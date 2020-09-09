Letters to the Editor

With Trump, things could get worse
It’s obvious that the president knows how to call on police, federal agents and the military reserves to control people. That’s his method of managing the population. It amounts to a “beat them into submission” attitude. But then what? He has demonstrated throughout his presidency that he does not have the skill set necessary to work with people to solve problems.
What we need from our leadership is someone who knows how to listen to people, to understand people, to find solutions and to sympathize with people in need. Presidential belligerence does not unite a people.
If he were to be re-elected, I fear Donald Trump would feel emboldened to continue and probably increase the use of force and power as his means of controlling people (it takes the art of sincere personal persuasion Mr. President!). History has shown what unmitigated force leads to when the head of a government takes that route. Voters need to beware.
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
Look around to see Trump’s America
This is Donald Trump’s America. Almost 190,000 American deaths from COVID-19. Riots and murder in our streets. Russian interference in our election, invading our air space, spreading disinformation.
He embraces dictators, pushes conspiracy theories and denies science. This is Trump’s America. He owns this. Are you safer now?
Mike Dayton
Oro Valley
President doesn’t really support refugees
I was deeply disturbed by President Donald Trump showcasing his support of refugees at a new citizens ceremony aired at the Republican National Convention two weeks ago. He was so disingenuous. He has cut the number of refugees more than 80%.
Tucson and Arizona have always welcomed refugees and valued how they enrich us and our community. I have had the honor to know the Lost Boys of Sudan, and more recently, those from Syria and Iraq.
We should be giving support to refugees fleeing persecution and violence and restore refugee resettlement to the historic norm of 95,000 per year.
Rev. Nancy Meister
Foothills
Convention of states can rein in federal gov’t
I’m a district captain for the Convention of States Action in Southern Arizona and have an important message I’d like to share. No matter which political party you belong to, we must all unite to stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., from stealing power from the American people and spending our country into debt oblivion.
These past few months alone have seen our national debt skyrocket by the trillions — paid for, in part, by Arizona taxpayers! What if I told you there’s a constitutional way through which we can rein in Congress? Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows state legislators to call a convention whereby delegates from each state may propose amendments to the Constitution, such as setting term limits for Congress, balancing the federal budget and limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
Invoking an Article V Convention of States now may be our last chance to save America’s founding vision and restore political balance to our country. Please visit conventionofstates.com for more information.
Conner McKee
Marana
Trump has failed
to handle COVID-19
Re: the Sept. 1 letter “Double standard for Trump.”
My fellow letter writer wonders what the fuss is concerning Donald Trump’s responsibility for COVID-19. Trump’s justifiably being saddled with the 190,000 deaths from COVID-19 to date because instead of crafting a solid governmental solution, he politicized the issue instead of working collaboratively with the scientific community. He took the podium and shared his own “gut” scientific advice. Instead of working the long tail of this issue, he decided that testing itself is the problem.
Had he vigorously dived into helping the country manage the pandemic to its lowest impact he would, rightly, be given high marks. He didn’t make that choice. He didn’t make that choice because he is not capable.
He had a crisis to manage, he failed, and more people died than would have otherwise and more people suffered economically than would have otherwise.
Ted Ranney
Foothills
Popular vote should decide presidency
I just think we should have a national popular vote to elect the president. Why does my vote count more or less by region?
I want my voice to be reflected. When we vote for every other office, the candidate who gets the most votes wins. It should be the same for president.
Juliet Saxton
Downtown
GOP convention
set a bad example
What we needed two week ago in North Carolina and Washington D.C. was a good example. I saw a party in chaos and hypocrisy. It looked as though Washington was in a bubble: no masks, no distancing, no precautions.
How can we feel safe? It is like having a bad parent remark, “Do as I say, not as I do!” It makes a joke of all of us who are trying to protect ourselves and others, huddled at home.
Has Washington created its own “Truman Show” with its own alternative parallel world? The authorities are not facing the reality of the seriousness of the coronavirus, systemic racism permeating our society and the effects of unemployment.
The only consistency of this administration is its inconsistency. Truth is stretched to the point it is unrecognizable.
Antoine de Saint-Exupery said it well in “Wind, Sand and Stars”: “But truth, we know, is that which clarifies, not that which confuses.”
Paula Palotay
Marana
Trump needs to choose his words more carefully
In recent days, the news media have widely reported incidents in which President Trump has privately described men and women who have served in the armed forces as “losers.”
My dad served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. On his ship, he developed a serious illness that took his young life after returning home to his wife and four children. Therefore, we and others were the actual losers.
Why? Upon his death, he would not be able to teach thousands of college students or watch his family grow and then graduate from college. He was a degreed mechanical engineer who worked hard to earn his status and would help build America. He did not live to see his widow support his family on her teacher’s salary.
How many of the Trump family, according to research, have served in the armed forces within the last 150 years?
Zero. Our president should choose his words more carefully, and with honor.
Marilyn Jameson
Green Valley
Questions that must
be asked and answered
The United States faces a daunting task between now and Nov. 3. As responsible citizens, we all need to examine our beliefs, question the accuracy of the news and information that we receive, and make a plan to vote.
Regardless of party affiliation, when an incumbent runs for re-election, it begs the question: Are we better off now than we were four years ago? Are we healthier, happier, more caring and compassionate? Is the world a better place for our children, for the environment? Have we become the “more perfect union” to which we aspire?
A vote for the incumbent naturally invites four more years of the policies and performance that have brought us to this point. Thus far, Mr. Trump has refused to accept any responsibility for the current crisis. We need to ask: Is he capable of restoring the economy and health of our nation?
Alice Clabaugh
East side
If pandemic was a war, people would be angry
We are in the middle of a pandemic. Just because we want it to go away doesn’t mean it has gone away. Americans are generally impatient, spoiled people who don’t like to be bothered by inconvenience and have short attention spans.
There are, as of this writing, over 190,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States (averaging 1,000 per day). If these deaths were from a war, everyone would be upset and want our government to do something to stop the carnage. If we saw nightly television broadcasts with video footage of body bags stacked up in freezer trucks and pictures of people right before they were zipped up, everyone would be horrified.
Josef Stalin said that one man’s death from hunger is a tragedy; 1 million deaths is a statistic. Have we become that brutally callous? Wear a mask.
Maria (Mimi) Kross
Foothills
Rex Scott will shine
as a county supervisor
As an educator, I have known Rex Scott for over 20 years, during which time he was a school administrator. In that role, he was a problem-solver with excellent communication skills. He listened and sought solutions in stressful situations.
He recognized that people get into difficult positions, which allowed him to engage people in tough conversations followed by a commitment to action. Being a person who cares about others, he tried to collaborate on solutions to problems that met the needs of differing parties. But he is also a decision-maker when collaboration is neither possible nor practical.
Tight budgets are typical in a school system, yet Rex was able to allocate resources in a fair and considerate manner that worked for everyone. He demonstrated strong leadership skills. As a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, I am confident that Rex Scott will shine as a person of integrity and strong leadership with a solid commitment to those he serves.
Darleen Sithole
East side
Conspiracies theories a threat to democracy
Voting, it is said, is a sacred duty of citizens living in a democracy. But do they always make well-considered choices? In many instances today, that does not appear to be the case. This is due to the highly polarized nature of the electorate, which is exacerbated in large measure by the ready availability of a number of sources of communication residing on the internet.
Although they afford a platform for the expression of diverse viewpoints, which is generally considered to be a good thing, there is no direct or reliable “truth filter” on the material they provide. Thus, in a number of instances, they have offered materially false and, in some cases, outrageous accounts of behavior, as exemplified by the purported child sex ring run by Hilary Clinton in the basement of a pizza parlor.
What is truly astounding is the willingness of individuals to believe such apparently fallacious material. Whatever the reason, it bodes ill for the ability of our democracy to sustain itself.
Gerry Maggiora, PhD
Foothills
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!