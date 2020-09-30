Letters to the Editor

Tax the super wealthy
A real estate tax used by local and state governments is a wealth tax. Why not also legislate a federal wealth tax on net assets?
The current year U.S. deficit is about $4 trillion, increasing our national debt to over $26 trillion, or about $78,000 per citizen. The Federal debt is held by all American citizens.
In 2019 the wealthy top 10% owned $74 trillion, the next 40% $31 trillion and the bottom 50% $2 trillion for a total of $107 trillion.
All American citizens provide an environment for the wealthy to accumulate their wealth. Therefore a simple wealth tax is fair. It could range from 2% per year for the top 50% to 1% for the remainder owning more than $10 million. It would provide federal tax revenues of at least $2 trillion, slightly less than 10% of our national debt.
To reduce opposition to the tax, it could be legislated for the next five or 10 years.
Carl Pegels
Marana
Trump’s lies are a mortal danger
For months, Americans have wondered why President Trump talks about COVID-19 in ways that contradict their own observations and his own health advisers.
Now Bob Woodward discloses that, in March, Trump said the virus was “more deadly” than a severe flu. This, while telling his political rallies that COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax, or that it would soon disappear.
Why the contradictions? He told Woodward he didn’t want to cause panic. Recently, Trump cited FDR and Churchill as examples.
But these statesmen never sugarcoated the Great Depression or war. They told the truth, even while encouraging action to overcome these crises.
Trump, by contrast, downplayed the COVID threat. He goaded governors into reopening their economies prematurely, prodded schools to open while claiming children were practically immune and continues to belittle people wearing masks while staging “superspreader” events.
In so doing, he has surely caused thousands of deaths. This is not leadership. In dealing dishonestly with COVID, Trump shows a gross lack of judgment.
Tom Chulski
Green Valley
Everybody loves that dinosaur
Having seen many dinosaurs on display in museums, I don’t doubt they existed. But even if they hadn’t, I’m surprised some people resent the delightful one in front of McDonald’s on Grant and Tanque Verde Roads. Nobody ever objected to Santa Claus statues.
As a retired therapist, I’d have helped a client feel better the following way:
God gave us brains with which to see our options in any situation. Regarding the dinosaur, offended people could drive down a different street. Or, if they need to go past that corner, they can focus on something straight ahead or across the street.
We get to choose among many options rather than spoil the current scene that entertains the majority of us. We love that guy!
Lee Marie Schnebly
Midtown
Don’t forgive student loans
Once again, Democrats are proposing to reward irresponsibility and poor decision-making. This time, by forgiving student loans. Doing so of course would be a good vote-buying strategy, but it should not be done for far more important reasons.
We should not be encouraging lack of individual responsibility. We do too much of that already. We should not be “rewarding” those people who have worked hard, planned ahead, and made good decisions by making them bail out those who didn’t look past tomorrow. Democratic policies were prime causes of the current 1.5 trillion dollar student loan “crisis” when they basically decided that everybody needed a college education and made loan money available regardless of the financial value of the education being pursued.
Postpone loan interest accrual? Fine. Suspend loan payment requirements for a while? Sure. Tell the debtors “Don’t worry about it … we’ll get somebody else to pay off your obligation.” No!
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Mark Kelly is a real leader
As a retired aerospace section manager, I support Mark Kelly for the United States Senate. Mark Kelly has the vision and leadership skills that we need in the United States Senate representing Southern Arizona. Mark Kelly has a history of successful leadership ranging from a successful naval aviator, Space Shuttle pilot and business leader.
His character and integrity are also well documented, as he supported Congresswoman Gabriel Giffords after her tragic events back in January 2001, to this date.
Now is the time for a Real Leader in the Senate. We do not need an appointed, de facto senator (Martha McSally) who has just become a cheerleader for Donald Trump and his failing leadership. It is time to move forward and elect Mark Kelly as our next leader in the United States Senate.
David Keating
East side
New hospital policies can be cruel, unusual
With COVID-19, most hospitals, nursing homes and many doctor offices allow only the patient. This practice brings unbearable grief and pain to all involved. When one’s spouse or child cannot hold their hand in their dying moments or to encourage them in recovery, that is the definition of cruel and unusual. A friend’s wife just had extensive cancer surgery with only a 35% chance of survival. He cannot see her.
It is ripping his heart out. I know that the nurses try hard to comfort the patients, but they don’t know any helpful personal history and are spread thin. This policy is a big part of why people are not going to medical facilities for checkups, vaccinations and other screenings.
Why not outfit the visitor in whatever PPE the facility uses so that the visitor is no more a danger to anyone as are the various caregivers? I am sure the visitor would be happy to pay any charge for the PPE.
William Hewes
Benson
Two votes for the price of one
Voting is not a statement; it’s a strategic decision with consequences. The political party member who feels unable to vote for its presidential candidate should get serious. To vote third-party or write-in or abstain is more ego-statement than patriotic or conscientious. If you believe the candidate should not be the most powerful person in the U.S., your vote should be for the only person who can prevent that from happening.
In doing so, your vote counts twice by subtracting from one and adding to the other. Any other option only narrows the vote margin by one. I do believe that two-party politics contributes to many of our intractable problems, but now is not the time.
Bill Baker
West side
Exercise your right to vote
About 40% of eligible voters did not vote in 2016. That means that four in 10 voters left it up to the other six to determine who would run our country. You have to vote! You can’t just abstain because you don’t like either candidate, because that leaves it up to other people to make the decision for you.
Think of it this way: A vote for one candidate is a vote against the other one. Hold your nose while you cast your ballot if you have to, but vote for the person you dislike the least. Sometimes you have to choose between the lesser of two evils, if you will.
If you don’t vote because you don’t like either one of the candidates, then you could possibly hand the election to someone you would never, in your wildest dreams, vote for. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a say for or against whatever the result of that election may be. Vote!
Sam Page
SaddleBrooke
UA athletics is in bad shape
The University of Arizona Athletic Department recently has been hit with numerous allegations of harassment, bullying and misconduct charges by ex- and current athletes. Some instances date back five to 10 years; some complaints are current. Like it or not UA is being lumped in with a growing list of schools with athletic department malaise, including Michigan State, Baylor, Penn State, North Carolina, FSU, OSU and more.
Arizona Daily Star Reporter Caitlin Schmidt has tirelessly uncovered raw issues with the players, especially among the track and swimming programs. Recent changes at the swimming program appear to have salvaged retaining top swimmers and divers. Track especially needs a major upheaval. Track stars wear the UA logo to meets in the USA and world as individual UA representatives.
Current UA athletes are looking elsewhere while recruits hear the negative stories. UA can rebuild stadiums and gyms and add bubbles; however, the best runners, jumpers, swimmers and divers are key to success. The administration needs to address this priority with full disclosure. Now.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Appreciative of TUSD education
As a parent of two TUSD students, I want to express my deep appreciation for the efforts the teachers are making to engage and inspire.
The instruction is inventive, challenging and community-building. I have been working from home since March and have had the chance to overhear my kids “in class” and am impressed by the quality of instruction.
Kudos to our hard-working TUSD educators. This isn’t an easy task, and we are grateful.
Julie Reed
Downtown
Young ones, check your voter registration
Quick! Can you guess what age group has the historically lowest voter turnout rates? If you guessed the younger population, you are exactly right! Young people seem to be underrepresented in democracy, which is why it is essential for everyone to double, triple and quadruple check that they indeed registered before the deadline for Arizona on Oct. 5, 2020.
On National Voter Registration Day (Sept. 22), students all over the country were able to register hundreds of people to vote for this election year! The New Voters Project is a hard-working non-partisan group making strides this year to get the youth out to vote.
What are you waiting for? Use arizonastudentvote.org to register right here, right now and see history be made.
Your vote is your voice. Stop, drop, roll and register to vote!
Bita Mosallai
Oro Valley
Character is everything this time
Re: the Sept. 24 letter “Voting for Trump is voting for America.”
A writer from Green Valley said Republicans are not voting for Donald Trump per se, but for policy issues. He asks, “What are you voting for?” To follow that line, I guess he would even vote for Charlie Manson.
But I say all policy issues are secondary this time around. Our democracy itself and America’s standing in the world are at stake. I am voting for the candidate who is not a narcissistic pathological liar.
I am voting against this incumbent, who now refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power.
Jim Addison
Marana
Done with political ads and campaigns
I am personally going to leave my TV and radio off for the entire month of October because I am just plain tired of the ads, lies, stories, half-truths, confusion, mud-slinging, back-stabbing, bragging, tearing-down and slanderous comments about the candidates for President of the United States and Arizona Senator. These three men and one woman have gone way over-the-top when it comes to talking about themselves and their opponents.
How many millions of dollars have they wasted on this one election?
Isn’t it bad enough that every day is now “Groundhog Day” and has repeated itself for the last few months? And now there are not just cardboard signs on corners, but people have hats and flags to support their favorite candidate! When will it end? November?
Ken Unwin
East side
A ‘Great America’ includes fair play
For five years now, our President has promised to “Make America Great Again,” with a return to traditional American values. When I grew up, one of these bedrock values was “fair play.” Today, Mr. Trump has turned these values upside down with his bullying, lying, name-calling, venomous personal attacks and his “the end justifies the means” attitude.
With the Republicans’ rush to replace Justice Ginsburg before the election, they display hypocrisy, double-dealing and contempt for a fair political process. Are these the values that will make our country great? I think not.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
Voting has never been more important
Registered to vote? The deadline is Oct. 5 online, by mail or in person. There is a clear choice and the future of our nation hangs in the balance. It is especially important that Christians and people of faith vote their values.
Recently, hatred and disruptions have begun to destroy our country. Some people say, “Change the order of things! Get rid of the Constitution! It is archaic!” But is guarantees our freedom; even to those who disagree!
There is no other country like America: a beacon of freedom and hope for millions. Thousands of soldiers have fought and died to preserve our freedom. Sure, our nation has made mistakes and there are flaws, but as citizens work together without hatred and rebellion those issues can be resolved. It will take time.
In some countries disagreement with the government results in prison or death.
Vote to preserve freedom!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
