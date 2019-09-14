Scientific reality
vs. political expediency
What do Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Nick Lyon, Michigan State Health Director, have in common? Lyons decided scientists investigating the Flint, Michigan water issue were not agreeing with the State’s approach to covering up the extent of the crisis. He decided that it was the best approach to protect the careers of the elected state officials by denying scientists access to the information they needed to determine the root cause.
Ross decided that NOAA scientists stating that Alabama was not in the path of Hurricane Dorian, would refute Trump’s claim of Alabama being in the path. With that, he ordered the issuance of a false claim that early NOAA forecasts did include Alabama.
So now I get it. It is OK to refute scientific reality and to replace it with politically expedient false statements (fake news?). So using this political logic explains why global warming is really not an issue. So much for science vs. political expediency.
Frank Flasch, retired professional engineer
Midtown
Smears on Farley
weren’t condemned
There is a new tone in Tucson’s political scene and coming from dirty money. Every registered voter received the large postcard from the new Institute for Policy and Politics of Phoenix that depicted Steve Farley wearing a mask and giving the impression he was not trustworthy and voted against education. But it did not mention that it was a Republican bill damaging to public schools. Lies and misleading information came in another card from a local PAC.
I waited for a press conference or a statement from the candidates that benefited from these vicious attacks. Nothing!
Farley served 12 years in the crazy Arizona Legislature, representing Tucson’s LD9. I enjoyed his weekly Farley Report when the Legislature was in session. He is my friend.
I wish you well, Steve. Go create a beautiful mural or a stunning piece of public art, but for some other city.
Barbara Cain
Midtown
Grief can be
a prison
Are we being reminded Sept. 11, 2001 brought out the best in us: compassion, empathy, charity, and a sense of unity? Or is it reminder of a painful past?
Life-changing tragic events dot the lives of all of us, the death of a loved one, loss of a home, the end of a relationship, or the loss of a job. How we cope with these calamities often determines the quality of our lives.
We must not be imprisoned by anxiety or grief by events like Sept. 11, 2001. It’s not healthy or helpful to repeatedly re-experience the pain of old wounds. Self-inflicted suffering is pointless and damaging, likewise the use of these memories to punish others.
We shouldn’t forget what happened, but we are entitled to live happy lives, and that requires us to let go of the grief of terrible times and to move on.
Bill Riordan
Sierra Vista
Surely guns pose a health risk
One of today’s news headlines concerns the administration’s move to ban flavored e-cigarettes because of a surge in teen vaping. It is not clear whether the deaths of six people so far and hundreds of cases of pulmonary illnesses related to vaping also contributed to the decision.
This rush to address a problem caused by the voluntary use of e-cigarettes lies in stark contrast to the administration’s total lack of response to not only the 295 mass shootings of innocents as of September 11 this year, but also the larger epidemic of gun-related violence in this country.
Doing the bidding of the NRA, the president and the gutless Senate refuse to take even the smallest step toward universal background checks. Instead, the priority is to expend resources to attack the e-cigarettes, even though people can choose not to use them. Innocent victims don’t have the choice not to be shot.
Barbara Liguori
Northeast side
Crisis of integrity
on the sports pages
Re: the Sept. 12 article “Report: Richardson said he paid $40K to get Alkins eligible.”
The number of probable criminal offenses related to big-time sports that are ignored is growing exponentially. Today alone, the Star reported that Book Richardson paid $40K for Rawle Alkins’ eligibility, Justify (Kentucky Derby winner) should have been disqualified from Derby eligibility and Antonio Brown may play for New England this week with a sexual assault accusation hanging over his head.
It isn’t surprising that the UA, Bob Baffert and coach Belichick effectively “took the Fifth” by refusing to comment on the circumstances surrounding these actions. It is revolting to witness the utter disregard for rule of law where the almighty dollar continues to cover up any wrongdoing!
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Deportation of sick kids is unforgivably cruel
The latest decision by the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement allows the deportation of immigrant children suffering from rare diseases and illnesses. These are kids whose parents are paying for medical care in the U.S. by working and paying into private medical insurance.
There is no justification for deporting the youngsters to their almost-certain deaths except cruelty toward non-Americans. This is not the country that I know. This is not the democratic system that I taught to American students and to students overseas. It is not a country of any religious or ethical values. For the love of all that we value in life, we must protest this decision to all of our government representatives and public officials.
Marjorie King
Midtown
Stadium project exposes skewed values at UA
Re: the Sept. 11 article “Regents seek $32M for UA health-care, space programs.”
This piece, which details the Board of Regents’ request for $160 million to update and upgrade its academic offerings to prepare students for our evolving economy, is in stark contrast with the athletic department’s plan to spend $150 million to upgrade the bleachers at Arizona Stadium. Money for upgraded seats for fans to watch seven football games a year versus money to provide students tools to succeed for a lifetime?
I am as much a Wildcat fan as the next guy, but I draw the line when the athletic program overshadows the academic mission of the university. Hundreds of millions of dollars are poured into athletic facilities and coaches are the highest paid public employees in the state. Enough. Let’s concentrate on education, not on our performance in the various NCAA competitions.
I received a call two nights ago from a fundraising program for one of the university’s colleges wanting me to contribute. Really? Go talk to the athletic department.
Dave O’Hern
East side
Online tax payment’s
‘convenience fee’ a joke
I just received my 2019 Pima County property tax statement. The amount due increased 4.8% from last year. That would be bad enough. To add insult to financial injury, the TUSD desegregation tax increased 10.2% Holy cow! Will that insanity ever end?
The final spine-fracturing jolt to the camel came when I attempted to pay my tax bill online. I went through the entire payment process only to learn, at the end, that there would be a “convenience fee” of, get ready for this, $60.84! That is slightly more than 2% of the total tax due.
In fairness, when I reviewed the statement in more detail, there is a sentence “There will be a service fee of up to 2% for using credit or debit cards.”
Convenience for whom? Who authorized this 2+% rip-off of the Pima County taxpayers? This is outrageous. We taxpayers deserve answers. Why not a flat fee? Does it cost more to process a larger check amount? Come on.
Bernie Bennett
East side
Red-light cameras work; bring them back
The drivers of Tucson have shown that they cannot be trusted. Now I sit at any major intersection waiting for my light to change I will watch one to three cars run their red light as mine is green.
Those drivers are not only endangering others at the intersection, but they are stealing my green-light time and every car behind me. Call it Big Brother or government intrusion; I call it catching criminals.
Face it, there are cameras everywhere, in stores, gas stations, schools, banks, and even churches. I say, by camera or cop, if you’re caught breaking the law you should shut up and pay the fine or stop breaking the law. You had your chance and blew it right along with that last red light you passed.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side