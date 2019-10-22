Trump’s ironic call
for transparency
How ironic that the president of the United States calls stridently for transparency in the impeachment process. This is a man who refuses to release his tax records, ignores subpoenas, intimidates prospective witnesses and refuses to have associates and Cabinet members testify.
Hey, POTUS, when you give us — the people — transparency, we will give you yours.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
US could use more ‘traditional values’
Re: the Oct. 18 column “Barr’s religious liberty speech an endorsement of a theocratic America.”
Unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, Catherine Rampell completely missed the point in her editorial about Attorney General William Barr’s religious liberty speech. Nowhere in his speech did he even hint at establishing a state religion. The Constitution prohibits it, as she correctly stated.
The Constitution also bars the government from preventing the free exercise of religion, a freedom that is under constant assault. Anyone who thinks that there is not an “attack on religion” or that secularism has not taken over popular culture, the entertainment industry and academia is blind.
And please tell me what is wrong with returning to “traditional values,” faith in God, a mother and father in the home teaching their children discipline, a moral code, and the difference between right and wrong. Maybe a return to these values by every American, including President Trump, might address many of the ills our society faces because of the “militant secularism” infiltrating every facet of our lives.
Rich Ullery
Green Valley
Trump, make America great, by leaving
Donald Trump is right that it is necessary to “Make America Great Again.” But unknown to him, he is the sole cause for that necessity. The sooner he leaves office, the sooner America can begin to become great again.
Larry Gray
SaddleBrooke
Clinton’s comments might boost Gabbard
Hillary Clinton has made comments suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset. I am undecided on my 2020 voting plans, but a few days ago I made a small donation to Gabbard’s campaign. I don’t always agree with her, but I think she makes some good points and she has won praise from people I respect.
Gabbard is polling in single digits and seemed unlikely to be invited to the next debate, but the Clinton remarks could spark interest in Gabbard and have people thinking: “Anyone Hillary Clinton dislikes this much must have something going for her.”
I know Clinton failed to make me feel remorse for my donation; quite the opposite.
Robert Fisher
Vail
Court was right to block approval for Rosemont
Re: the Oct. 20 article “Report: AZ will wrestle with finding water for its suburbs.”
The report by Arizona State University’s water institute clearly underscores what many people have been saying about the Rosemont Mine for years. We simply do not have enough water in this area to support another mine along with suburban development.
Green Valley was mentioned specifically as a suburb that will face future water challenges, yet the Rosemont Mine that would draw water directly from that area’s aquifer was somehow approved.
It is becoming increasingly clear that when it comes to water policy in Arizona, the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing. Throw in lobbyists, special interests and a federal government which cares zero about prudent resource management and you have a recipe for future disaster.
Competent water management policy in Arizona is critical and this study factually backs that the court ruling to block approval of the Rosemont Mine was correct.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Empowering youth on climate change
Re: the Oct. 20 letter “Adults traumatizing kids for political agenda.”
A recent letter to the editor claimed that the climate change discussion is traumatizing children and that this fear should not be promoted. The author uses the example of the 1950’s “duck and cover classroom drills.”
I remember those drills well, but then, there was nothing a child could do.
Today, young people all over the world who are learning about this issue realize that if we take practical, immediate steps, we can prevent the worst of the climate change results. What can be more empowering than giving our youth this knowledge and power?
Katy Garmany
West side
Mr. Trump, there is a way out
Dear Mr. Trump: This job is really taking its toll on you. Your real estate properties are bleeding red ink. Your sons have proven to lack the Trump magic. Every action you take infuriates someone and is featured without end in the media.
Your trusted aides are turning tail and spilling their guts. I am surprised that you haven’t said, “Take this job and shove it.”
Why don’t you? But you have to do it, right? First, make a deal with Vice President Mike Pence to pardon you and with Attorney General Bill Barr to call off the dogs in the Southern District of New York.
Then resign. You are not quitting; you are making a sound business decision. You didn’t sign up to lose your fortune and have your reputation tattered.
Your base will be with you since they know you have been unmercifully attacked. They will support you and vote for whomever you tell them to vote for.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Prop. 205 could chase the snowbirds away
We have been spending our winters in the Tucson area for the past 15 years, as have many of our retired friends from our state and many other states in the cold parts of the U.S. We are following the discussion regarding Prop. 205 on the ballot in November.
If this initiative is passed by the voters, we will cease spending our winters in Tucson and we are very sure many of our winter snowbird friends will do the same. We do not intend to spend any winter vacation money in a “sanctuary city” anywhere in the United States. We would hope the voters will make a wise decision in regard to this issue.
Victor Hall
Green Valley
Are we ready for special interests at City Hall?
Re: the Oct. 20 Tim Steller column “Big money in Romero campaign shows need for reform.”
Tim Steller’s opinion regarding Regina Romero’s Democratic mayoral primary victory comes too little too late. Once she defeated Steve Farley, Romero’s new position as mayor has become all but a certainty.
Considering the amount of outside spending that she benefited from, it is no wonder she won. Romero is likely to be one of Tucson’s longest mayoral office holders, under the guise of having run under Tucson Clean Elections matching funds. No doubt she will govern with the aid of Mi Familia Vota and Chispa. The question is: Are you ready, Tucson?
Roberto Martinez
South side
Koch Foundation, UA Freedom Center
Re: the Oct. 20 guest opinion “Conservative thoughts get less time in school when unsubstantiated.”
The opinion by Dee Maitland concerning the Freedom Center at the University of Arizona is truly alarming. Even more alarming is that similar programs are now established at over 300 universities, with 800 faculty positions supported by the Charles Koch Foundation.
These programs in no way represent respected conservative thought, such as might be found at the University of Chicago Department of Economics. These are the fever dreams of the lunatic fringe. Previously, such wild notions could be found only in the darkest recesses of the internet. Now they’re being promoted at a great American university.
How did we come to this? More importantly, how do we restore academic integrity to an institution so deeply compromised?
A great university is the testing ground of great ideas. We may have much to fear for the future of ideas in America.
Ross Carroll
North side