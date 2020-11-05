Letters to the Editor

Pay to preserve
Amazon rainforest
The world has relied on fossil fuels since the 19th century, and we paid the countries that happened to be on large pools of this resource a lot of money.
Now comes the news that the Amazon rainforest is being destroyed so that the countries that are fortunate enough to be sitting on this natural wonder can support themselves with lumber and can farm the land that is cleared by fire. Too bad that we just realized that the world relies on the Amazon rainforest to be the “lungs of the planet”— to provide carbon dioxide absorption (from those fossil fuels to which we are addicted); act as a cooling center that helps to maintain our traditional weather patterns; and to home the rare plants and animals found nowhere else.
It seems to me that the world should pay those countries a lot to abstain from destroying a much needed resource.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
A documentary for our times
Yesterday we watched the documentary “What Killed Michael Brown” on Amazon and found it to be provocative and inspiring. Shelby Steele, a renowned historian, took the story of Michael Brown as an example of what is happening to young black youth in terms of our failure to inspire, educate and incentivize our youth. He says forget about “systemic racism.” Forget about “white guilt.”
It’s time we offer young black (and we add, all poor kids no matter the heritage) excellent education and employment opportunities coupled with a true belief that they can be successful. We recommend that everyone who cares watch this documentary!
Sally Mowris and Amelia Park
Northwest side
Testing doesn’t
cause disease
The president has come up with a method for eliminating all disease in the United States: stop medical testing. After all, the United States has a significant amount of COVID-19 because it conducts lots of tests.
Based upon this logic, if we stopped doing all medical testing, all disease would disappear since most diseases or conditions are diagnosed by medical testing. Think of all the money that would be saved since hospitals and other medical facilities would no longer have to purchase or maintain expensive diagnostic medical equipment. We would also no longer incur the costs in treating the diseases these tests diagnose.
Medical testing does not cause disease. It permits our doctors and other health care professionals to diagnose our condition and provide us with appropriate medical card.
Fred Hirsh
Northeast side
Tucsonans,
take it outside
As an infection preventionist who has studied communicable diseases for over a decade, the path to preventing COVID-19 cases is clear. Do not cluster together inside! Although people worry about disinfecting surfaces, the primary route of transmission is still from inhaling the virus.
Some experts have advised against gathering with people outside of our households for the holidays. Unfortunately, that is the safest option.
If you decide to gather with friends or family outside of your usual “germ circle,” here’s some ways to lower the risk of COVID transmission to yourselves and others: Socialize and eat outside, at least 6 feet apart; keep groups as small as possible; People should be wearing face coverings, if not actively eating/drinking; If you do not have an outside option, open windows and doors to improve ventilation; Avoid singing and yelling; Disinfect frequently-touched surfaces regularly.
Do not go to a group event if you feel sick or even “under the weather.”
Erin Archer Kelser, RN, BSN, CIC
Midtown
Standing on a corner in Marana, Arizona
Re: the Oct. article “Waking America up with a unique daily commute.”
After reading Nelson Alexander’s powerful opinion piece, I and many others were awakened by the alarm to the fact that skin color is still a huge issue in our country and community. Many people are filled with needless fear and ridiculous hate. While Nelson’s piece contains a pinch of humor, the message comes through loud and clear. Nelson holds up a Black Lives Matter sign on a corner in the suburbs and then receives gestures of disrespect, hate and anger.
I meet with a group of friends regularly with the goal of challenging ourselves to be better humans and anti-racists. We would like to support Nelson by standing with him on his “commuter corner,” tipping our caps to commuters and begging the drivers to challenge their own biases. Now, all we need to know is which corner! Thank you, Mr. Alexander, for your courage. Your actions are inspirational and commendable.
Janel Feierabend
Foothills
Why is the UA
in financial straits?
The “difficult financial situation” at the University of Arizona is a result of the exorbitant salaries of the administration, with the president at the head of the pack! A $1 million-plus yearly salary and living in a $1.3 million house maintained by the university. Others in the administration follow with $100,000-plus salaries.
The Arizona Board of Regents is complicit in this outrage for allowing this to happen! The priority of the Arizona university system should be directed at the cost of qualified Arizona citizens in attending the university. In the taste constitution, it says higher education should be “as free as possible.”
Francis Saitta
Downtown
International Affairs Budget worth protecting
The International Affairs Budget is currently at risk. Living through a pandemic, developing countries abroad are more at risk now than ever. This budget is vital because it financially supports developmental programs all around the world. According to the Borgen Project, the budget received only $54.2 billion in the 2019 fiscal year budget; this is less than 1% of the total budget.
Increasing the International Affairs Budget also helps the American economy as a whole. This will create more U.S. jobs as a result of new markets being opened to American businesses. In addition to a booming economy, the budget also allows for national security measures to combat terrorism.
The Trump administration is pushing to cut the budget by 30%.
I urge Sen. Martha McSally to protect the International Affairs Budget.
Asia Rose DuVernay, Borgen Project, Political Affairs Intern
South side
Attacks in France
pervert Islam
“To kill one innocent person is to kill all mankind (Quran 5:32).”
I was horrified to hear about the murders by so-called Muslims in France. It is a tragedy that these men take the lives of innocent people to show power. They bring nothing but heartbreak and misery. As a Muslim myself, it is shameful seeing these psychopaths commit horrific atrocities in the name of the religion I love.
However, rather than condemning all their Muslim countrymen, and their Islamic culture, France would benefit far more by coming together and showing compassion and love and proving that hate will not overpower them.
Nationalists, terrorists, criminal organizations and all extremist groups actively look for people who feel insecure, inferior and powerless to radicalize for their corrupt interests.
True strength comes from showing we will stand together, and not by creating divisions between ourselves, despite differences. True strength comes from understanding and honoring the differences between people, including their cultures, religion, and beliefs and proudly saying, “We are one people.”
Aamir Quraishy
Northwest side
Recall effort about
more than masks
Re: the Oct. 31 letter “Recall effort perplexing.”
The letter writer doesn’t see the whole picture. Her idea that mask-wearing is the reason for the recall of our mayor is way off base.
Regina Romero’s divisive tactics are creating an atmosphere that is most unbecoming to Tucson. Hanging a banner that says Black Lives Matter and then painting Stone Avenue with the same message while disallowing the thin blue line in front of the police station tells us that she is extremely prejudiced.
When she removed the off-duty police officers from polling places and replaced them with off duty sheriff’s deputies — because police officers are intimidating — is a clear example of her bias. If one law enforcement uniform is intimidating, why aren’t all law enforcement uniforms intimidating? Could it be that the Sheriff’s Department didn’t endorse President Trump and Martha McSally?
All our citizens are not really that blind to her actions. Makes you wonder just who is influencing her, doesn’t it?
Sue Hold
Midtown
Respect others; wear a mask
We may debate how to close or open the economy safely, how best to run schools, and many other pandemic related questions. But there is no debate about the importance of masks in helping slow the spread of this disease. If you don’t believe the doctors, look at the experiment in Kansas.
Some counties implemented the mask mandate of the governor, some did not. The counties that did impose a mask mandate have an infection rate one-half of the counties that did not mandate masks. The data is clear.
A mask is inconvenient, but nothing compared to being on a ventilator, or death. What a simple act of respect for one’s fellow citizen. Millions of Americans have made huge sacrifices, including their lives, to save this country and its citizens. Wearing a mask is nothing by comparison.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Masks, stop signs
and caring for others
Obeying regulations for red lights, stop signs and barricades keep us from potential harm, as does wearing a mask for our health and that of others. This in no way infringes on one’s personal freedoms, but shows consideration for everyone’s well-being just like obeying our traffic laws.
Frances LePree
Southeast side
UA has wrong priorities in place
Re: the Oct. 28 article “COVID-19 forces gem society to cancel next year’s TCC show” and Oct. 25 opinion “The UA should COVID test students living off campus, too”
Thank you Tucson Gem and Mineral Society. You canceled your upcoming show explaining you do “not want to be responsible for a single COVID-19 related fatality or illness.”
I wish the UA cared as much about keeping our community safe as you do. Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik put a nonbinding resolution to the mayor and council asking the UA to COVID test off-campus students upon returning to school from winter break. The resolution failed 5-1.
The reason? According to Kozachik the UA administration and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council pressured council members to vote no because “it might hurt the UA’s recruitment efforts.”
Really?! Recruiting students is more important than reducing deaths and serious illness in our community? Shame!
Tracy Pitt
Midtown
