified election results. It was a 3-2 vote.
What? Two supervisors would not certify results? Later I came to Tim Steller’s column on Supervisor Steve Christy’s “no” vote.
Christy’s reason? Nothing wrong here in Pima County. But there are allegations of fraud elsewhere, so Christy could not certify here — where he is elected. Has Gov. Ducey no backbone? Supervisor Christy no clue?
William Krauss
Downtown
Our nation is
being laughed at
Those who remember the Cold War remember it as a time of solidarity for our country. The Soviet Union was our enemy and we were unified in successfully defeating them. There was much less of this childish “red vs. blue” political quarreling that cripples us today.
China is aggressively trying to displace us as the most prosperous nation on Earth. Its strategic initiatives worldwide are unified and effective while we writhe in our own internal squabbling. They even gave us a deadly virus without saying they’re sorry and are laughing their heads off at how ineptly we’re handling it.
American unity may again depend upon having a common adversary. We don’t have to go to war with China, but we should be unified to our core in showing them and the world an effective democracy. This means Americans growing up and respecting one another.
And it means unified cooperation between our politicians instead of their polarizing and treasonous obsession with reelection.
Bill Perry
Ajo
Banner Cancer Center simply outstanding
I was overwhelmed with excellence at the Banner Cancer Center. I was fortunately referred there by Dr. Senait Dyson, an outstanding Tucson dermatologist.
A week before I even entered the hospital for surgery, I was called twice to inquire about my concerns, emotional state (depression, anxiety, fear), transportation, social support, understanding of diagnosis and procedure! My son, triple-boarded in Radiation Oncology/Medical Oncology/Internal Medicine from the Rochester Mayo Clinic, and his team covering 13 hospitals in Kansas City, don’t do this.
Banner is rated third in the nation for melanoma treatment (Mayo is fourth). Dr. James Warneke is an incredibly outstanding surgical oncologist. And the anesthesiologist put me in a twilight state from which I recovered immediately without after-effects.
We are extremely fortunate to have such an outstanding cancer center in Tucson.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
