Letters to the Editor

$3 trillion doesn’t buy what it used to
Almost 20 years ago we spent $3 trillion killing Iraqis. Why can’t we spend $3 trillion to save Americans? Don’t we have enough oil?
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
Without testing, we’re stuck at sea
As Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard University said: “We’ve managed to get to the life raft. But I’m really unclear how we will get to the shore.”
We have stayed home, been careful; we have gotten to the life raft. The next essential governmental piece, the oars, is however still missing. No arbitrary deadline will conquer this virus. We cannot get back to “normal” in this vaccine-less time if we don’t have testing (for the virus and for antibodies to the virus), tracing of those with the virus, symptomatic or not, and the quarantining or hospitalization for those with the virus. Without these we are, and will be perpetually, at sea.
At the April 14 news conference, Cara Christ, Health Services director and person-in-charge of the emergency response, stated: “We continue to explore how to increase testing … to explore contact tracing as well.” This is inadequate and borders on incompetence, and as Tim Steller said in his piece: “they didn’t have much to offer.”
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Trump supporters must face reality
Recent events have made me reconsider my ill feeling for the president. My feelings of disgust and revulsion are now focused toward his supporters. The president cannot change what he is, what he thinks and how he sees himself.
But, all of his supporters cannot be of the same mindset as he. Some of them must be logical, thoughtful and reasonable people who must see the ego-maniacal rantings, the lies and lack of character that the man demonstrates daily.
I do hope when they vote this year, they will reflect upon his actions and vote not for the party or past affiliations, but for the person who possesses the character, wisdom and decency to lead our country.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
‘Medicare for All’ a no-brainer
Re: the April 14 opinion “Our health-care system could be improved to help more Americans.”
To all readers of the Daily Star: Please notice Dr. Charles Katzenberg’s opinion piece (he was my favorite cardiologist until he moved to a different group that my insurance company refused to pay).
If we elect good national leaders who choose responsible experts to gradually fashion a system to cover everyone in our country with quality health care, then our mortality rates and medical bankruptcies will greatly decline.
Unions and employers should help plan a comprehensive system to cover medical care, dental, mental health, podiatry and long-term care. Our increased taxes would be much less than what we now pay to for-profit insurance and drug companies.
Remember, there are no copays for fire or police services. And, uninsured people could afford to see a doctor promptly.
Martha G. Ortiz
Midtown
Some simple advice
for complicated times
Shelter in place. Don’t touch your face. Stay away from the human race.
All of this will surely pass. So if it’s not too much to ask, buy some gloves and wear a mask.
The road ahead, it still looks bumpy. So keep your cool. Don’t get grumpy. And ignore the lies of Donald Trump-y.
Sancho Papalote
Midtown
Perhaps not
the holiest trinity
Re: the April 12 article “Gun ownership, and the ‘trinity’ of the Bill of Rights.”
Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion column in the Sunday, April 12, paper was informative. I always wondered how guns and religion are linked to some people’s belief systems.
Rereading his editorial, I sensed he felt a buoyant joy in seeing people lining up to buy guns and ammo during a world pandemic. My guess is these people felt anxiety and fear about the future.
Fifty years ago when I was a draftee in the Army, I asked a sergeant, “what is the scariest thing about going into a war zone?”
He told me it was “scared young kids with loaded rifles.”
Over the years, I have come to believe there are other equally scary combinations such as drunks or people on drugs with guns, children who find guns in their home, severely mentally ill and paranoid people with guns and people imbued with racist and hate propaganda with guns.
This pandemic will end, all things pass. I fervently hope that we won’t make it worse by shooting at each other.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
El Grupo is about
more than bike riding
Re: the April 18 article “Tucson’s El Grupo doing its best to ride out virus.”
Thank you so much for highlighting the work of El Grupo. I’ve supported El Grupo for many years and am a proud board member.
I am also a high school counselor and I’ve often wished we could bottle the El Grupo magic and give it to all kids. The lessons these riders learn in El Grupo go far beyond bike riding; they learn perseverance, time management, commitment, collaboration and they develop a fierce sense of community pride.
Yes, this pandemic is challenging. But El Grupo is full of creative folks with big hearts. Practices look different but the essence of the organization is going strong.
Brenda Kazen
Midtown
How things
have changed
There was a time when we had national disasters or war, that the Democrats and Republicans could work together to resolve this. That is not happening now. The Democrats’ hatred for Donald Trump is so great that they would rather have the economy collapse, in the hopes that he won’t be reelected.
They can’t even pass another bill to provide more money needed to help small businesses and when they do pass it, they will be adding extra things they want on the bill like before, that had nothing to do with the virus or helping the unemployed.
When Barack Obama was president, we had the H1N1/swine flu and Ebola. I don’t recall the media giving this a lot of coverage or even knowing how many people died. We definitely did not shut down the government. Amazing how different we can treat disasters based on whether the president is a Republican or Democrat.
Linda Hammond
Northwest side
If a business employs
500, it is not ‘small’
I’m a bit confused about the government’s approach to small business.
First, when is a business with 500 employees small?
Second, why is the focus almost entirely on employees, most of whom have unemployment insurance that is paid by their employers?
And third, what is being done to help owners of real small businesses with 20 or fewer employees, most of whom have ongoing business expenses as well as all of the same living expenses as many of their employees?
If these businesses don’t get more meaningful support they won’t be around when the pandemic is over. Then what will their employees do?
Gerry Maggiora
North side
Parade content: Choose wisely
Our family talked at the dinner table about the Confederate flag appearing in Tucson’s Rodeo Parade, and here’s what we came up with. Telling history involves making choices since time and space are limited. Parades have limited time and space and are inherently celebratory. (In contrast, funeral processions are mournful or contemplative.)
The items displayed in parades take on the aura of celebration, which implies the organizers’ approval. The Confederate flag calls to mind an agonizing time in Tucson’s and our nation’s history.
It belongs in museums and history textbooks where it can be explained and contextualized. Tucson should choose to not display this painful symbol in a parade that celebrates La Fiesta de los Vaqueros.
Martha Lee
Northwest side
Front-line workers appreciate support group
Re: the April 19 article “Help health-care workers keep their loved ones safe.”
I am writing in support of the Tucson-based initiative Health Care Workers Hosted: Coordinating Community Support for HCW, which I read about on the editorial page. As a mental health counselor in the community working with individuals and families, I recognize the importance of offering wellness counseling and mental health support to front-line health workers, their partners and children.
In these times of insecurity, it is important to recognize the psychological impact on children as well. This is rarely discussed yet can weigh heavily on parents. Our health-care workers and their families are going through so much right now.
It is good to see that an initiative is being mounted to offer these families the services they need, but do not know where and how to access.
Thank you members of HCW Hosted for having the vision to create this resource.
Bari Ross, LPC
Midtown
Golden rule
will help us all
Re: the April 21 article “Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis.”
I appreciate how my believer friends and neighbors find comfort in their faith and their religion. I am happy for them. As for myself, a nonbeliever, I have to look to the facts and science. I have to accept them and work with them.
What works for me, personally, is to look to my belief in the golden rule and to take action accordingly. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, treat others as you want to be treated.
In whatever words the thought is expressed or wherever they come from, they are needed more than ever. This thought put into action will move us all forward to a brighter day.
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Yes, there is doubt the wall will work
Re: the April 21 letter “Are jaguars worth more than humans?”
A reader tried to point out how the wall that our president is forcing on us is a good thing and that the natural habitat of the jaguar isn’t important to our environment. He mentioned, “Is there any doubt that a border wall could save migrants’ lives, both adults and children, acting as an impediment and a deterrent?”
And the answer is, yes, there’s plenty of doubt. I don’t see a wall saving lives. I see it just the opposite. So, do we want a wall that won’t work, or do we want to ruin another natural habitat that can’t be restored? I’d say put it to a vote, but we tried that already and ended up with the most unqualified president in the history of our country.
John Bingham
Northwest side
To flatten the curve,
tighten the rules
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a requirement that if you are going to be out in public, you should be wearing a mask. Let that sink in a little. We only go out when we need to and always wear a mask and gloves.
In my shopping trips I see young mothers buying diapers for their little one. I have not seen one with any protection. My wife and I are doing our part to help ensure you don’t get sick. Please return the favor.
Bryan Case
Southwest side
Coaches should share in UA pay cuts
I understand the University of Arizona athletic department is self-funded and subject to separate decisions about pay cuts due to lost revenue from issues related to the coronavirus. But it seems so unfair that secretaries, janitors and other UA employees will be required to take a 5% to 10% salary cut, while coaches Kevin Sumlin and Sean Miller continue to receive $3.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, because they are “contracted in specific manners,” according to athletic director Dave Heeke.
I would hope that coaches Sumlin and Miller, as well as other highly compensated athletic department staff, would demonstrate their Wildcat spirit by voluntarily agreeing to the same furlough and pay-cut schedule as their academic colleagues.
Laura Penny
Foothills
Breathing
and appreciating
Gazing up at the tracery of mesquite greenery moving in the breeze against an April sky, I breathe in deeply and pause — with a feeling of gratitude, that I can easily breathe in and breathe out again while so many are struggling to take even one more breath.
Intubation, ventilation — a new vocabulary redefines our thinking as we graduate from toilet paper wars to isolation — and some to desolation with incomes waning and hunger growing.
Fear and frustration we feel, yes, but now an awakening — of thankfulness, respect and acknowledgment of the many new heroes in our midst — stockers and drivers, carers and cleaners, healers and helpers, truckers and cops.
Suddenly we’re clapping, saluting, cheering and waving, awed by their courage and splendid dedication.
We are mourning the lost, praying for the suffering, reaching out in hopeful empathy, while each moment remembering humbly the grace and responsibility of every single breath.
Mary Norman
East side
