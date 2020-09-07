Letters to the Editor

Economy was stagnant when Trump took over
Joe Biden is saying that Donald Trump inherited Barack Obama’s and his great economy. Really? For the last quarter of 2016, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.9%. For the entire year, GDP increased 1.6%. An Aug. 16, 2016, CBS article read, “Let’s Face it, the economy is going nowhere fast.”
From the article: “First, it is clear that the economy is much weaker than we thought. A number of economists are now also ratcheting back their forecasts for full-year growth to less than 2 percent, or what many experts think is the economy’s “stall speed.” The economy was slowing and going in the wrong direction.
Ask yourself, if it was doing so well, then why did longtime Democrats in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania vote for Trump? Hillary Clinton was touted by Barack Obama as being his third term. Do you really believe Biden’s proposed tax increases and leftist policies will spur economic growth? Trump created a robust economy once and will do it again!
Shane Foster
East side
Sanity will return in about 60 daysl
So, Emperor Donald Trump says the election of Joe Biden will bring on a new “dark age” of misery and mortality. Well, we do have a dark age, like the plague that damaged Europe hundreds of years ago, called coronavirus. But our present plague is on Donald’s watch.
He says that electing Biden will bring on “death in the streets” and he even offered from the stage to send in his own armed “home guards” to clean up the streets of our country, which he says would be done “in hours.” Wow!
Perhaps he could use some of those hours to actually fight COVID-19 on a national basis, rather than shrugging it off as if it had been conquered by him alone. He has publicly denied any responsibility for the virus spread.
In about 60 days we’ll be rid of him and sanity will return, even to the White House. No more using it as a political prop.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Tucson heat is like
Phoenix’s 30 years ago
Re: the August 10 op-ed “We need a bipartisan, global climate plan.”
I have lived in Tucson since 1977 and agree with Doug Pickrell that Tucson is now as hot as Phoenix was 30 years ago while Phoenix’s temperatures rival Yuma’s of 30 years ago.
This heating trend must stop! Climate-change bipartisanship must triumph over today’s bitterly divided politics. It’s already happening.
Nearly 20% of the co-sponsors of a wide variety of climate bills — the Use It Act, the Reclaim Act, the Growing Climate Solutions Act and the Best Act (which includes Sen. Martha McSally) — are Republicans. That’s a great start!
Thank Rep. David Schweikert and Sen. McSally for supporting these bills. Even better, urge your Republican and Democratic elected officials to support HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, the most effective first step to putting the brakes on climate change!
Jerry Borchardt
East side
GOP convention
was ‘educational’
Boy, wasn’t the RNC educational. We learned that women are too stupid to understand voting so should let hubby do it. Also they still don’t understand the health of their bodies, so they should let the old white men continue to control them.
If Joe Biden wins, he will then tell us what to eat, what car to drive, what clothes to wear, what religion to join, and how Black or white we can be. Of course, he will take our guns and tax us into an even poorer house than many are in now.
I may have missed a few points but my head is still spinning as I cower at home, waiting for Donnie and Mitch to lead us back into the dark ages. Isn’t that what ISIS was trying to do? Oh well, soon we will be free and won’t have to think at all, for the GOP will do it for us.
Carl Olson
West side
Biden must be
more visible
Getting close to the elections, Joe Biden is scarcely seen pushing the Democratic agenda. Trump is all over the media, blaming Biden for destroying American society, while he is off doing it himself. Democrats need to be aggressive and visible the closer we get to election time.
That will increase Democrat’s chances to win the election. We do not need four more years of Trump destroying our democracy.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Allowing the president to lie diminishes us all
When we allow our president and his administration to regularly lie, we facilitate the downfall of an open and trusted government. Now, four years into fulfilling the goal of making America great again, we realize just how far we have come to actually making America less great.
The one thing that makes our country so great and puts it above so many other countries is our right to vote, knowing our vote will be counted, our ability to vote will not be impeded, threatened, or marginalized in any way. Yet today we find the president interjecting his own personal henchman to head the Postal Service with the specific task of slowing down the mail and making the case that voting by mail is not a good choice.
Basically, sabotaging our right to vote. We should all be deeply concerned with this abuse of power, something that is likely illegal and definitely in violation of the core principles of the Constitution.
Mark Sensibaugh
Southwest side
Lute will forever
be missed
Lute Olson has departed the earth but not our heart. In the 44 years I have been in Tucson, there is not one other individual who brought so much joy and respect to our community. Wherever he went with that neatly coiffed white hair, he was thought of as a deity in our community.
Beside basketball, he was our ambassador of joy, discipline and love for our city. Lute, we will always miss you as our coach for all time. RIP, Coach Olson.
Jimmy Fein
Midtown
Punctuational
discrimination
As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: “The event came on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man.” Please tell me, why is “white” lowercase while “Black” is capitalized?
This is clearly a form of punctuational discrimination. Either capitalize both words or lowercase them both, but please do not continue this kind of discrimination, even if it is currently fashionable.
Kendra Gaines
Foothills
Fair distribution
of vaccine unlikely
Imagine the ineptitude and corruption of the current administration’s vaccine rollout when it finally comes. There were an estimated 1,500 Americans present at last Thursday’s RNC White House presidential acceptance speech. All evidence revealed that the CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing were ignored.
These “friends” (sycophants and donors) will be first in line for the vaccine. All the ineptitude and corruption of the past 3.5 years point to this expected outcome. It then follows that the last in line will be our essential workers. We must prevent this: Vote this inept and corrupt administration out.
Connie Lewis
Midtown
Fitz’s humor
appreciated
If writing newspaper columns and drawing editorial cartoons were a baseball game, David Fitzsimmons would be right up there with Babe Ruth, hitting home runs. In this age of angst, we need some humor mixed in with the serious messaging that helps us think through the huge challenges of our time. Fitzsimmons provides plenty of chuckles along with his adept commentary on the issues. Welcome indeed!
Robert Binnewies
Foothills
Brush & Bulky folks
do an exceptional job
I wanted to give a big thank you to the workers who do the Brush & Bulky pickup in the neighborhoods. They do an exceptional job in cleaning up some pretty large piles that contain quite a wide variety of items, even raking the area if needed. I really appreciate this service. Thanks!
Penny Conger
West side
Protect workers
from the heat
Re: the Aug. 20 op-ed “AZ, Tucson should lead on heat-protection standards.”
I read with great interest the op-ed by Dr. Barbara Warren about the need to establish heat-protection standards for anyone whose essential job or living condition puts them at risk for heat-related illness or death.
I was particularly concerned to learn there are no legally required worker protection standards in our city, state or nation. In our increasingly hotter climate, we need to address this safety issue.
As Dr. Warren proposes, there needs to be an effective and enforceable heat-protection standard for all workers exposed to extreme heat on the job. Please let’s be an example for others and develop standards here in Tucson and statewide.
Jackie Day
Northwest side
Police take out anger on peaceful protesters
When a person of color is assassinated, seemingly without justifiable cause, a protest is a normal reaction. There are many people who object more to the protest than the actual murder. Many times, a criminally minded person or persons will insert themselves into a peaceful protest to loot and cause mayhem.
I wonder how people can protest without even a peaceful protest bringing down police anger? My daughter with a handicap lives three blocks from the police station on Capitol Hill in Seattle, and her firsthand observations of police retaliation are more like the peaceful march in D.C. when Trump “cleared the way” for a photo-op at a church with an upside-down Bible.
For those who will immediately suggest prayers, I will remind you that prayers have been used for centuries in the world without too much success. God gave us souls and minds to use wisely and said, I’m sure, “It’s all up to you now to use the grace that I gave you!”
Sue Rux
East side
Consistent leadership needed on mask usage
As a physician, I see firsthand how COVID-19 continues to harm lives and livelihoods, and so I’m concerned about the lack of consistency on safety measures coming from our state leadership. The science is clear that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Research also indicates that they can protect against influenza.
Gov. Doug Ducey has encouraged mask usage and getting vaccinated to protect against the flu, and, in turn, reduce illness and death as we continue to battle COVID-19.
As an advocate for my patients, I appreciate these measures. However, I don’t appreciate the contradictory message that Ducey seemed to send when he chose not to wear a mask amidst a not-socially-distanced crowd of 1,500 on the White House lawn during President Trump’s Republican National Convention speech.
As we prepare for battling the flu on top of this pandemic that has killed 180,000 Americans, we need consistent, strong leadership.
Eve Shapiro
Foothills
