Letters to the Editor

Presidency is
Trump’s safe space
President Donald Trump is desperate to stay in power and threatens not to accept election results. The presidency is his “stay out of jail” card where he can commit any crime and avoid accountability for abuse of power and corruption.
If “law and order” Trump seems to be losing the election, he may incite armed and dangerous, unregulated so-called militias to “liberate” ballots or worse: threaten the actual rule of law. He may also mobilize militarized federal agents, like the ones that cleared Lafayette Square for his photo op, which was possibly a rehearsal to use paramilitary force to dominate and crush dissenting Americans.
We citizens who want to remain a democracy may have to follow the example of the brave people of Belarus, who oppose their ruthless dictator.
As Timothy Snyder says in his book “On Tyranny”: “Be as courageous as you can. If none of us is prepared to die for freedom, then all of us will die under tyranny.”
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Mail-in voting fraud
just about impossible
Mail-in ballots are a safe way to vote. Does Donald Trump think that there is only one ballot form for the entire 50 states and several territories? Fraud in mail-in voting is just about impossible, because just about every school district, town, city, tribe, county and other body have their own ballots.
Thus, there are thousands of different ballots all over the U.S. and its territories. How would foreign countries be able to send in false ballots? Arizona has methods in place to make sure that mail-in ballots are kept track of, are authentic and are counted.
I’ve been voting by mail for several years now.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Trump has no idea about sacrifice
Re: the Oct. 9 letter “Trump wasn’t only one thinking it.”
Kudos to Mr. Johnson about President Donald “Bone Spur” Trump’s non-military excuses. I and my twin were born in September 1938 as premature, at 2.1 and 2.6 pounds, respectively. Our “immigrant” Swedish grandmother caused us to live due to her expertise as a trained nurses assistant.
We both had multiple pneumonia incidents through age 12 and the family doctor recommended that our family move to Florida or other warm area to ensure we made it to age 21. In any case, I suffered from additional issues with my kidneys and left eye. The bottom line is that we both “cheated” to ensure we were acceptable for military service.
No deferments in our house. I served our “Already Great America” for 20 years in the military and 11.5 years of civil service with no regrets. The White House Whimperer and his supporters need to look at reality for our nation’s defense and not “well paid off medical deferments” to keep America great.
Donald Groner
Benson
‘Solar Team’ grasps need for clean energy
Vote for Solar Team 2020, Bill Mundell, Anna Tovar and Shea Stanfield.
I am an avid environmentalist, a retired public school music teacher and an asthmatic. You can see why I want you to vote for Mundell, Stanfield and Tovar. We need clean energy to help slow climate change, my students need healthy lungs in order to keep playing their instruments and I need clean air to breathe.
When elected, these three Arizona Corporation Commission candidates will act to stem dirty energy, encourage clean energy and give us lower utility bills.
The Arizona Corporation Commission candidates are listed far down on the ballot. Please don’t skip them. We need cleaner air and elected officials that actually care about our health and what we breathe.
Vote for Mundell, Tovar and Stanfield. They won’t be mouthpieces for big utilities!
Lee Oler
West side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!