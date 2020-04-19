Letters to the Editor
The Sons of Confederate Veterans float displayed the “rebel” Confederate flag in this year’s Tucson Rodeo Parade.

Found a treasure while housecleaning

Staying at home has forced me to clean out lots of paper junk that I’ve been putting off for years.

Imagine my surprise when I came across the comics section from Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. I had to think for a minute, why did I save this? Then I saw it: Non Sequitur by Wiley Miller and the infamous comic that got him dropped from the Arizona Daily Star.

Of course that’s when we were still being politically correct and not acknowledging the obvious about Donald Trump and his administration. Maybe if we had kept Non Sequitur, people would have become more aware of what’s happening or caught on sooner. Maybe we owe Wiley Miller an apology for not appreciating his prescience. And I’ve decided to not throw away that comics section.

Lynda Franka

Southwest side

A common mistake leads to misapplication

Re: the April 1 letter “Make lemonade out of a lemon.”

This letter expresses a common misunderstanding of what a protected class is. Under the law, “protected class” does not refer to a specific group of people. The term is not like “working class” or “middle class.” It refers to the classes, or classifications that the law applies to, such as race, religion or gender.

So for example, in the protected class of gender, it prohibits discrimination based on gender, but does not protect any specific gender over any other.

Discrimination against males is just as illegal as discrimination against females, because constitutionally we are all afforded equal protection under the law.

Paul Cook

Northeast side

Like it or not, rebel flag is a part of our history

Several readers have objected to my reasoning regarding the public display of the Confederate flag in order to remember our history.

Can we deny that Tucson had joined the Confederacy? No.

Do we still support the Confederacy today? Certainly not.

So, what is the point of the Rodeo Parade, or the birthday celebration of Tucson?

To remember our entire history, which was rather checkered.

Of course, a prideful display of the Confederate flag would be a political insult, but banning it from public appearance would blind us to our own shameful past.

We cannot ignore what happened, and we must work toward the goal of avoiding previous evil from creeping back in.

Why not suspend the Rodeo Parade itself because it is mostly an insult to our Native American neighbors and others who suffered badly from the colonialists? Tucson birthday celebration?

Shut it down, unless we engage critically and inclusively with all aspects of our history, which unfortunately also included the Confederacy.

Let’s not be hypocritical and pretend our innocence.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Considering the mask

in our new normal

The virus’ risk will ebb and flow over the next several years.

Wearing a mask all the time you’re out, along with distancing and hand washing, should become your way of life. What a pain!

But we’ve run into a virus that kills and weakens too many people. So finding a mask that is right for you is important, so you’ll not dread putting it on and keeping it on. In a friendly way, work with your source to try different mask styles.

Be picky — getting the ties and breathability right will require some experimentation.

Don’t share droplets and aerosols — stay home, stay apart and wear a mask. My mask protects you, your mask protects me. Good neighbors keep their droplets to themselves.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

A little rhyme

to pass the time

I wear a mask and hold my breath

One might think I’m scared to death

If other humans come too near

I quickly move away in fear

Our lives have really changed a lot

You might have it, you might not

There’s really no good way to know

With testing numbers very low

The Chosen One said it’s a hoax

As sickness spreads among the folks

Think he cares ‘bout you? Heck no

He cares for his portfolio!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

