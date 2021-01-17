Letters to the Editor

Vaccine distribution with zero politics
We are in the midst of a very serious health crisis with an almost immediate resolution in sight, yet politics prevail.
Bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end will require the active participation of both religious Americans, who should view vaccines as an answered prayer rather than a threat to their faith; and Black Americans, who distrust in the process that created it and the medical system that has mistreated them in both the past and the present.
Here’s a thought; when the vaccine is readily available, let’s inoculate those of all ideologies that want the shot and view the rest as wrongheaded.
No politics involved.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Don’t give Trump the print space
January 20, 2021 is soon to dawn. Will the press, including the Arizona Daily Star, Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, PBS, MSNBC and Fox to name a few decide to cover real topics of concern and ignore the rants of a spoiled child who has been sent to his room without dinner?
The Arizona Daily Star is an excellent local publication. Please, do not publish any stories regarding Twitter rants, etc., as President Joe Biden begins the difficult work of repairing the damage done in the past four years. And more importantly, will we the people stop consuming social media that works to fuel rage, rants and anything that will benefit investors and harm democracy?
The obstreperous child needs to be ignored. May excellent journalism flourish without superfluous distractions.
Jo Eaton
Oro Valley
No to Huckelberry contract extension
So, Chuck Huckelberry thinks he should have a new contract with a hefty raise?
Sorry Chuck. Yes, you’ve done a lot for the community, and as an avid cyclist (biker, to some of you) I especially appreciate The Loop and all that trail entails. Can’t you get along on $300,000? Maybe it’s time for you to take your greed and ride off into the sunset.
James Doyle
Saddlebrooke Ranch
Zoo expansion problematic
Reid Park was a major factor in where my partner and I decided to buy a home. Not only for us but for many in the community as evidenced by an any-day stroll where many families can be found enjoying themselves.
The Tucson City Council has traded, without full disclosure to the public, aesthetic beauty and inclusivity for public walls of exclusivity. Our wonderful Reid Park, maintained for public use by taxpayer funding, is slowly being re-appropriated to private space funded by taxpayers.
Barnum Hill and the more natural duck pond are to be absorbed by the zoo. The adjoining golf course is a perfect alternative for the expansion.
It is not too late to reroute. It is not too late to put inclusivity above exclusivity.
David Flax
Midtown
The woke left has prevented King’s dream
On August 23, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Now, here’s today’s “woke” version:
“I have a dream that my four little children will be judged not by the content of their character but by their race, ethnicity, gender, gender preference, sexual orientation and political beliefs.”
We’ve made so much progress!
Michael Carreras
Northeast side
Let’s stop appeasing Trump supporters
This morning I watched a Republican Congressman telling us that Donald Trump did wrong, but we should not impeach him because it will divide the country even more. Why do we have to continue to let Trump get away with crap just to appease his supporters?
We put up with lies that divided the country for four years, and nothing was ever done to stop these lies. Now his biggest lie, about a rigged election, has caused his followers to storm the Capitol. What about the 81 million people who voted to stop the madness? Don’t they count?
Rioting in the streets with guns and other assault weapons while killing people is not right and should be punished. Enough is enough. Stop him and his supporters from bringing down this country.
Impeach and convict all those involved in the domestic terrorism and/or threats of domestic terrorism.
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
Don’t give Huckelberry another cent
Why can’t I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can’t get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and wants a raise. Our board of supervisors have kept him in this position since 1993.
I guess they think he is doing a great job, especially on our roads and potholes.
I don’t believe any public administrator should hold the same position for 27 years, but I doubt our board of supervisors will see it that way. After all, he did sponsor closing the bars after 10 p.m. and we have all noticed how COVID-19 cases have plummeted since then.
Frank DeMayo
Northwest side
Another insult from Jan. 6
The American people have borne many costs from the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. From loss of international respect to loss of life. They will soon be handed another: The bill to clean up the aftermath, repair the damage and conserve the artwork. It will also include the costs of the investigation and litigation. The total will be eye-popping.
Personally, I don’t see why I should pay when the property damage was caused by supporters of Donald Trump. Let’s send the bill to Trump’s campaign. I doubt the taxpayers will ever see any money since it is well known that his campaign does not pay bills. But at least we will know the cost of the physical damage.
It will fall to historians to assess the true cost of the event and his sedition.
Christine Flanagan
West side
Democracy wins, the mob loses
In 1789, riotous French peasants, replicating our success against British tyranny, stormed the Bastille to rid themselves of a corrupt, despotic king and give power to the people. It did not end well for Louis XVI, as the peasant army began the downfall of the monarchy.
Czar Nikolai Alexandrovich II suffered the same fate when riotous Russian peasants invaded the palace to supposedly give power to the people. That didn’t end well for the people, but the despot was defeated.
I never thought I’d see such a sight in this country, but the images from our Capitol on Jan. 6 looked like a recreation of the French and Russian experiences. The big difference though is our riotous peasants were trying to take power from the people and give it to a despot-wannabe who bravely ducked out of sight when the action started.
Jan. 6, 2021, will have historians scratching their heads for centuries.
Barney McCloskey
Green Valley
Trump’s impeachment is justified
In asking whether Donald Trump should have been impeached, let’s set aside for a moment any words encouraging violent insurrection. Focus instead on his reaction to that violence, which he watched on a big-screen TV. He casually observed as a mob scaled walls, shattered windows, forced entry and beat Capitol Police.
Did he immediately call on the military or the National Guard, or even tweet for an end to the violence? Actions speak louder than words, but so does inaction. Instead of using his immense power to stop the attack on our democracy, on our Constitutional process and to protect human life, he watched the insurrection the way a fan might watch a favored football team winning the Super Bowl (thank you, Donald Jr., for your illuminating video).
Even if we forgive and forget the president’s fighting words leading up to the attack, his mere failure to abide by his oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, more than justifies impeachment.
Louis Hollingsworth
West side
Mark Finchem is a danger to the Union
Rep. Mark Finchem is a danger to the State of Arizona and the United States. On Jan. 6, 2021, he participated in the insurrectionist riot at the U.S. Capitol, knowing full well what was going to happen. On Jan. 11, as he was sworn into the Arizona House of Representatives, he swore to “support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona” and (to) “defend them against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
He can’t believe in both; he can’t do both. He is the domestic enemy. He should be recalled or forced to resign. It is time for his fellow Republicans representing LD11 to act. I call upon Sen. Vince Leach and Rep. Bret Roberts to uphold their oaths of office and hold Finchem accountable for his actions. Their silence makes them complicit.
Jeanne Herstad
SaddleBrooke
We must live with Trump supporters
Another word for belief is conviction. The base root of conviction is convict. Another word for convict is prisoner. Logically, a person becomes prisoner of their beliefs.
Donald Trump and his followers are under the belief that there were irregularities in the last election. No amount of persuasion will be able to change their minds.
The best thing other people can do is accept Trump and his followers’ beliefs. There is nothing you can do to change their opinions. But it is important to let them know that even if the election was stolen, the results are now official (the Electoral College has placed their ballots). We must now come together as one nation.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Insurrection should lead to arrest
If it is found that Paul Gosar is in any way an accomplice to the insurrection at the Capitol building, Arizona needs to remove him from office and he should be arrested.
Calvin Graedel
North side