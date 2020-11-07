Letters to the Editor

Americans have more in common than not
In 70 years of observing, I have not seen this degree of polarization. Each side sincerely believes that the survival of the country depends on their side winning. We must start now to heal the tears in the social fabric, regardless of who wins.
First is to recognize that our fellow citizens with whom we disagree politically are NOT fascists/communists/degenerates and realize that hostile foreign governments — Russia, China, Iran and others — have a vested interest in causing suspicion and distrust of the electoral process and of our political opposites, and are spreading disinformation via social media. I am convinced that overwhelmingly the American people love our country, revere our institutions and understand that our real national treasures are the founding documents: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
Being an American means first and foremost the acceptance of the idea and ideals of liberty and democracy embedded in them. We have far more in common than what divides us. We must begin healing.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
Republicans won the day
The Democrats did not make the gains hoped for in this election simply because AOC’s Green New Deal, Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All, Nancy Pelosi’s unpopularity with both Democrats and Republicans, and her refusal to negotiate in the COVID-19 packages that have been offered.
As much as ideas such as those help advance programs like that in the future, they brought extra resistance again from both Democrats and Republicans.
I believe that has helped sink the Democrats’ hopes of big gains in the legislatures, as all Democrats were painted with the same brush as the extreme left and leaving those in the middle unable to separate themselves from those extremes.
The Republicans have capitalized on those extremes and we see the country staying more red than blue.
Larry Huff
Midtown
Ducey’s ‘storm’
of his own making
News flash: Gov. Doug Ducey is warning Arizona residents of a coronavirus “storm” coming in the next few weeks. Could this be the result of all the jam-packed, maskless rallies he has allowed over the last few weeks all over Arizona? So now, I guess, those of us who have been dutifully wearing our masks and social distancing will potentially suffer because of his carelessness and his appalling hypocrisy.
Thanks Doug!
Claire Drozd
Oro Valley
Romero right
to call out Trump
Re: the Oct. 29 letter “Romero should respect Trump.”
I totally disagree. Mayor Regina Romero’s public request that Trump pay his long overdue debt owed to the city of Tucson was legitimate and appropriate, and I am proud of our mayor that she did it. I don’t believe that Tucson is the first or only city that Trump has stiffed with his rally expenses. And because Trump displays abusive disrespect to many others on an almost daily basis, Trump deserves no respect himself.
I am a native Tucsonan and I applaud our mayor’s dignified request. No apology is called for in calling a spade a spade, as was done by the mayor.
Steve Cox
North side
Abortion will still happen, just less safely
Re: the Nov. 2 article “Supreme Court changes fuel moves to protect access to abortion.”
I practiced medicine in the Midwest before Roe v. Wade became law. In those days, women who needed abortions got them by whatever means. Someone came in town occasionally to induce abortions by very unhygenic means, which lead to considerable bleeding and infection. We spent many a night completing these abortions.
Roe v. Wade made it possible for women to get abortions in a safe way, preventing post-operative morbidity. The possibility of the Supreme Court abolishing Roe v. Wade will put many women at the same risk, because they will get an abortion if they really need it, by whatever means.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Sportsmen against uranium mining
Uranium mining around Grand Canyon National Park poses a serious threat to the environment, wildlife and outdoor recreation economy.
As sportsmen, we know that the impact of water contamination and habitat fragmentation is real. Access to clean water is crucial to the very survival of the fish and wildlife in this arid region.
Small streams and seeps that may not be visibly connected on the surface will provide conduits for that contamination to locations far from the original source and ultimately to the Colorado River.
Roads and utilities will make migration to wintering grounds or preferred birthing sites more difficult for big-game animals and affect their reproductive success.
The data from the scientists supports what we know and observe as outdoorsmen, which is to say that increased uranium mining in this area carries a high risk to wildlife habitat and ultimately a critical economic driver of our region.
Robert Rees
Northeast side
