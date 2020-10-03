Letters to the Editor

Example of how
not to communicate
Maybe President Trump never took a class in human communication. The televised debate was a perfect example of how NOT to communicate. Considering that many media outlets, such as Fox News, also no longer observe the principles regarding a mature exchange of ideas, how about a brief review?
A debate serves the audience to hear both sides, think about the arguments and then accept the convincing position. The debaters must listen to the question, respond timely and argue in a rational and respectful manner with the opponent. The result would be that an issue is thoroughly examined and the audience can then draw the best conclusions. What we observed on Tuesday night was shameful, infantile, utterly foolish and a big blemish for our country.
Unfortunately, Joe Biden took the bait and also got flummoxed. The proper reaction should have been, after the first, second, or third interruption: Mr. President, this is a debate among adults, but if you do not want to observe the rules, let’s stop this farce.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Biden should forgo the next debate
Joe Biden should not participate in anymore so-called debates with Donald Trump. Regardless of the moderator and any new rules the debate organizers might come up with, Trump will do what he wants. Biden has nothing to gain by subjecting himself and the American people to another disgraceful sham of a debate.
Trump is ripping apart our country, and watching him perform will do more harm to our already damaged national psyche.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
In District 1 supervisor race, go with Scott
I am a former graduate of Mountain View High School. I was starting as a seventh grader at Tortolita Middle School the same year Rex Scott was starting as the principal. Scott had a desire to connect with all of the students he could and he showed his compassion to us in every way as the leader of the school.
I am confident that those qualities will be transferred to his work as Pima County Supervisor. Years later and Scott greets me by my name every time I hear from him, and does the same for many of my former classmates. These personal details he expresses in his leadership prove his passion toward service.
To him it is not merely his job to serve, but a commitment to every person he represents to do so with equity and solicitude. Scott will make that apparent every day as Pima County Supervisor for District 1.
Carson Redmon
Northwest side
Sen. Sinema’s office helps out
I would like to thank the office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for helping me to finally receive my stimulus. Since May, when I received notice that my funds had been sent (they were not), I have been attempting to actually get the money. After numerous calls, hours on hold and the inevitable disconnect, I contacted Sen. Sinema’s office for help. I received my money in approximately 10 days. Thanks to her excellent staff for their prompt and caring work. This is one reason why every vote counts.
Danielle Griffin
Oro Valley
Cuckoo bird living
in White House
It’s great to hear that the yellow-billed cuckoos are being protected. But who will protect us from the yellow-haired, orange-faced cuckoo in the White House? This is the one who was so horribly impolite and rude at the first presidential debate.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
A cool place
to escape the heat
I just can’t believe the continuing heat in Tucson. Beautiful evenings, gorgeous mornings and then there’s the rest of the day!
So, escape the heat of the day at the Tucson Museum of Art. What a treat to visit this stellar institution where there is always something new to see and learn. Now it is open and the new wing is an absolute treat. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, and getting a ticket for admittance is required for safety reasons.
No doubt some form of boredom has set in. How many Zoom meetings can you tolerate? I can’t handle any more and getting out is mandatory for sanity, or else what’s left? Go, have fun, learn and be “cool.”
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Level the playing field during the debates
In the wake of the first presidential “debate,” let me offer this suggestion: In addition to the possibility of cutting off a candidate’s microphone should he or she spin out of control, the moderator might further democratize the relationship between candidates and between moderator and candidate if the candidates were addressed simply as “Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden” and “Mr. Pence, Ms. Harris,” without reference to prior titles the candidate may have merited. Let’s level the playing field.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
LaWall betrays her real values with sheriff pick
The Pima County Democratic Party exists to elect Democrats who promote Democratic values. It is with dismay and sadness that we watch Barabara LaWall betray her party, and the Democratic activists who have stood by and elected her for 24 years. By endorsing Republican Sheriff Mark Napier over the qualified Democratic nominee Chris Nanos, LaWall also endorses Napier’s embrace of Donald Trump’s inhumane and illegal immigration policy, environmentally catastrophic border wall, promotion of civil unrest and refusal to condemn white supremacy.
LaWall’s betrayal follows her attack on the Second Chances Act — a tragically successful effort to deny Arizonans a much-needed vote on criminal justice reform. During the reign of Trump, with Republicans undermining the very foundations of democracy, LaWall’s actions are especially unconscionable. Her retirement comes none too soon. We look forward to electing Chris Nanos and accomplishing meaningful criminal justice reform in partnership with our new Pima County Attorney, Laura Conover.
Alison Jones, Chair of the Pima County Democratic Party
Midtown
Why we all need to ask for help
It’s hard to receive help without asking for it, and today is the perfect day to reach out to someone. During this pandemic, far too many of us feel lonely, isolated or discouraged. These feelings are valid, but if you’re ready to make a change, it is important to reach out to friends, family or a co-worker you may be close with.
Asking for help when you need it is one of the most challenging actions when we are in distress. As a doctoral student studying mental health and as someone who has been through mental health crises, I know how hard it can be to reach out. But it’s worth it, and friends and family can provide the support system we all need, even if we don’t get to see them every day.
Even if you aren’t struggling right now, that is a great opportunity to reach out to a friend or family member who may not be as well off.
Cody Welty
Midtown
Kelly is my choice for Senate
What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. That he is a collaborator. We observed him in that role when he was working with medical specialists at Banner Hospital helping his wife, Gabby Giffords, as she was fighting for her life. He too was fighting for her life. He supports good health care for Arizona people.
I learned that as a Navy pilot he required the crew to question any of his actions. He said, “I don’t need ‘yes’ people around me.” He respects and encourages others’ opinions.
Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for their online opportunities to meet candidates and personally ask them questions. Through the questions and concerns of others I learned a lot about many candidates.
I will be voting for Mark Kelly, please join me voting for a decent man.
Phyllis Davis
Oro Valley
Government is broken, but you can help fix it
Our government was broken before Donald Trump got there. That’s why many people voted for him in 2016, and why many more didn’t vote at all.
If you were in the group that voted for him, you’ve probably already decided if he is the “fix” our country needed.
If you get your information from Fox News and your social media bubble, as far as you know, he probably is. He is probably a reasonable reflection of who you are.
If you were in the group that didn’t vote at all, this year might be your last chance. If you’re not happy with the direction Trump and his enablers have taken our society, and our country, please register and vote.
Joe Biden is not the change agent we need, but he is our only hope to end Trump’s dishonesty, incompetence and authoritarianism.
You have until Oct. 5 to register. Please research, register and vote.
Mark McKinney
West side
Choice is yours and yours alone
In life, there are smelly, disgusting, scary things that we want to walk away from. The sewage system overflows. Someone vomits on you. You witness a murder. A person you trust betrays you. If we turn away in disgust and walk away, the smelly, disgusting, dangerous thing is still there. It doesn’t cease to exist because we are not looking at it.
So, hold your nose, settle your queasy stomach, vomit if you have to. And vote anyway. If each vote didn’t matter, would the powers that be work this hard to keep people from voting? Elections will go on.
Election offices have been doing what is necessary, pandemic or not, day after day, outside of the limelight. The votes will be counted. We know how to do this. We’ve done it for 244 years, every four years, no exceptions, not for war, not for pandemics, not when markets crashed. We know how to do this.
So, choose. Don’t let others choose for you.
Jana Spalding
East side
America needs
a good steward
If you still support this man for president — after the lies and cruelty and bullying of the debate; the disrespect he’s shown to our brave military heroes, some of whom count as my own family members; the caginess and obfuscation surrounding his fraudulent tax filings; the disgusting name-calling and childish whataboutisms toward his opponents; the failure to condemn violent extremist groups who offer him rousing support; the erosion of democratic norms that have sustained this great nation since the crucible of 1776 — if you still support this man after all of that …
Then I seriously question your commitment to the stewardship of America and the preservation of 244 years of freedom.
This is not a man I will allow to lead my own children, let alone the children of others and I urge you to remember a time when real leadership ensured stability in our nation.
When I vote, I think of our kids. Failing them is an affront to all we’ve ever stood for.
Nick Irvin
Southeast side
