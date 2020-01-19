Letters to the editor

Robocalls will succeed in driving away my vote
With the election campaign in full swing, I have a message for anyone running for office. I want you to be aware of one way you can influence my vote. For each robocall I receive from you or your campaign, I will mark it as a vote for your opponent.
Michael Holloway
East side
Another real-world parallel to ‘Joker’
Re: the Jan. 16 article “‘Joker’ Oscar nods a laugh, but film’s message isn’t.”
The recent column by Edward Celaya parallels to the actions depicted in the film. He writes: “A mentally ill character begins to stalk and murder and is depicted as laudable or even a revolutionary figure, something he revels in. The real-world parallels to this are striking.”
Mr. Celaya points to the killings by individuals in our society as obvious parallels, but I ask us to consider whether there isn’t a much bigger parallel in our country today. Don’t the policies that promote the rapid pace of climate change, that lead to thousands of deaths in our Arizona desert and the roll back of health and other live-saving policies sound another familiar bell? And these actions, too, are often depicted as “laudable or even revolutionary.”
Scott Morris
Midtown
McSally should vote to allow witnesses
As the Senate trial for the impeachment of President Trump draws near, I sincerely hope that Sen. Martha McSally helps ensure a full examination of this trial by requiring witnesses, such as former national security advisor John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify. I spent countless hours in the hot, summer Tucson sun walking from door to door advocating for McSally when she ran for Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat nearly two years ago. I was enamored when she was nominated by Gov. Doug Ducey to take the seat of my personal hero: the late Sen. John McCain. At the time, I could imagine no better candidate to follow McCain. Despite all this, I am more than happy to throw my entire support and volunteer efforts to Mark Kelly if McSally unquestionably protects Trump dismisses the Senate case as quickly as possible without any evidence or witnesses.
Bradley Zynda
Midtown
Republican consistency will always confuse me
Re: the Dec. 21 letter “Republicans consistent in defending president.”
This letter was correct.
Nothing matters to the GOP in the age of Trump except the economy. They shrug when Trump hires White House staff (Bannon, Miller) with clear ties to white nationalist hate groups. Just a few years ago Barack Obama inherited an economic nightmare. Within months of taking office, the economy turned around and improved steadily until inherited by Trump (which Trump and his followers will never acknowledge).
But during those years of an improving economy, Senate leader Moscow Mitch McConnell repeatedly refused to work with Obama while a reality TV star and con artist led a nasty, racist conspiracy theory about him. During the Clinton years, we had a remarkable economy helping people at all levels and a budget deficit turned into a surplus. The GOP couldn’t stand Clinton’s success and impeached him while right-wingers began conspiracy theories and hate mongering directed at both Clintons that continue to this day.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
McSally’s recent actions are a sign of desperation
Sen. Martha McSally called a CNN reporter who asked an ordinary, but important, question about possible new witnesses in the impeaching trial a “liberal hack.” Of course, this might have been an “innocent” though snide remark, but it is, unfortunately, deeply revealing of Republican political discourse, and McSally is by far not the only one in her party guilty of this kind of language and thinking. All senators, including McSally, have now sworn an oath to deliver impartial justice in the impeachment proceedings, so let’s see whether they live up to their own ethical standards, listen to both sides, and pursue truth, or whether that oath was nothing but lip service. In the last years, the political discourse on the right has turned into dogma and ideology, into disrespect of the laws and of fundamental principles of our democracy. We can certainly disagree about issues and approaches, but belittling and maligning the opponents is characteristic of dictatorship. Fleeing from reporters is a sign of panic.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown