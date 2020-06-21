Letters to the Editor

Ducey, Trump set to lead us to ruin
So now Gov. Doug Ducey says it’s OK that he ended his stay at home order even though COVID-19 cases continue to spike and has resulted in almost 1,200 people dead. How can he or anyone else justify that? Even his sycophant health advisor, Dr. Cara Christ, backed off on that one.
This is another in a long line of bad decisions that Ducey has made. For an example, look at Arizona’s standing as the worst state in education next to Mississippi. Between him and his mentor President Trump, this state and this country will go into the abyss pretty quickly. When will Ducey’s and Trump’s supporters get their heads out of the sand and see what’s going on?
Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.
Northwest side
America will remain free with Trump at the helm
Once again the liberal media have misinterpreted President Trump’s comments. His statement, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” does not imply peaceful protesters should be shot to death. As events on June 1 at Lafayette Park show, it’s that protesters should be shot with rubber bullets, which are rarely lethal.
The real injustice is being perpetrated by liberal mayors with their curfews. Lock up those committing crimes and leave the rest of us alone. Good people like you and me have a constitutional right to go outside on a beautiful night. This will be a free country as long as Donald J. Trump is president.
Walter Mann
Northwest side
Ducey decides to put Arizonans in danger
I am writing to express alarm at Gov. Ducey’s lack of concern for the health and well-being of Arizona citizens and the citizens of the world. I was a health-care attorney for 25 years, representing Arizona Department of Health Services and then the UA’s Health Sciences Colleges. I have served on task forces related to similar health crises.
Arizona is finally “first” at something. Unfortunately, it’s the number of new COVID-19 cases we have.
That increase is directly and causally related to the governor’s premature order to “reopen Arizona,” coincidental with President Trump’s self-serving visit to our state. Neither Ducey nor the president wears a mask in public, flouting science and medicine’s clear directives.
And what possible justification did he have to ignore the CDC’s phased reopening guidance? Where’s the leadership? It’s time to roll back reopening orders, stop catering to uneducated, uninformed and opportunistic politicians and start caring for the citizens of the world.
Vicki Gotkin
Foothills
Trump, Ducey lead the way in poor leadership
Got to love the Republican way when a plan comes together. President Trump said the states must lead and he is there to back them up.
Now, Gov. Ducey has adopted the same plan. Cities and other local governments can declare wearing masks as required.
Push the problem off on someone else and take credit when they take action.
Wonder why other nations didn’t figure it out and adopted national plans to address COVID-19. Guess their leaders understood being responsible.
Norman Patten
Midtown
