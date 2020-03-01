Letters to the Editor

Higher speeds mean deadlier accidents
Re: the Feb. 27 article “Senate OKs bill that would give fast drivers break on speeding fines.”
Really? Then I want the deaths and disabilities caused by speeding attributed directly to those state lawmakers. In recent years, more drivers are totally ignoring the posted speed limits, and there are more high-speed auto accidents, especially within the city.
There also seem to be more rollover accidents reported as well, and you just about can’t roll your vehicle over unless you are traveling fast. The speed limits were put in place for safety reasons. It seems that now very few people even care about safety, theirs or anyone else’s. Is it that our cities and state can’t afford to hire enough patrolmen to enforce the safety guidelines, or don’t they care either? Apparently the state doesn’t.
Dennis Bourret
East side
What does wall builder pay for our water?
The continuous stream of heavy trucks hauling gravel and steel columns through Ajo on their way to border wall construction sites raises at least one puzzling question. Obviously, enormous quantities of water are required to install these columns, yet the trucks are not hauling water. Recent revelations are that the private contractor is drilling wells to obtain water from the immediate construction area.
The question: How much is the contractor paying for the public water it’s consuming? Inasmuch as water in this desert area is a scarce commodity, then according to the laws of the free market, it ought to command a premium price. Getting an answer to the question of the price paid by the private contractor for the public water has proved exceedingly difficult. No one seems to know or to be willing to divulge the answer. Perhaps another reader knows the answer to this not unimportant question?
Ted Whittemore
Ajo
Far-left label tossed around
The Democratic debates make clear that the media and candidates treat the term “social” and its variants, –ism and –ist, as four-letter words. Candidates who support social programs such as affordable health care, less inequality and decent paying jobs are labeled as the far-left. Maybe the media should hire a few consultants who were alive during the late 1940s and 1950s, when government made some effort to listen to the public.
Imagine that President Dwight Eisenhower is magically transported to 2020 and asked to politically label current presidential candidates for the 2020 election. Based on his era, this would be his probable assessment: there is no far-left candidate; Sanders and Warren are traditional Democrats who support the majority working class; Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, and Klobacher are pro-business Republicans. Finally, President Trump’s behaviors and pronouncements mirror those of right-wing authoritarians Eisenhower spent five years defeating in Europe. The U.S. has always had a mixed economy. Let’s substitute reason for labels.
Glenn Rodey
Northwest side
McSally puts health of Arizonans in jeopardy
This week, Sen. Martha McSally jeopardized the human rights and health of Arizonans by voting for the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.
Both of these bills clearly reflect the Republican desire to strip access to abortion care and polarize voters ahead of the election this fall, and McSally is no exception.
McSally has a record of supporting dangerous anti-choice legislation that impacts not only Arizonans, but people abroad. In addition to her support for these two dangerous anti-choice bills here in the U.S., McSally supports the deadly Global Gag Rule, which bans health-care providers that receive U.S. aid from discussing abortion, making it even harder for people in developing countries to access critical health care.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Senate Democrats fortunately safeguarded Arizonans from these two harmful anti-choice bills. No thanks to Sen. McSally.
Leigh Moyer, #Fight4HER
Arizona organizer
Downtown