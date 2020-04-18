Letters to the Editor

Costco sets example for other grocers
I went to Costco last Sunday and was surprised and pleased at their effort to mitigate coronavirus at their store. Customers were directed to pick up a trolley that had been cleaned by an employee. Then we were directed to maintain 6 feet clearance while we waited at the entrance.
Entrance into the store was controlled by the number of customers that were in line at the checkout stations and we were allowed entry in batches. Customers were directed to maintain clearance while at the checkout stations. The trademark free samples had been eliminated to avoid customer bunching. They also had a big sign at the entrance that listed the items that were out of stock
Thank you, Costco.
Now, why don’t Fry’s, Walmart, Basha’s, Safeway, Albertson’s and the rest of Tucson’s grocery stores adopt the same efforts? This isn’t rocket science. All the offending supermarket managers should take a trip to Costco and implement something similar in their store. Your customers deserve it!
Sterling Herstad
North side
Now is the time to invest in higher education
The certainty of a forthcoming recession with millions of people out of work and jobs of the past transforming to technology necessitates a massive 21st century workforce development effort. Now is the time to invest in higher education like we have never done before.
Fund community colleges and state universities at a level that would allow them to offer free tuition for all general education courses and sliding scale tuition for different fields of study based on ability to pay and probable future earnings. Give corporations an educated workforce incentive instead of long-term real estate and income tax exceptions to pay for it.
Demand accountability from higher education but be mindful of students desired outcomes and environmental factors. Our world is changed forever by this pandemic and how we work and live in it will take new skills. Educational institutions at all levels will need the resources to do this but higher education should be available to all who seek to be part of a new economy.
Mark Hanna
Foothills
Be safe (and alert) on The Loop
It’s great to see folks walking, running, hiking and biking on The Loop. The numbers of us who use this gem of a recreation path have multiplied. That said, can we all use some common sense.
Since there are so many more of us, please turn down or take out your earbuds so you can hear those of us on bikes alerting you to our presence as we pass. I was run off the path today as someone with their earbuds in did not hear me call out “on your left.” We all need to stay healthy so don’t let our Loop become a safety hazard.
Marcy Tigerman
Midtown
AZ unemployment system is archaic
Re: the April 2 article, “Tucsonans, trying to get unemployment, other assistance see many flaws in system, calls.”
Thanks to Patty Machelor for her article about people trying to get unemployment benefits. However, I encourage her and others to dig deeper.
First, about the benefits themselves. I needed unemployment benefits over 10 years ago but DES and unemplyment office are still using the same badly designed online system. And worse, over 10 years ago, they only paid a maximum of $240 per week, no matter what job you’d lost and their payments have not changed in over a decade.
Where is all the money going that companies pay into unemployment insurance benefits?
Second, both websites take you in circles. For those that are not computer savvy, the challenges are even greater. I feel that DES and the state deliberately make this a cumbersome process to discourage applicants, creating another barrier for people marginalized in our community.
These inadequacies are NOT just because of COVID-19, they are systemic and have needed attention for years.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Candidates shouldn’t
be collecting signatures
Re: the April 3 article “Pima candidates defy stay-at-home order, collect signatures.”
You have got to be kidding. I read in the Arizona Daily Star that canvassers for some local candidates for local offices (including Adelita Grijalva) are going face-to-face to get signatures for their candidates to be placed on ballet to replace Mr. Richard Elias. Really?
Do these people not listen to or read the news? Do they live in caves?
Shame on them to put others at risk. Even if they could somehow distance themselves from others, it is my understanding that virus particles could be on their clipboards and pens.
Come on people, where is that caring spirit?
Karen McKee
West side
Recycling PPE
The news is full of complaints about medical professionals not having enough PPE. I wonder if anyone has looked at recycling the PPE.
For example, when you rent shoes at a bowling alley, they have been sterilized by ultraviolet radiation.
As a retired physicist, I would think other forms of radiation may be effective against a virus.
One very simple method might be heat radiation. Put the masks and other items in an oven at, say, 105 degrees for a couple of hours. This might be more effective than storing them in a paper bag for use the next day, as Banner is doing.
The question to find out is whether the item is truly sterilized and if the parts of a mask, such as the elastic strap, will tolerate high temperatures.
Ronald Frank
Foothills
Enough with speaking anonymously
In my humble opinion, persons who are elected or appointed government employees who speak on the condition of anonymity violate the promise they made when they were appointed or elected. Each would have to be scrutinized, but those who violate should be removed and prosecuted.
This does not prevent them from reporting to their superiors, but making public exposures, which may or may not be true, not only complicates the political and organizational structure, but is not in keeping with the federal or state constitutions and laws. There are limits to freedom of speech.
Felix Vermette
Northwest side
It’s time to acknowledge UA basketball’s sins
We retired to Tucson because of the climate, outdoor recreation and the University of Arizona. Our son graduated from the UA in 2014 and on our visits we enjoyed many basketball games.
We purchased season tickets last year. It was exciting in the beginning, with such a promising team. Then we learned that top freshman players only stay one year. Then the coach has temper tantrums and becomes the subject of an HBO documentary.
I guess we were naïve to think that the cloud over UA basketball had been lifted. We were wrong.
At this point, innocence or guilt does not matter. No matter how you slice it, it smells. Now is the time for the UA and Sean Miller to be totally transparent, make the hard, unselfish decisions, end this mess and return the UA basketball program to one we can all be proud of. Your large, loyal fan base is banking on it. Time for UA basketball to “Bear Up!”
Mark Johnson
Marana
Trump has become
the invisible president
During this pandemic, we have an invisible president who refuses to put America first. He dodges reporters when pressed to answer questions and continues to lie to us. The only person who is telling us the truth is Dr. Anthony Fauci.
I wonder if Trump and his supporters, the Republican Party and Fox News still think this pandemic is a hoax.
We are facing this pandemic together, it does not matter what party we belong to. Our lives matter more then the economy.
Let us not forget who had our backs during this crisis we are facing. Our state governor has our backs, not Washington, D.C., nor the federal government and surely not Mr. Invisible, Donald Trump.
Odelia Bejarano
Northwest side
These checks aren’t coming from president
How arrogant! How egotistical! Donald Trump is not a benevolent father generously supporting his needy children. If these relief checks had come from his personal wealth, it would be one thing — of course we don’t even know what that is, do we?
The checks are funded with taxpayer dollars. And he has the unmitigated gall to sign his name.
These might not have even needed to be disbursed if he had managed this horrific pandemic proactively and responsibly.
Is there not a single Republican in Congress willing to challenge this man’s behaviors? Will no one address the emperor about his new clothes?
Please be sure to sanitize these checks before cashing.
Dr. Margaret Drugay
Midtown
Trump’s press briefings only cause confusion
I saw Trump’s daily press briefing and his answers only cause more confusion. Without going into details, it was my impression that he does not know the situation, insults the reporters asking legitimate questions and really does not help the states in dire straits.
This man is unfit to be our president. Let us get rid of him in November.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
