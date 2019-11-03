Vulnerable wildlife hurt by pesticide use
Re: the Oct. 26 article “8 pesticides will get closer federal review of endangered species impacts.”
Thank you for the story highlighting the pending federal review of pesticide impacts on endangered species. Given widespread bird population loss, which has been especially acute in grassland species, it’s critically important to reduce sources of human-caused impacts to wildlife, including pesticide use.
American Bird Conservancy commends the Center for Biological Diversity for their tireless action to help achieve this win for endangered species, and wildlife at large.
The federally threatened streaked horned lark provides a prime example of how pesticide use can have a significant impact on imperiled wildlife.
Habitat loss and fragmentation have severely shrunk this subspecies’ range, leaving it particularly vulnerable to the impacts of agricultural pesticide use, and the rodenticide zinc phosphide has been directly linked to streaked horned lark deaths.
ABC asks that federal agencies fully examine and take steps to protect threatened and dndangered species from these dangerous chemicals.
Steve Holmer, Vice President of Policy, American Bird Conservancy
Downtown
The left, Star continue spouting vile opinions
Thanks to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe for bringing the replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Southern Arizona.
When I read the news all I could think of was the sacrifices these men and women made in a time of turmoil in the world. Then I wondered how many progressive liberals in Tucson would come and relive their youth by protesting and spitting on the veterans, ( this time their names), like they did back in the ’60s.
These names represent service and sacrifice to a free nation, and are an honor to those that paid the ultimate price.
All the hate and vile bitter opinions expressed in the Star are from people who probably never served a day.
I suppose opinions coming from the left concerning service during that time period, like the “cadet bone spurs” diatribes written, prove they still hold that hate within themselves.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
Sitton overlooked in Star rugby story
It was disappointing to observe that the man most responsible for the growth and development of rugby in Tucson, Dave Sitton, was not mentioned in a recent feature on the game.
The Michelob Rugby Classic was indeed mentioned. That institution was started by Dave when he was the main promoter for Golden Eagle Distributors.
Dave took Tucson teams to Australia and New Zealand regularly, made sure that the clubs had ample practice space, recruited players and did all necessary to make Tucson rugby an international sport!
The rugby clubs in Tucson should recognize the greatness of Dave Sitton, the man who was indeed their Founder, a kind and generous soul who was taken from us much too soon.
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
Old conservatives grumble no more!
Re: the Nov.1 letter “Old conservatives grumble away”
Well, I’m a 64-year-old conservative who grumbled a lot during “Obama Nation.” I lost my full-time job with benefits ($37,000 minimum manager salary), my doctor of 18 years (who closed his private practice due to “Obamacare” regulations) and my health insurance (no private plans were available in Pima County).
Now, thanks to the common-sense business approach of the deal-maker President Trump, my life is back to normal and my attitude hopeful.
I get up at 5 a.m. every day, walk the dog, do some gardening, go to work or shopping or church or the gym.
My old conservative friends and I aren’t grumbling, we’re celebrating! (But then, you won’t find us getting up at noon to go hang out in a dive bar with the letter writer!)
The only thing worth grumbling about is the ridiculous daily antics of the desperate Democrats.
Give it a rest and let the President do the job WE elected him for!
Liz Matty
Northwest side