Letters to the Editor

Nothing but insults from the left
Re: the Dec. 9 letter “A ‘movement,’ but to where?”
I call out the writer and the Daily Star for such an ad hominem attack on 74 million Trump voters. Attacking one’s upbringing, conscience, discipline, compassion and intelligence brings nothing factual to the points the writer is trying to make and is classic ad hominem by definition of Wiki.
Ad hominem: A term that refers to several types of arguments, most of which are fallacious. Typically this term refers to a rhetorical strategy where the speaker attacks the character, motive or some other attribute of the person making an argument rather than the substance of the argument itself. This avoids genuine debate by creating a diversion to some irrelevant but often highly charged issue.
I learned this in high school debate class many decades ago.
Edward Marue
Northwest side
The US is in
a dark place
I keep hearing, “This isn’t who we are!” I contend, “This is who we are!”
Consider the “facts,” as portrayed by the current administration:
The CIA and FBI are now corrupt and not to be trusted. The news media (except chosen sources) are “fake” and the “enemy of the people.” U.S., and by extension, all elections are corrupt and may be overturned by demand. Members of the military are “losers” and “suckers” and the generals are “idiots.”
Science is now irrelevant. Foreign dictators are friends while former allies are “ripping us off.” Fashion models deserve “genius visas.” USPS is now a political tool.
Radical militants should “stand by” (until needed?). “Loyalty” to a leader trumps everything. Supreme Court justices are appointed and are expected to re-pay their “debt” when called upon. Seventeen state attorneys general were suing to overturn a legitimate election.
The correct term for this is, “sedition.”
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
UA football program has hit rock bottom
I saw the score of the annual rivalry game with our neighbors to the north and felt so bad for the Wildcats! Maybe they should have stayed in the locker room at halftime and told the Sun Devils that they all just got the virus and couldn’t continue? I have shirts, hats and a complete sweatsuit with “Arizona,” “UA” or “Wildcats” on them, and I am reluctant to wear them in public because someone might think I am a fan or a season ticket holder.
Right now I am neither, at least of football. They didn’t get beat, they were destroyed. I’m glad I didn’t see it on TV, or in person. Bare Down?
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Give us more of this figgy pudding
I phoned my brother Keith yesterday and told him that he and his wife Joyce are on Santa’s naughty list, again, as usual. He demanded a recount or was sure I was calling with “fake news.” I said I would contact Santa directly since I have direct connections and request an investigation.
The next day I texted him a grandmother in Wisconsin was feeding a wayward elf with figgy pudding to have her own numbers adjusted on the nice list and Keith and Joyce’s accounts had been affected by mistake but were now corrected. Still, I reminded him, he only had two weeks until Christmas and he and Joyce were adding heavily to their naughty list numbers.
I haven’t heard back, but I am sure he will ask for another recount! How is your holiday season going? No political agenda is attached in any way to this story, just smiles!
Karen Kellen
Northwest side
A constituent reaches out to Rep. Finchem
Mark Finchem, I did not vote to re-elect you, but I am still one of your constituents. I have moved on and accept that you are my representative. You should move on as well, get over your 15 minutes of fame and get back to the serious business of representing your district and dealing with the many serious issues facing our state.
I’ll ask you the same questions I would have asked your opponent had the vote gone the other way. How will you represent every constituent, not just those who voted for you? How will you solicit input from us and how will you communicate with all of us?
I’ve lived in Arizona nearly 70 years, and I expect a lot more from our state government. I’m waiting on your answers.
DeeAnn Barber
West side
GOP defends Electoral College to its benefit
Yes we have all heard the rationale for our Electoral College. But this is not the 1700s. The United States of America is much larger in population, education and opportunity to vote.
With the exception of the Republican Party, we no longer adhere to Jeffersonian Democracy where only the rich, white and educated (privileged) slave owners should have that right. Today, this new Republican Party can see that their only opportunity to win is to cheat the voters, remove the opportunity to vote and use every legal challenge in blocking the right of its people to vote.
Only in the United States of American. And perhaps, Russia, Turkey, North Korea …
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Stop the insanity; try something different
Arizona’s 63-point loss to ASU not only exposed coach Kevin Sumlin’s failure to build a winning football team, it also revealed the insanity of the University of Arizona’s approach to hiring football coaches. Hiring Power 5 head coach re-treads has not made Arizona into an even occasional contender in the Pac-12. Sorry, but the lone Pac-12 South championship under Rich Rodriguez was an outlier.
It’s time for Dave Heeke to re-imagine what the Arizona football program should be. I suggest taking a cue from Georgia Tech. For years, Georgia Tech was the one football team in the ACC that no one wanted to play because they ran the triple option i.e., they were different.
I beg you, Mr. Heeke, find an innovative coach in the Group of Five (or even Division II) that is willing to build something different at Arizona. It will be more interesting, cheaper and ultimately more successful.
Jeff Thomas
Southeast side
White House missed COVID response big time
The Trump administration has totally mishandled the response to COVID-19 from the start. Calling it a Democratic hoax, mocking people who wear masks, suggesting bleach for internal use, comparing the virus to just a case of “sniffles” and so many more mistakes. Whoever dreamed up the name “Warp Speed” for their response committed another error, the name indicating that research would be done so fast that it won’t be thorough.
And now, with the White House pushing the FDA for approval, from the chief of staff to Donald Trump’s tweets, this does not give the public any confidence that the vaccine is safe. So many lives were lost because of this administration’s inability to deal with reality and science. I don’t understand why anyone can support this administration.
Jan. 20, 2021, can’t come soon enough.
Deb Childers
Northwest side
Actually, it’s unsafe to work
Re: the Dec. 12 article “Sen. Sinema should support Safe to Work Act.”
This act should be called the Unsafe to Work Act. Even Forbes Magazine, a decidedly pro-business publication, blasts this act as one sided, protecting the employer but throwing employees and customers to the wolves.
This act would make it virtually impossible for an employee to obtain compensation from an employer who exposes them to COVID. Worst yet, this act would also make it almost impossible for customers to gain compensation for being exposed to COVID by an unscrupulous business owner even if the business fails to follow rules regarding the wearing of masks.
This act admits it protects businesses from their own negligence. It requires employees and customers to do the impossible and detail every place and every person they had come into contact with in the two weeks before contracting COVID.
Make no mistake, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is correct in refusing to support this one-sided legislation.
Howard Strause
Foothills
Vaccine should go to young first
Re: the Dec. 12 letter “Get vaccine to those who need it most.”
While I agree that COVID does not kill many under age 40, the fact remains that those under 40 are the major spreaders of the disease. They are the ones going out and attending “superspreader” events. The older people in assisted care facilities did not infect each other, they were infected by visitors and staff members, generally asymptomatic carriers under 40.
So, yes we do need to inoculate those first responders and front line workers under 40 for our own protection, so they won’t spread COVID to those of us who are older.
Jeffrey Bryant
Oro Valley
Real freedom is thinking of others
We humans have lived and become dominant throughout history because we have chosen to form cohesive social groups called society and community. We have also chosen to abide by norms which may, at times, restrict some individual’s desires or activities, but which, in turn, allow all of us to live together. Freedom is not doing whatever you want.
Freedom is being cooperative so that we can all be safe. Put on your mask! What you think is your freedom is killing others. It’s not all about you.
Fred Mueller
Green Valley
Zoo’s expansion a win for conservation
As a 17-year docent at the zoo, I would first like to state that the public should have been aware of our new expansion since it was published in newspapers and elsewhere. This new expansion will provide for a very large tiger habitat. Tigers are extremely endangered, and the zoo will meet its desire for animal conservation by being able to breed tigers in this new area.
And you say, what will happen to resident animals currently in the pond? They will move to the larger (and updated) north pond over time. The current trees? Many have diseases and will need to be removed.
The other large trees will be incorporated into the tiger habitat. We are not trying to oust those who like the pond and its animals. We are trying to enlarge the area so it will be possible to have baby tigers increasing the worldwide number of these rare animals.
Susan Hopf
East side
Let’s all get offended – by everything
Re: the Dec. 17 “Isn’t basketball just basketball?”
I just finished reading the letter from the writer who identifies as a sociologist and mother and is offended that the Daily Star uses “Basketball” and “Women’s Basketball” in their headings instead of “Men’s Basketball” and “Women’s Basketball.” She was also offended that “ASU was outmanned by UA” instead of “outwomanned” being used in the story.
I guess it’s the current rage to be offended by everything, including words, phrases and hundreds of years of history. I would suggest, though, that if she is going to be part of the this movement, she should at least get with the program. The headings should be, “People who identify as Men’s Basketball,” and “People who identify as Women’s Basketball.”
The text should have read, “ASU was out people who identify as womanned by UA.” Getting this right will truly cure all that ails our country.
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
