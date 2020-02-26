Letters to the Editor

McSally is
no McCain
Re: the Feb. 23 article “‘Eye-popping’ study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change.”
Until recently, I thought of Sen. Martha McSally as an independent thinker in the mold of John McCain. Now she seems to have given that up and has become just another Republican. In her heart, though, I wonder what she thinks of the news about our water supply in the article, as she supports policies that destroy our water supply. Can she sleep well at night? Would she consider standing up for our state’s water needs and cutting global warming instead of increasing it? I hope so.
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Why wouldn’t
the Russians meddle?
The acting director of national intelligence supplies a briefing and now he is to be replaced because the president doesn’t like what he said. Well for goodness sakes, it isn’t rocket science. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump get along and are reported to like each other. As to the candidate most likely not to win centrist/moderate voters, it’s Bernie Sanders.
So, the best candidate from Trump’s re-election standpoint is a candidate far from the center and that’s Bernie. I figured that out after listening to one Democratic debate. Now as to Russia trying to influence the outcome, does anyone seriously doubt they wouldn’t try? The USA has challenged Russia’s sphere of influence, so certainly they want to interfere with America. None of this takes a Ph.D. in political science or a trillion dollars in intelligence analysis to figure out.
Greg Hollingsworth
West side
Fitzsimmons
makes me smile
Re: the Feb. 22 article “The annual State of the State of Cartooning address.”
David Fitzsimmons’ opinion column on the State of Cartooning is poignant and relevant in today’s lopsided period of global authoritarian rule. I continue to look forward to experiencing a “Fitzsimmons” smile, and congratulate the Arizona Daily Star for continuing to print his cartoons of life as visualized through his creative, warmhearted humor.
Alison Hughes
Midtown
Growing old
is hard enough
Re: the Feb. 23 article “Banner-UMC gets accreditation for the care given to senior patients in emergency rooms.”
It was interesting to read the article today concerning Banner-UMC getting accreditation for care to senior patients in emergency rooms. It made me wonder how much specially designed care for that growing group of patients is being provided in other areas of Banner’s operation as well as other hospitals in Tucson.
Over the past 15 years, I have had the opportunity to serve as a volunteer in several Tucson nonprofit organizations that serve our elder population — although not in a medical capacity since that was not my field. It has been my observation that much could be improved in the overall care of this expanding group.
For anyone interested in learning more about this subject and what may be some of the shortcomings in care for this large and growing population, I would recommend “Elderhood,” a recent book written by Louise Aronson, who is a geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Terry Allen
East side
Ranked order is
the future of voting
I am very excited that allowing early voting in the Nevada caucus brought the use of ranked order voting. Finally, people can vote for their candidate of choice without worrying about needing to vote against their least favorite candidate. I prefer candidate C, but I can’t stand candidate A, so I am going to vote for candidate B in the hopes A won’t win.
We would have had a very different result in the 2016 presidential election if voters had been able to vote first for someone other than Donald Trump or Hilary Clinton and then as their second choice, vote against their least favorite candidate. Many people voted for a third-party candidate and even more people sat out the election because they did not like Trump or Clinton. Had they expressed their preference for or against the major candidates, the results would have been different.
Nevada has proven that this system can work.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Sinema, Democrats
wrong about Stone
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is concerned that President Trump interfered in the Department of Justice sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone. “Improper political interference in ... sentencing recommendations, if it occurred, raises serious moral and ethical questions,” Sinema explained.
The concern and indignation regarding the DOJ’s decision to rescind its recommendation of a nine-year sentence for Roger Stone, after Trump tweeted about it, has been immense. But all criminal defendants are entitled to the basic protections of criminal procedure and due process, and they should not be subject to excessive punishment.
Even Stone.
Mr. Stone is a 67-year-old man who might not survive nine years in prison. Yes, as William Barr correctly explained, Trump should abstain from publicly weighing in on criminal cases, including this one. But the Justice Department changing an aggressive sentencing recommendation, under these background circumstances, is a humane approach to law enforcement. Notwithstanding Trump’s improper tweets, it was the right thing to do.
The judge, in sentencing Stone to 40 months, agreed.
William Cooper
Downtown
Concerned about
how far Trump will go
Does anyone see the parallel with China, North Korea or Russia? Donald Trump is following their recipe for dealing with those who dare to speak out. How will this escalate? The only difference in Trump ousting those patriots who spoke truth is we so far do not allow imprisonment, or worse, death. Who or what will cross him next? He is already after New York state and California. He verbally assaults colleagues because he cannot remove them. Will he resort to tear gas for groups demonstrating against his policies?
Susan Bennett
Vail
Home + Life section a cultural trove
Re: the Feb. 23 article “Botanical Gardens take modernist turn.”
Sunday morning I opened the Arizona Daily Star to find a really uplifting Home + Life section! It made me proud of our city and paper. The coverage of the modernist botanical garden work was refreshing. The feature on Cayce Miner’s high school musicians going to Carnegie Hall was exciting. Info on the new Ansel Adams exhibit tweaked my interest. The discussion of curb appeal at Tucson homes was interesting. And the article on the Mayan shaman ritualizing the celebration of cacao was fascinating!
As a teacher and lover of the arts and culture, I was gratified that your audience was fed such mature, hopeful and worthwhile material.
Sister Jane Eschweiler, SDS
West side
Out-of-towners can’t grasp our water concerns
Re: the Feb. 15 letter “Benson mayor right to support Vigneto.”
I find it so unacceptable for people who do not live in a particular area to comment on issues that concern that area. Lanny Davis lives in Washington, D.C., so he cannot know of the water concerns of Arizonans.
Currently there are only two main roads for access to the suggested development, Arizona 80 and Arizona 90. There is no way the roads can support the traffic from 16,000 people. The letter writer has no idea of the negative impact Vigneto would have. I suggest he stay in his own lane and concern himself with D.C.
Rachel Galindo
Benson
McSally ad misleading, at best
I just watched an ad on TV from Sen. Martha McSally. I was really appalled by her ad.
This is the first election ad for the senator that I have seen. It basically starts by saying Mark Kelly would have voted to overturn the 2016 election. Doing so would be impossible and McSally knows it. The worst he could have done, if he had the power, would have been to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, and replace him with Mike Pence. Not exactly a coup.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side