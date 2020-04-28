Letters to the Editor

We can disagree without insulting the other side
Re: the April 23 letter “Trump supporters must face reality”
As one of the deplorable conservatives who support the president, I would remind the gentleman of what President Trump has accomplished: A strong economy, a more secure border, reasonable trade agreements, our departure from the climate accord, ending the Iran treaty (which was absurd on it’s face), excellent Supreme Court appointments, and a rigorous defense of the Bill of Rights.
I could go on.
The letter writer believes that some of the president’s supporters must be, “logical, thoughtful, and reasonable people.” That statement suggests that he believes that most Trump voters are none of the above.
Sir, you display the arrogance, ignorance and phony moral superiority of what has become the once great Democratic Party.
Instead of spouting insults, offer good arguments against policy.
Reasonable folks can disagree without deriding those with whom they disagree.
J. Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
People of faith can also believe in science
Re: the April 21 guest opinion “Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis.”
This piece paints faith versus reason in either/or terms. As a man of faith who is also a scientist, engineer and artist, I find that many people of science are also people of faith who seek answers in scripture and in the natural world. As a man of faith and science, I am comfortable with uncertainty and know that sometimes the search leads to “I don’t know.”
In the scientific age, many of the prime movers were men of faith. Isaac Newton, Francis Bacon, Descartes, Johannes Kepler and Galileo are prime examples. More recent examples are Lord Kelvin, Wilhelm Röntgen and Werner Heisenberg.
Many believers view the current pandemic through scientific eyes, and I agree with the author that our president uses perceived self-benefit rather than science to drive decisions. I also share his appreciation for the health- care workers (and other essential workers) that serve us. We are all in this together.
Tom Anderson
Midtown
My children enjoy learning again
I am a mom of two boys who are in second and fourth grades. My oldest son has Tourette syndrome and learning challenges, and one area that has baffled us all is his reading. He can read anything but has some very quirky comprehension with holes that no one has been able to identify.
To help bridge this gap, I decided to give an online tool called Stride a try. To my surprise, we are seeing results I never imagined. Stride has helped us pinpoint where my son struggles so we can reinforce the specific areas where he needs additional help.
More so, this program has kept both of my sons engaged while we’re all at home all day, and it’s awesome to hear them having fun with learning again. Learning in this way has been eye-opening for us, and I can’t wait to share what we’ve discovered with his teachers when we get back to school.
Kelley Kaine
Marana
Governors face dilemma on economic restarts
President Trump said opening the economy will be his most difficult decision. The problem is it’s not his decision, but one for each of the governors and it will likely be the most difficult decision each of them make.
It’s a classic ethical dilemma where there is no right answer.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the others will need the wisdom of Solomon. Doing it too soon will result in additional infections and likely deaths. Wait too long and the impact on businesses and individuals will be devastating.
Bankruptcies, the loss of jobs, homes and health care will destroy some people. And regardless of when the decision is made, there will be harsh criticism from all sides.
It’s the classic no-win situation and I don’t envy the difficult choices that have to be made by our governor and the other 49.
Dan Watson
Oracle
Some things definitely need to change
Re: the April 25 letter “Yes, things have changed”
First, the writer is a nurse. My thanks to her for this service. However, the writer applauds President Obama for her ample supply of PPE during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic and blames President Trump for the lack of same during the current COVID-19 disaster.
Neither is entirely correct. H1N1 hospitalizations in 2009 were only 275,000. Stockpiles were adequate to meet those needs. Subsequent annual requirements further depleted this reserve. During the Obama administration, there was no priority to restock.
To further compound growing shortages, the US decided to rely on China for 50% of our medical PPE production. No wonder she has none during this pandemic.
We are learning a hard lesson, but national and state strategic levels of medical equipment need to be established and enforced as well as mandates for these items to be manufactured in the U.S.
Tom Hansen
North side
Blame for the deficit
is misplaced
Re: the April 25 article “CBO: Budget deficit will nearly quadruple due to virus-related recession, spending.”
I take exception to a comment in Andrew Taylor’s article stating that “the spending side of the federal ledger climbs due to the retirement costs of the baby boomers to Medicare and Social Security.”
Please remember that Medicare and Social Security are NOT costs of the federal government. They are trust funds holding the contributions of millions of retirees.
Whether the federal government has neglected to adequately fund these accounts or looted them due to the current emergency this is not the fault of retirees, as implied in the article.
The only benefit provided by the government is the administration of the funds and payments. The money therein belongs to the recipients.
Nina Campfield
Green Valley
Bring your own supplies to the White Mountains
I am 67 years old and live in the beautiful White Mountains in Lakeside. As I drive around going about my business, I see many out-of-towners, mostly from Phoenix and Tucson. Now there are over 600 cases of COVID-19 in Navajo County.
I understand that people love to get away and enjoy the outdoors. That’s great and it is good for the economy up here, but there is a downside. Besides bringing in the threat of more asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus, shoppers from out of town compete for limited supplies of many items including, yes, toilet paper. If you are planning a trip up here, please bring your own supplies, especially hard-to-get items. And please, practice social distancing and wear a mask in public, no matter your political views.
We already have the one of the highest per-capita concentrations of the virus in the country. I have COPD already and I don’t know if I’d survive this disease.
Bart Stegman
Lakeside
Denying help
is not the answer
Re: the April 26 letter “Impose consequences for reckless behavior”
Some have suggested that we should have a registry of people who want to resume their lives outside of their home and go back to work to support their families so we can identify them and not treat them if they get sick. If this is the case, we cannot rescue hikers and bikers who are taking risks for recreational purposes, or save the lives of drivers who are in accidents due to reckless behavior. Or, for that matter, people who fall at home because they were not being careful.
Living life involves risks unless you wish to stay home in bubble wrap forever. And yes, you are endangering the lives of others when you engage in risky behavior.
Francine Nordman
Northwest side
Trump should stump less and do more
During the greatest crisis America has faced in 90 years, we see our president almost daily in self-congratulatory news conferences, while our health workers are without equipment and test kits are available for only those who are already ill. Now he’s trying to inspire scientists to test household cleaners on us.
Using such products has been tried before. Hitler’s doctors tried all manner of experiments using caustic chemicals. The Hillside Stranglers in L.A. injected their victims with the same.
Now Trump says he was being sarcastic. Really? That’s not the idea I got from watching his press conference. He thought he was having an epiphany. Even if it was a joke, we need a leader, not a Joker-in-Chief.
If he gave up the daily stumping speech, he would have many more hours of the day to spend on helping with this crisis.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
Stock market should be closed
Nearly everything else is closed, so why is the stock market still open? It is so painful to daily see the market whipsawed by fear, innuendo and rumor. Close the market and give it and us a break.
Let’s focus on what really matters, the health of the nation and getting past this pandemic. Later we can worry about the direction of stocks when everyone has calmed down.
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
Steller’s column was on the mark
Re: the April 26 column “Responsibility for the collective good is more important than individualism”
Tim Steller’s column on responsibility struck home for me.
I have feelings about many topics but also have difficulties explaining them to others. I side with most protests and support protests as effective in influencing public opinions. I’ve had trouble getting my head around current protests about COVID-19 restrictions.
Steller both clarified and provided a way for me to articulate my feelings. Individual freedoms and personal responsibility are in conflict during this crisis. I seriously dislike governmental and other edicts interfering with my ability go go where and when I please. I’ll relate to people in appropriate ways. But I also do NOT want to put the health and lives of others at risk. I never did!
COVID-19 far exceeds my limited medical knowledge so I’ll follow what seems to be rational limitations even while they interfere with my personal liberties.
Marion Leonard
East side
Border Wall money could be better spent
Every weekday I watch and hear an endless array of trucks pass through the streets of Douglas headed out to work on the border wall on the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge. I also read about and watch on television the seemingly endless lines of Americans waiting for food distributions, unemployment benefits, small business loans, adequate PPE, et cetera.
Even with the money already allocated to help Americans in need, more will be needed.
Sixty-three miles of border wall has already cost Americans, not Mexicans, $1.3 billion. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Defense Department funds already obtained to build remaining miles was used to help Americans currently in need? It would also give everyone the time needed to do environmental impact studies on the designated areas.
Mary Morris
Douglas
Star’s Time Machine
a wonderful diversion
As a former high school history teacher, it give me so much pleasure to read the monthly Time Machine section of prior newspapers. Keep it up, as it is a wonderful diversion from the current situation.
Melinda McKinney
Foothills
Let’s trust businesses to keep public safe
People have been freely referring to businesses as essential or nonessential, which is a misleading and mistaken dichotomy. Certainly, essential applies to some businesses, but that should not automatically mean all others are nonessential.
There are many businesses that can modify their policies and procedures to make them safe for customers. Let’s call them “manageable” or something similar and let them get back to work. Trust in their logic and caution so we can slowly return to business as usual.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Cheers for Safeway in Menlo Park area
It was interesting to read about a shopper’s experience at a supermarket in Oro Valley. I shop at a comparatively small Safeway in Menlo Park. My recent shopping experiences have been entirely different. Only one entrance is open. Shoppers are greeted by an attendant who thoroughly wipes down each cart. The floors are marked to encourage physical distancing and all of the aisles are marked to be one way.
Associates are masked and there is a shield at each checkout. The store also limits entry to no more than 100 shoppers. As has always been my experience, the staff continues to be friendly and accommodating.
Some supermarkets, like this one, are doing their utmost to protect their customers and their staff. They deserve kudos.
Thomas Giannini
West side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!