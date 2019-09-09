Does anyone even care about UA football?
Given that it is apparent that the UA Wildcats football offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone is out of his league in calling plays, the next question one should ask is, “does it really matter?”
The fact that the football program lags both the baseball and basketball programs in fan interest in both Tucson, and throughout the state, would suggest “no.”
Heck, for that matter, when the university gets around to demolishing and rebuilding the west stands at the stadium, one could rationalize that the only reason to do this is to be able to have a place for the visiting team’s fans and accompanying band members to sit. Like my uncle Harry used to say “A good man knows his limitations, a better man knows what not to try to do, given those limitations.”
Spike Horrigan
Northwest side
City must make housing available for all residents
When dipping into city residents’ pocketbooks, unmet needs should be front and center. The proposed new fee to support green storm water infrastructure projects is designed to produce $3 million per year (including $700k in administration). An unmet need, more important than storm water management, this relates to the many Tucsonans who are being stretched further and further due to lack of affordable housing.
The $3 million per year could go into a workforce housing development fund to build/rehab more affordable housing. The city should do more to help meet this growing need, starting with tabling the nice to have storm water project or finding other funding sources to support it. I would be quite willing to pay $3 per month to help struggling families find decent housing.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Trump should not go to next year’s G-7
Our president’s abysmal performance as a spoiler at the recent G-7 summit struck a new low in international relations, despite the touted photo-ops of him and French President Emmanuel Macron embracing. This of course reflects Trump’s 2016 run for president on a nationalist agenda, mocking international consortia as counter to U.S. interests.
Among other atrocities, he once again broadcast his disdain for combating global warming, boycotting the session on climate change and bragging that our country controls tremendous wealth in energy resources that he refuses to sacrifice over environmental concerns.
We are slated to host next year’s summit, which Trump plans to hold at his highly profitable resort in Doral, Florida.
I strongly urge the five European nations and Canada to boycott next year’s meeting en mass and hold a G-6 summit elsewhere, barring our country from attending under our current president’s leadership.
John Newport
Northwest side
What about the deaths that aren’t gun-related?
Re: the August 28 article “Mass gun violence is too common — let’s do something.”
Molly McKasson Morgan’s comment on mass gun violence is too common: Let’s do something. There are 30,000 gun deaths in America each year but if we break it down, 65% or 19,500 are suicides, 5,100 or 17% are drug gang related, 4,950 or 16.5% are justified police shootings.
Four-hundred and fifty or 1% are mass shootings. U.S. gun homicides rate similar to other G-20 countries if you take out suicides and gang killings.
There are 40,000 drug overdoses deaths, and 36,000 deaths from pneumonia alone. 250,000 medical malpractice deaths from doctors alone. Every day 30 people die in car crashes from impaired drivers. 6,000 teens die from suiside a year. 34,000 deaths from vehicle crashes a year. 600 ATV deaths a year. And we’re concerned about guns. Lets do something about the other deaths that guns don’t do, which are far greater in numbers.
Terrence Przybylski
East side
When recession hits, migrants will want help
I find it very interesting that the politicians telling us we are headed into a recession are the same ones that are promoting better and easier immigration policies. When the recession arrives, and it may happen at some time in the future, many of those immigrants, both legal and illegal, will be out of work and probably applying to our government for unemployment benefits.
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
A slope less slippery when it comes to guns
Re: the Sept. 3 letter “Red-flag laws head off crises before they begin.”
Decrying the slippery slope, one writer suggested judges issue stop “red flag” orders on automobiles, since they can be used as weapons. I laughed because that’s exactly what we do. Doctors can report potentially impaired patients to the DMV, requiring them to retake the driving test. Drive drunk or recklessly too often, and a judge will take away your license, even if you haven’t hurt anyone yet. Continue to drive, and they will impound your car.
Maybe we should combine the two — if you are declared too hot-headed, irresponsible, or unstable to drive, then you also can’t have a gun. Responsible gun owners have added incentive to drive safely, and people don’t have to die before we confiscate a gun.
Wins all around.
The writer said legislation should focus on the person, not the gun. Intervention does that, letting families protect their own, and it’s only slightly slippery. I hope he finds comfort in that.
Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
We must vote McSally out in upcoming election
By now no one should be surprised by how despicable the Trump administration can be or how low they can go. The recent decision to deport migrant children and others who are in the U.S. for sanctioned medical care is certainly reflective of the complete lack of empathy and human compassion of this administration. I give up on expecting anything else.
What I can’t accept is the complete lack of outrage from the Republican-controlled Senate. Where is oversight? Where is simple human decency? Sen. Martha McSally has fully aligned herself with the inhumane decisions of this administration. Please go online to her website and let her know what you expect from her as she represents you. You’ll be sure to get a response form letter in about six weeks that fails to address your concerns. Then, in 2020, vote her out of office. We are all better than this.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Global warming is real, but untrue beliefs exist
Re: the September 3 article “Open your eyes to climate change; we need to take aggressive steps.”
Ross Carroll reports a conversation with a retired petroleum geologist who said that global warming was a myth. I am a retired geologist in the mineral exploration field. Global warming is not a myth, but the popularly held belief that carbon dioxide is the major cause is mistaken.
The climate history of Earth is recorded in the rocks. These data show that there is rarely any correlation between temperature and carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere. Where there is an apparent correlation, such as during the glacial-interglacial cycles of an ice age, the temperature always changes first, followed by changes in carbon dioxide.
That’s because temperature controls carbon dioxide solubility in the oceans.
There is no physical evidence supporting the contention that carbon dioxide and the greenhouse effect are significant drivers of global temperature.
Jonathan DuHamel
West side