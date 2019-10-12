Impeachment is coming for Trump the impostor
I do hope we return to the days of respecting someone’s opinion and a more civil tone (and tongue) while discussing important issues and current events.
President Trump is a perfect example of how dangerous it is to elect a TV personality in the hopes he has the knowledge to handle various situations instead of treating issues as if he’s emcee of a reality TV show.
The president’s ignorance has shown through and now we as a nation must reject his, “Do as I say or else” agenda in full. We can cut through his lies, foul mouth and his erroneous, warped views of news as he sees it.
Impeachment awaits this foolish, embarrassing presidential impostor!
Herb Stark
Downtown
Supervisors should focus more on improving roads
Re: the Oct. 10 article “$600M transit center deal going before City Council.”
What the county supervisors need to take care of is not renovating buildings for office space, etc., and concentrate on the roads in Pima County. That $600 million of taxpayer’s money could cover a lot of the roads instead of continual excuses of raising property taxes.
This is the continual issue with the system.
Joseph Chavez
Northwest side
Vote Trump for 2020; protect our freedoms
Re: the Oct. 10 letter “All the reasons to vote for Trump in 2020.”
It doesn’t take a genius to show you love America and do what is necessary to keep the country strong. It only takes common sense and a genuine love for the country.
Trump speaks his mind in his way and THAT is very refreshing coming from Washington, D.C. Trump has a lot more “wisdom” than 90% of our lifelong politicians in D.C. that do little for the people. Trump understands how most so-called experts give opinions based on their politics and disregards the nonsensical chatter.
Trump tells the world we are not their financiers, in blunt terms. Many in this country should be helped long before our resources go to some country that despises America. Trump understands economics. He isn’t a career politician, one that is out to take away our freedoms, like Democrats want to do.
Vote for Trump for 2020!!!
Ron Wood
Southeast side
Election ad on McSally barks up the wrong tree
I just heard an election ad asking Sen. Martha McSally to stand up for what is right. This is barking up the wrong tree. This is a distinguished veteran who campaigned bragging about taking on the Pentagon. That ad disappeared when someone advised her committee that she was a propaganda tool for ISIS. Her fight centered on the belief that American women did not have to cover their stinking heads in public.
I spent 28.5 months in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The first lecture we got in Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippine Islands was we were guests in their country. We were to respect their laws, customs, traditions, beliefs and people. Not doing so made you an “ugly American.” McSally’s fight not only helped ISIS but qualified her as an “ugly American.”
“Mr Double Dip,” our governor, appointed the person that lost the Senate race so he also deserves a lot of credit.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Trump’s Syria decision is a recipe for disaster
Tears came to my eyes when I read that Trump was pulling American troops out of Syria. Had we not learned anything from the mistakes made by Barack Obama in Iraq?
Every day under this administration is a roller-coaster ride of uncertainty. Since this president believes he is the chosen one and his wisdom is unmatched, he makes decisions from the gut. That is frightening to me. It is a recipe for disaster.
We may not love the outcome of our elections but we understand that there are checks and balances in place and the president will have experts at hand to consult before making any major decisions.
Unfortunately, a narcissist, does not seek advice. As a result, we have allowed Turkey to attack our Kurdish allies as soon as we remove our troops out of harm’s way. Finally, both parties agree that this president has gone too far. Sadly, the carnage has already begun. “America First” has consequences.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
White House’s stench is getting worse every day
Now we have an outright betrayal of our own friends, the Kurds, who have been steady in the fight with Americans to get rid of ISIS.
The added stink from this administration is now getting worse by the day.
Lying and incompetence are the only things we can be assured will keep going with this game of mobsters.
The swamp is in the White House and all cabinet departments and needs a total house cleaning.
Gutless Republicans can rid themselves of this stink and criminality by voting to toss Trump out of office and deny him any further right to hold office in the United States.
As we speak of this mess, Kurdish friends are being killed by U.S. weapons that Turkey has. As the radio character Riley used to say, “What a revoltin’ development this is!”
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
‘News’ article only gives Dems’ side of the story
Re: the Oct. 10 article “Trump’s tactics may boost case to impeach him.”
The Associated Press “news” story includes a paragraph that unfortunately contains only half of the information that we need to be informed, the Democrat’s script of events.
They report that the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry, which is not entirely accurate. An inquiry can only begin when the House votes to have one and that hasn’t happened. What is occurring is that House Democrats are using their subpoena power to conduct interrogations in private with no GOP involvement.
Not surprisingly Trump refuses to cooperate with these partisan back-room political charades, and we’re told that Trump’s combativeness has put him on a more certain path to charges. This comment, captured in the headline, is bizarre, since Trump is telling the Democrats, if you want to impeach me, do it.
Pick a charge and take your best shot.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Schools in Arizona are well beyond repair
Re: the Oct. 9 article “Pima students lag rest of Arizona in passing math tests.”
Recently, the Star reported the 2019 test scores for the AzMerit exam.
As a whole, Arizona students scored well below 50% in both reading and math.
Even the better off white and Asian scores were barely over that mark. Why wasn’t the headline, “AZ schools total failure”?
If any other product or service scored so low, it would be out of business in no time, because competitors would step in to take their customers.
But that can’t happen in Arizona, because the public schools are an effective monopoly.
No matter how bad they are, we have to live with them.
It’s time to say our public schools are so broken, they are impossible to fix.
Parents should be given money for their children’s education, to be used in any way they choose. This would bring competition to the market, resulting in a better product at a lower cost.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side